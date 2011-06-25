Do you think Internet SEARCH has gone sucky-sucky-so-so? Can you imagine a better experience? Do you have some coding (dis)ability, perhaps even friends-with-similar-benefits?

Then you -- yes, you -- might be interested in a project a bunch of European research institutions have been working on for the past two years, and now -- June 6 -- have released to the public.

The project -- imaginatively named the Open Web Search Initiative -- offers all elements of a modern day search engine in convenient open source packages; along with 6.61 billion urls, 923 TiB total, and 1 TiB of daily crawled data. The only thing left for you to do is to download a partial index of all that data to your own server(s) and develop your own custom software on top of that. Then ...

Off to some VC millions ??? Internet billions!!!

Please do return a percent of your revenue to this site though -- those private massages for the editor do not come cheaply, you know -- and an additional percent for this sub's author. Thank you's!

(Postscript: in case you're looking for funding as an open source developer; also, there's a free event on June 19-20 in Brussels.)