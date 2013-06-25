French AI startup Mistral is releasing its own "vibe coding" client, Mistral Code, to compete with incumbents like Windsurf, Anysphere's Cursor, and GitHub Copilot.

Mistral Code, a fork of the open source project Continue, is an AI-powered coding assistant that bundles Mistral's models, an "in-IDE" assistant, local deployment options, and enterprise tools into a single package. A private beta is available as of Wednesday for JetBrains development platforms and Microsoft's VS Code.

"Our goal with Mistral Code is simple: deliver best-in-class coding models to enterprise developers, enabling everything from instant completions to multi-step refactoring through an integrated platform deployable in the cloud, on reserved capacity, or air-gapped, on-prem GPUs," Mistral wrote in a blog post provided to TechCrunch.

AI programming assistants are growing increasingly popular. While they still struggle to codequalitysoftware, their promise to boost coding productivity is pushing companies and developers to adopt them rapidly. One recent poll found that 76% of developers have used or were planning to use AI tools in their development processes last year.

Mistral Code is said to be powered by a combination of in-house models including Codestral (for code autocomplete), Codestral Embed (for code search and retrieval), Devstral (for "agentic" coding tasks), and Mistral Medium (for chat assistance). The client supports more than 80 programming languages and a number of third-party plug-ins, and can reason over things like files, terminal outputs, and issues, the company said.

[...] Mistral said it plans to continue making improvements to Mistral Code and contribute at least a portion of those upgrades to the Continue open source project.