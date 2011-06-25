We regard as "scientific" a method based on deep analysis of facts, theories, and views, presupposing unprejudiced, unfearing open discussion and conclusions.

(Andrei Sakharov, Thoughts on Peace, Progress and Intellectual Freedom, 1968.)

At the time of writing, a couple hundred scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have signed a letter of dissent towards their management, dubbed the Bethesda Declaration. It opens thus:

Dear Dr. Bhattacharya, For staff across the National Institutes of Health (NIH), we dissent to Administration policies that undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe. Keeping NIH at the forefront of biomedical research requires our stalwart commitment to continuous improvement. But the life-and-death nature of our work demands that changes be thoughtful and vetted. We are compelled to speak up when our leadership prioritizes political momentum over human safety and faithful stewardship of public resources.

You too can sign the letter, along with 2,331 scientists and IT specialists who have done so, already, here.

Since January 20, the new administration has cancelled 2,100 NIH research grants totalling around $9.5bn and $2.6bn in contracts.