Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

ChessGPT "Wrecked" by Atari 2600

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 12, @09:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the sad-king dept.
News

looorg writes:

ChatGPT might have many strengths and claims of "intelligence". But in a recent game of Chess was utterly wrecked (their word not mine) by a Atari 2600 and it's simple little chess program. So all the might of ChatGPT applied to chess wrecked by the scrappy little game console that is almost 50 years old.

So there are things that ChatGPT apparently shouldn't do. Like playing chess. If anything this might show its absolute lack of critical thinking or thinking ahead. Instead it's a regurgitation engine for text blobs. I guess you just conjure up a good game of Chess from the Internet and apply it ...

The matchup seems almost comical when you consider the hardware involved. The Atari 2600 was powered by a MOS Technology 6507 processor running at just 1.19 MHz. To put that in perspective, your smartphone is literally thousands of times more powerful. The chess engine in Atari Chess only thinks one to two moves ahead – a far cry from the sophisticated AI systems we're used to today.

The most telling part? ChatGPT was playing on the beginner difficulty level. This wasn't even the game's hardest setting – it was designed for people just learning to play chess.

https://www.theregister.com/2025/06/09/atari_vs_chatgpt_chess/
https://futurism.com/atari-beats-chatgpt-chess
https://techstory.in/chatgpt-absolutely-wrecked-by-atari-2600-in-beginner-chess/

Original Submission


«  Cyberattack Cripples North America's Largest Grocery Distributor, Threatening Supply Chain
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
ChessGPT "Wrecked" by Atari 2600 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 12, @09:23PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday June 12, @09:23PM (#1406911)

    Alpha Go has already demonstrated how local minima seeking matrix tweakers play games (better than any human, by a wide margin).

    So, now we take a LLM made to play Eliza [wikipedia.org] and show that it sucks at chess.

    Just wait until the AIs learn how to consult with each other in their areas of strength.

    --
    🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 12, @09:28PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday June 12, @09:28PM (#1406912)

    A played a bit of Atari 800 chess back in the day, I assume the 2600 had a similar vulnerability.

    No matter how high the level you played at, you could manipulate the computer into trapping their king behind a row of 3 pawns and drop a rook to the back row for checkmate.

    I assume a major part of why they played beginner mode instead of the highest difficulty is because computer moves could take upwards of 6 hours on the highest difficulty levels, and it still made the same mistakes.

    --
    🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(1)