The Linux Mint team is testing a new application for providing fingerprint authentication.

"Linux Mint 22.2 will feature a brand new app called Fingwit. Fingwit is a fingerprint configuration tool. It detects if your computer has a fingerprint reader and lets you record your fingerprints. It then configures your system to use fingerprint authentication for: The login screen, the screensaver; sudo commands, admin apps (pkexec)."

Fingwit will work across desktop environments and should function on any systems that have a fingerprint reader and PAM authentication support.

The Linux Mint May newsletter also reminds people that Linux Mint 20.x is reaching the end of its five years of support. People running version 20.x are advised to either perform a fresh install of Linux Mint 22 or upgrade in place to version 21. Tips for upgrading are provided in the newsletter.