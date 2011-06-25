Stories
New Way to Track Covertly Android Users

posted by hubie on Wednesday June 11, @09:11PM   Printer-friendly
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Researchers have discovered a new way to covertly track Android users. Both Meta and Yandex were using it, but have suddenly stopped now that they have been caught.

The details are interesting, and worth reading in detail:

Tracking code that Meta and Russia-based Yandex embed into millions of websites is de-anonymizing visitors by abusing legitimate Internet protocols, causing Chrome and other browsers to surreptitiously send unique identifiers to native apps installed on a device, researchers have discovered. Google says it's investigating the abuse, which allows Meta and Yandex to convert ephemeral web identifiers into persistent mobile app user identities.

        The covert tracking ­implemented in the Meta Pixel and Yandex Metrica trackers­ allows Meta and Yandex to bypass core security and privacy protections provided by both the Android operating system and browsers that run on it. Android sandboxing, for instance, isolates processes to prevent them from interacting with the OS and any other app installed on the device, cutting off access to sensitive data or privileged system resources. Defenses such as state partitioning and storage partitioning, which are built into all major browsers, store site cookies and other data associated with a website in containers that are unique to every top-level website domain to ensure they're off-limits for every other site.

-- Links in article:

https://localmess.github.io/
https://www.facebook.com/business/tools/meta-pixel/
https://ads.yandex/metrica
https://source.android.com/docs/security/app-sandbox
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Privacy/Guides/State_Partitioning
https://privacysandbox.google.com/cookies/storage-partitioning
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2025/06/06/meta-privacy-facebook-instagram/

-- See Also:

- Meta and Yandex are de-anonymizing Android users' web browsing identifiers
https://arstechnica.com/security/2025/06/meta-and-yandex-are-de-anonymizing-android-users-web-browsing-identifiers/

  • (Score: 2) by Farmer Tim on Wednesday June 11, @09:22PM

    by Farmer Tim (6490) on Wednesday June 11, @09:22PM (#1406797)
    Was this submitted by Yoda?
    --
    Came for the news, stayed for the soap opera.
