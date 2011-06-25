Do you think Internet SEARCH has gone sucky-sucky-so-so? Can you imagine a better experience? Do you have some coding (dis)ability, perhaps even friends-with-similar-benefits?
Then you -- yes, you -- might be interested in a project a bunch of European research institutions have been working on for the past two years, and now -- June 6 -- have released to the public.
The project -- imaginatively named the Open Web Search Initiative -- offers all elements of a modern day search engine in convenient open source packages; along with 6.61 billion urls, 923 TiB total, and 1 TiB of daily crawled data. The only thing left for you to do is to download a partial index of all that data to your own server(s) and develop your own custom software on top of that. Then ...
- Off to some VC millions
- ???
- Internet billions!!!
Please do return a percent of your revenue to this site though -- those private massages for the editor do not come cheaply, you know -- and an additional percent for this sub's author. Thank you's!
(Postscript: in case you're looking for funding as an open source developer; also, there's a free event on June 19-20 in Brussels.)
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday June 11, @11:51AM
"Free, open and unbiased access to information"
Just who do they think they are fooling? This is a product of the very same EU that jails people for posting internet memes. What could possibly go wrong?