REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich cautioned that "vibe coding" and AI-driven software development tools aren't capable of replacing human programmers for complex software projects, contrary to the industry's most optimistic aspirations for artificial intelligence.

Russinovich, giving the keynote Tuesday at a Technology Alliance startup and investor event, acknowledged the effectiveness of AI coding tools for simple web applications, basic database projects, and rapid prototyping, even when used by people with little or no programming experience.

However, he said these tools often break down when handling the most complex software projects that span multiple files and folders, and where different parts of the code rely on each other in complicated ways — the kinds of real-world development work that many professional developers tackle daily.

"These things are right now still beyond the capabilities of our AI systems," he said. "You're going to see progress made. They're going to get better. But I think that there's an upper limit with the way that autoregressive transformers work that we just won't get past."

Even five years from now, he predicted, AI systems won't be independently building complex software on the highest level, or working with the most sophisticated code bases.

Instead, he said, the future lies in AI-assisted coding, where AI helps developers write code but humans maintain oversight of architecture and complex decision-making. This is more in line with Microsoft's original vision of AI as a "Copilot," a term that originated with the company's GitHub Copilot AI-powered coding assistant.

[...] He discussed his own AI safety research, including a technique that he and other Microsoft researchers developed called "crescendo" that can trick AI models into providing information they'd otherwise refuse to give.