The biggest anti-EV argument stems from the emissions generated during the mining, refining and processing of the raw materials used in high-voltage batteries. EV batteries use materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel that require hazardous, water-intensive mining processes.

So when an EV rolls off a production line, it's already born "dirtier" than the average gas or hybrid vehicle, for now. It comes with a bigger "carbon debt," a term that researchers use to calculate the emissions vehicles gather before even hitting the road.

A research paper published in the scientific journal IOP Science says that gas and hybrid vehicles create six to nine metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in their manufacturing, depending on the vehicle segment. EVs, on the other hand, generate 11 to 14 metric tons of CO2 emissions before going into the hands of customers.

But that's only part of the story. Once EVs hit the road, they begin paying off that carbon debt and their overall "emissions" start decreasing. Hybrids and gas vehicles, on the other hand, head in the opposite direction, growing their carbon emissions over time. After a certain number of miles, an EV can potentially clear that debt entirely.

How long that takes, exactly, can depend on who you ask. A 2023 Argonne National Laboratory study found that it can take an electric car 19,500 miles to mitigate the emissions made during manufacturing. That's less than two years of typical American driving, according to FactCheck.org. Another study in the journal Nature put that number higher, with carbon reductions beginning around 28,000 miles. Either way, considering how long Americans keep their cars, EVs become the far cleaner option over time.