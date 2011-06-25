Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hasta La Vista, Google Baby

posted by hubie on Wednesday June 11, @11:40AM   Printer-friendly
Code

quietus writes:

Do you think Internet SEARCH has gone sucky-sucky-so-so? Can you imagine a better experience? Do you have some coding (dis)ability, perhaps even friends-with-similar-benefits?

Then you -- yes, you -- might be interested in a project a bunch of European research institutions have been working on for the past two years, and now -- June 6 -- have released to the public.

The project -- imaginatively named the Open Web Search Initiative -- offers all elements of a modern day search engine in convenient open source packages; along with 6.61 billion urls, 923 TiB total, and 1 TiB of daily crawled data. The only thing left for you to do is to download a partial index of all that data to your own server(s) and develop your own custom software on top of that. Then ...

  1. Off to some VC millions
  2. ???
  3. Internet billions!!!

Please do return a percent of your revenue to this site though -- those private massages for the editor do not come cheaply, you know -- and an additional percent for this sub's author. Thank you's!

(Postscript: in case you're looking for funding as an open source developer; also, there's a free event on June 19-20 in Brussels.)

Original Submission


«  ‘We're Definitely on the Back Foot’: U.S. Risks Losing Fusion Energy Race to China, Industry Leaders
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Hasta La Vista, Google Baby | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday June 11, @11:51AM

    by DadaDoofy (23827) on Wednesday June 11, @11:51AM (#1406719)

    "Free, open and unbiased access to information"

    Just who do they think they are fooling? This is a product of the very same EU that jails people for posting internet memes. What could possibly go wrong?

(1)