from the ground-control-to-major-bomb dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
SpaceX's Starship has failed, again.
Elon Musk’s private rocketry company staged the ninth launch of the craft on Tuesday and notched up one success by managing to leave the launchpad by re-using a Super Heavy booster for the first time. But multiple fails for Flight 9 followed.
SpaceX paused the countdown for Tuesday's launch at the T-40 mark for some final tweaks, then sent Starship into the sky atop the Super Heavy at 1937 Eastern Daylight Time.
After stage separation, the booster crash-landed six minutes into the flight, after SpaceX used a steeper-than-usual angle of attack for its re-entry "to intentionally push Super Heavy to the limits, giving us real-world data about its performance that will directly feed in to making the next generation booster even more capable."
The Starship upper stage, meanwhile, did better than the previous two tests flights, in that it actually reached space, but subsequently things (like the craft) got well and truly turned around.
One of the goals for Musk's space crew was to release eight mocked up Starlink satellites into orbit. SpaceX already failed at its last two attempts to do this when the pod doors never opened. And it was third time unlucky last night when the payload door failed yet again to fully open to release the dummy satellites. SpaceX has not yet provided a reason for the malfunction.
Another goal for Flight 9 was to check out the performance of the ship's heatshield – SpaceX specifically flew it with 100 missing (on purpose) heatshield tiles so that it could test key vulnerable areas "across the vehicle during reentry." (The spacecraft also employed “Multiple metallic tile options, including one with active cooling" to test different materials for future missions.) But it needed controlled reentry to properly assess stress-test that, and that failed too.
After the doors remained stubbornly closed, a "subsequent attitude control error resulted in bypassing the Raptor relight and prevented Starship from getting into the intended position for reentry." It began spinning out of control, blowing up, er, experiencing "a rapid unscheduled disassembly" upon re-entry.
SpaceX boss Elon Musk had rated Starship’s re-entry as the most important phase of this flight. But Starship spinning out as it headed back to Earth meant SpaceX was unable to capture all the data it hoped to gather. Although it says it did gather a lot of useful information before ground control lost contact with Starship approximately 46 minutes into the flight.
Musk nonetheless rated the mission a success.
“Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, so big improvement over last flight!” he Xeeted. “Also, no significant loss of heat shield tiles during ascent. Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. Lot of good data to review.”
The billionaire added: “Launch cadence for next 3 flights will be faster, at approximately 1 every 3 to 4 weeks.”
That may be a little optimistic, as the USA’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must authorize Starship launches and is yet to do so for future flights.
Previous Starship missions caused concern in the aviation industry after debris from SpaceX hardware fell to Earth. For this mission the FAA enlarged the Aircraft Hazard Area that aviators avoid after launches. SpaceX’s commentary on the launch made several mentions of the company having secured permission and chosen remote – and therefore safe – locations for touchdowns.
The FAA, however, is not keen to authorize flights until it is satisfied with safety. Three explosive endings in a row could make Musk’s timeline for future launches harder to achieve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @04:21AM (3 children)
> “Multiple metallic tile options, including one with active cooling"
Interesting. From distant memory I remember seeing a technical analysis of one proposal for the Dyna-Soar space plane project...and this concept included copper wing skins with liquid cooling (likely the cryogenic fuel).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_X-20_Dyna-Soar [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 06, @05:26AM (2 children)
(Score: 5, Informative) by mhajicek on Friday June 06, @06:20AM (1 child)
AFAIK the active cooling means venting liquid through pores in the heat tiles for evaporative cooling and to create a gas barrier. None of that would draw heat into the vehicle.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 06, @06:24AM
(Score: 5, Funny) by KritonK on Friday June 06, @06:09AM
"I'm sorry, Elon, I'm afraid I can't do that."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by pTamok on Friday June 06, @08:11AM (7 children)
Failed?
"Why, man, I have gotten a lot of results! I know several thousand things that won’t work." [quoteinvestigator.com]
If you are looking to get more data on the Starship assembly's performance, this is one way of doing it. Elon Musk has very little to do with the engineering and development operations of SpaceX - it's delegated to some extremely competent people, so talking about 'failure' and personalising it to Musk himself is being rather petty. If he is to burn money, this is not the absolute worst way to do so - but I would not like to place it on a scale of good ways to use money - too controversial and subjective.
Starship, even if it never achieves it's stated public goals, it still a major engineering achievement. Perhaps it is a modern 'Spruce Goose' [wikipedia.org]- who knows? Are there parallels between Elon Musk and Howard Hughes [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday June 06, @08:50AM
I hope you are wrong. But I am sure it is playing on the minds of many of the engineers at SpaceX - the parallels are not subtle!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @11:56AM (2 children)
I would personalize the Starship failure to Musk thusly:
It's his Peter Principle demonstration. Boldly direct the company to ever-more "innovative, ground breaking" initiatives until you finally make a leap too far and pursue a project beyond current socio-technological capabilities. He has taken SpaceX to its level of incompetence, and beyond.
Starship is, literally, a big leap from previous projects, not a small incremental step.
Technologically, Starship might be possible today, but there's more than technology, there's the culture of the organization pursuing the project, and that is very much led by Musk, especially in the areas of clearing regulatory oversight.
Move fast and break things is better suited to a loosely coupled, low criticality "microservices" architecture, the opposite of Starship where most of the components of the system are critical to mission success. When the critical path is schedule pushed to take shortcuts, the results are as demonstrated: five times now.
When things are this close to the achievable / not achievable boundary, leadership matters more than usual.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday June 06, @04:31PM (1 child)
"When the critical path is schedule pushed to take shortcuts, the results are as demonstrated: five times now."
Which element of the critical path were "schedule pushed" to take which shortcuts? Citation please.
I've said it before and I'll say it again. When you are testing modes of failure, you have to have failures. It's a feature, not a bug.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @07:36PM
>Which element of the critical path were "schedule pushed" to take which shortcuts? Citation please.
Ask an employee of SpaceX on that critical path, they'll tell you all about it over a beer - possibly have to get them in a SCIF [wikipedia.org] before they open up to you, though.
>It's a feature, not a bug.
At some point the feature exceeds the budget, then it is absolutely a bug. Exactly what that budget is is both "need to know" information, and doubtlessly constantly being revised.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @01:48PM (1 child)
Nobody should care if people are burning their own money. But the Starship program is funded by US taxpayers. The $3B of taxpayer money already burned was supposed to deliver a functioning moon lander. They continue to burn taxpayer money and have have not achieved any of the deliverables.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @04:34PM
>Nobody should care if people are burning their own money.
I would say that depends very much on how they acquired that money. As you point out: taxpayer subsidies are very much the concern of the taxpayers.
Money acquired by theft, graft, corruption, those are also very public concerns.
Pyramid schemes, exploitation of forced labor... the list is literally endless.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday June 06, @07:30PM
Musk has never shied away from glad-handing and claiming the successes personally. So he gets to take on the failures as well.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @08:25AM (30 children)
In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately [x.com]
Elon Musk
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Friday June 06, @08:48AM (10 children)
I am appalled at Trump's brazen corruption.
Using government contracts for political reasons against Elon Musk is disgusting, open corruption.
Why are Americans not up in arms about this? Have they become so jaded?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @09:27AM
A Frenchman had offered this in 1811, when US were having slave revolts and about to get their first steam-powered ferry [soylentnews.org]:
Toute nation a le gouvernement qu'elle mérite [wikiquote.org] (every nation has the government it deserves)
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Friday June 06, @10:34AM
> Why are Americans not up in arms about this? Have they become so jaded?
I guess the flamebait mod is an answer of sorts
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @01:18PM (4 children)
Wake up. I'm appalled that people (you) are so easily mind-controlled by a very liberal "news" media. Are you still unaware that they cherry-pick from facts to present a one-sided view?
It's like our whole "society" has devolved into a gargantuan court case, each side cherry-picking from facts, trying to bias the judge to each side's view.
Before you form such strong opinions, you should try to learn all of the considerations and factors of a given situation.
I'll give you a hint: Musk is more for short-term, immediate result. Trump is looking much longer ahead; but he's trying to fix things that even the most liberal of y'all would have railed against during Democrat regimes.
For example: China child labor making shoes and clothes. How do you fix that? Or are you liberals okay with child labor, as long as it's in another country and you can buy cheap shoes?
And suddenly you're okay with paying people ("migrants") less than minimum wage, no benefits, because "nobody wants to do those jobs"? WTF!?!
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @02:38PM
pssst- you didn't put enough space between these two thoughts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Friday June 06, @02:54PM (2 children)
> I'm appalled that people...
I'm appalled that sheeple...
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @04:23PM (1 child)
I agree, and have used that term many times.
How do you fix that? Educate? How do you educate without bias?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @04:55PM
(Score: 2, Funny) by Tork on Friday June 06, @01:52PM (1 child)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday June 06, @04:44PM
As you can see, divorces are extra rough on the kids.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday June 06, @03:21PM
Trump has gleefully used whatever power he's allowed to have (whether legally or not) to go after any person or institution that doesn't declare, publicly, that they will do whatever he tells them to do, whether or not "whatever he tells them to do" is legal or not. Among the powers that he has claimed for this include unilaterally overriding the decisions of Congress and the courts, as well as encouraging and supporting acts of vigilante violence. Previous targets of this behavior in the past few months have included Columbia University, the state of Maine, Harvard University, a few members of Congress, a significant percentage of federal prosecutors, and businesses he's decided are "woke".
Yes, it's disgusting, open, corruption. Just like he's been doing since noon on January 20.
I believe Elon Musk is getting a lot less sympathy than most of Trump's targets because:
1. He helped Donald Trump get into the position where his declarations were more than "some old man rants on his website".
2. As the richest person on the planet he has the power to defend himself in a way that, say, innocent people shipped off to El Salvador aren't.
3. This fight is fundamentally about Elon wanting more free government cash than he's likely to get out of Donald, namely in the form of EV subsidies.
4. The guy's public ideology is at least friendly to Nazis and Nazi ideas, including supporting the neo-Nazi party in Germany, who he promotes on X, and of course his "my heart goes out to you" gesture.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 4, Insightful) by gnuman on Friday June 06, @09:44AM (18 children)
That escalated...
I guess the main lesson here is *never* elect fucking populists. EVER. Their personalities are not fit for to govern -- they are impulsive and never plan ahead. And planning is what this world actually needs most. We need plan for next 10 and 20 and 50 years as we have *major* issues facing us,
1. global warming
2. plastic and chemical pollution pollution -- think forever chemicals and plastics in oceans
3. political instability, mostly thanks to lack of planning and impulsive idiots making decisions
and now we add additional problems brought to us by populists... worked well for South America. Argentina is definitely a main economy in the world ... or was until populists got at it in the 1930s.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @10:42AM (6 children)
Devil's advocate: didn't help them much [wikipedia.org].
I'd suggest responsibility instead.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @12:01PM (3 children)
There's plans, then there's sham plans published to distract from the graft and corruption.
Those five year plans worked for the people publishing them, they kept the common people distracted while the planners were living the high life.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @01:01PM (2 children)
Exactly my point: plans aren't the silver bullet. A single mean to purpose, not enough and not even mandatory required.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @04:15PM (1 child)
Well, actual plans are pretty good. Not that things always "go as planned," but at least with a plan you have a metric to judge progress by. Are we ahead of plan or behind? That's a good indicator for resource allocation, if the object of the plan is important (like preventing the flooding of hundreds of coastal cities), then being behind plan is a great reason to allocate more resources toward the goal. Maybe the plan is for evacuation of those low lying areas, and if sea level is un-controllable at least we might try to predict its rate of rise and monitor evacuation progress against actual observed sea level rise, again: allocating more or less resources as the situation develops.
Of course, if you're a populist politician, plans are a great whipping boy: working to this plan getting you down? Elect me, I'll burn the plan.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @11:00PM
My devil's advocate didn't say "planning is wrong" or "the world today is better w/o planning", it was just a case where planning wasn't the solution. More on the line of a "Beware how you use planning" warning
Planning is not inherently good or bad, it's just a tool - the way one uses it makes a whole lot of a difference.
What is bad is using irrelevant or toxic metrics [wikipedia.org] for defining objectives/tracking progress (do tell how you measure me and I tell you how I'll behave).
What is worse is worshiping planning; planning for the sake of planning. A disease many mid-level managers suffer (planning and tracking progress is what they understood as the very definition of their position; it's the perverse incentive brought into the planning exercise itself).
What is the worst is planning as a deceptive mean to manipulate those who are engaged in the plan.
There are cases in which one can get to the objectives w/o planning, not by pure luck but by substituting planning with a set of well chosen behaviours - simple example "don't live beyond your means and you'll be probably alright at retirement age" (with no strong guarantees. But neither planning offers them).
Another example: leader - does the right things, manager - does the things right; a good leader may reach the objective w/o planning.
Of course, in the rest of the cases (which are the majority) one will need planning, but one should use it the right way and in the right amount.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Friday June 06, @10:29PM (1 child)
You know, planning ahead doesn't mean having a "planned economy".
Planning ahead means things like "liberal world order". To translate this to the LDS (liberal deranged syndrome) crowd, it means international order based on rules.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_international_order [wikipedia.org]
You know, if you have rules that nations follow, more or less, then you end up with fewer misunderstandings and world wars. The downside and upside is that people then can't steamroll over their neighbour in order to gain market share, but can negotiate so everyone wins. This is what I mean by planning ahead.
WHO is a good example of this planning ahead. You immunize the world, which is major job of WHO, and maybe you have less disease causign harm to your own country as blowback. WHO budget pays back many-times in reduces disease imports to the "donor" countries.
World Bank and IMF are another examples of planning ahead. You end up with few financial crises which means everyone's economies are more stable.
Investment in *institutions* that form national and international stability is how you *plan ahead*.
-- Carl Sagan
That guy can tell you about planning ahead. And these are the types of guys and gals we need that are responsible for decision making. The elected figureheads, their job is to delegate planning to these types of experts. Institutions are cornerstone of pragmatic decision making, not fucking populist idiots. They only know how to break things and leave carnage behind.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @11:37PM
Stop playing with the meaning of words, it's a dangerous game [wikipedia.org]. I can't tell my manager, "Planning what I do in the next quarter is, like, already captured by international order based on rules".
Planning involves choosing the objectives (measurable; as opposed to "goals" which are permitted to be aspirational and/or fuzzy) and picking the means and actions to achieve the objectives.
Anything that picks an objective and projects the future means/actions to achieve it is planning; "liberal world order" and "planned economy" both qualify for the term.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @01:30PM (8 children)
Great observation, and I agree. So how do you fix it? Especially in a totally media-influenced world?
I remember being concerned / worried when Reagan won, thinking voting is more about some emotional liking of the person.
I remember thinking Clinton was a shifty lying POS, and he won by women's popular vote. You can't lie and say you've never noticed how women are attracted to assholes. We all know it.
I've always wanted a dynamic businessperson to be president. I never liked Trump, but I'd rather have him than lying politicians. At least with Trump, you know and expect him to be a P. T. Barnum (showman).
I can't help but wonder if Warren Buffet would have made a great president, or many other great business leaders. As much brains and charisma as some of them have (and I've met some), they'd never win a popular election in the US. The US wants more Hollywood and less Wall Street. I'd bet that Harrison Ford would get more votes than Warren Buffet.
So, I don't know how to fix it. People's minds are quite swayed by movies, TV, etc., and that's what they expect.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @01:44PM (3 children)
I love the poorly educated
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @04:29PM (2 children)
You always have an irrational unrealistic pseudo-idealistic view of the world.
And never offering solutions, just ridicule, insults, and condemnation.
You're a constant troll here, far too opinionated about the US and our politics, and you're not a US citizen nor even live here. You're garbage.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @05:53PM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 06, @09:59PM
Progressive tax on the rich (the kind you had during WWII), plug the corporate tax avoidance loopholes, balance the budget, reduce the GINI index.
Invest in public education and universal healthcare.
Elect those who promise the above.
In brief, do as the Scandinavians do.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday June 06, @03:43PM (3 children)
Let me tell you a story about a great business leader who became president. He had started out as a relatively unknown mining engineer, and worked his way up to a senior partner in a gold mining business and eventually formed his own company, which was quite successful. His company was quite innovative in part thanks to his engineering background, developing and employing newer methods to smelt ore into usable metals, including zinc, lead, and copper. He gave lectures and wrote about his mining efforts at major universities, and also became rich in the process. And in his spare time, he organized some major humanitarian relief projects. A genuine success story.
Sounds like the kind of guy you might want as president, right? As you said, a very dynamic business person with a good public image. Exactly the sort of person you'd want managing the economy in a time of crisis. And indeed the Republican Party and the voters of his day agreed with you.
And that's how we wound up with President Herbert Hoover in 1929 when the stock market crashed. Whoopsie.
Running a government is and has always been fundamentally different from running a business in a few key ways:
- Customers choose to interact with businesses, or not, and businesses expend a lot of effort encouraging customers to interact with the business. By contrast, citizens do not get to choose whether or not they interact with the government.
- The purpose of business is to maximize profits. The purpose of government is (ideally) to maximize the satisfaction of the citizens, or barring that to maintain its own coercive power over its citizens.
- Businesses can streamline themselves by making somebody else pay their costs of doing business. Government doesn't really have a "somewhere else" to send their problems to.
- Businesses don't have the power to tax or coerce people with violence. Governments do, it's kind of the whole point.
- Businesses for the most part don't get to set the rules the economy uses. Governments do get to change the rules as they see fit.
So being good at business does not necessarily make you good at government, and vice versa.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 06, @04:36PM (1 child)
Hoover has always been denigrated for 1929 Stock Market crash, but he wasn't king nor dictator.
Study US economics and politics- you'll see the US financial system was pretty much wild wild west which resulted in Great Depression. Govt. had to institute many strong and mostly smart economic controls after 1929. It took many years for those policies and laws to balance things and result in some pretty good economic times.
Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 did much to stabilize things. Hmmm, by whom, when, and where was Glass-Steagall repealed?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 06, @05:36PM
It's true that Hoover wasn't a king or a dictator, but it's also true that his response was not anywhere near as helpful as it could have been. He did respond immediately to the crash, but his goals were, in approximate order:
1. Keep the federal budget balanced.
2. Stabilize the US dollar.
3. Help the stock markets recover.
This matched the advice of many of the leading economists of his day, but it also didn't work. Mostly because none of those were responsive to the underlying problem, namely that the financial economy (banking, stocks, bonds, etc) had outpaced the real economy (making and distributing goods and services).
And you and I are in agreement that Glass-Steagall was a really good move, and that the bipartisan decision to repeal it in 1999 (the congressional sponsors were Republicans but got a lot of Democratic votes, Democrat Bill Clinton also backed it) was really stupid and led directly to the 2008 crash.
Why the aftermath of the 2008 crash wasn't nearly as bad as the 1929 crash of course had a lot more to do with the Federal Reserve Bank having and using independent control over the US dollar than anything the politicians did.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 06, @09:10PM
> President Herbert Hoover in 1929 when the stock market crashed. Whoopsie.
And you believe Hoover caused the crash? He certainly was stuck with managing the aftermath.
There's an island in Georgia where the architects of the US banking system met in 1910, secretly. Did they attempt to avert the crash of 1929, or encourage it to happen? Not really possible to say, since over 20 years elapsed between the meeting and any public acknowledgement of it: https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/jekyll-island-conference [federalreservehistory.org]
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bloodnok on Friday June 06, @04:54PM (1 child)
I fear that most of the alternatives, though probably less appalling, are still unsuitable. As Douglas Adams put it:
__
The major
(Score: 4, Funny) by Thexalon on Friday June 06, @05:38PM
I'm reminded of another Douglas Adams comment on democracy:
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin