Proposals to regulate AI systems are proliferating rapidly with over 1,000 AI-related bills already introduced just five months into 2025.27 The vast majority of these are state bills and many of them propose a very top-down, bureaucratic approach to preemptively constraining algorithmic systems. As these mandates expand they will significantly raise the cost of deploying advanced AI systems because complicated, confusing compliance regimes would hamstring developers—especially smaller ones.

Such a restrictive, overlapping regulatory regime would represent a reversal of the policy formula that helped America become the global leader in personal computing, digital technologies, and the internet.