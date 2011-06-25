from the sad-king dept.
ChatGPT might have many strengths and claims of "intelligence". But in a recent game of Chess was utterly wrecked (their word not mine) by a Atari 2600 and it's simple little chess program. So all the might of ChatGPT applied to chess wrecked by the scrappy little game console that is almost 50 years old.
So there are things that ChatGPT apparently shouldn't do. Like playing chess. If anything this might show its absolute lack of critical thinking or thinking ahead. Instead it's a regurgitation engine for text blobs. I guess you just conjure up a good game of Chess from the Internet and apply it ...
The matchup seems almost comical when you consider the hardware involved. The Atari 2600 was powered by a MOS Technology 6507 processor running at just 1.19 MHz. To put that in perspective, your smartphone is literally thousands of times more powerful. The chess engine in Atari Chess only thinks one to two moves ahead – a far cry from the sophisticated AI systems we're used to today.
The most telling part? ChatGPT was playing on the beginner difficulty level. This wasn't even the game's hardest setting – it was designed for people just learning to play chess.
https://www.theregister.com/2025/06/09/atari_vs_chatgpt_chess/
https://futurism.com/atari-beats-chatgpt-chess
https://techstory.in/chatgpt-absolutely-wrecked-by-atari-2600-in-beginner-chess/
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 12, @09:23PM
Alpha Go has already demonstrated how local minima seeking matrix tweakers play games (better than any human, by a wide margin).
So, now we take a LLM made to play Eliza [wikipedia.org] and show that it sucks at chess.
Just wait until the AIs learn how to consult with each other in their areas of strength.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 12, @09:28PM
A played a bit of Atari 800 chess back in the day, I assume the 2600 had a similar vulnerability.
No matter how high the level you played at, you could manipulate the computer into trapping their king behind a row of 3 pawns and drop a rook to the back row for checkmate.
I assume a major part of why they played beginner mode instead of the highest difficulty is because computer moves could take upwards of 6 hours on the highest difficulty levels, and it still made the same mistakes.
