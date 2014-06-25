It's not an obvious candidate for a classic. A commencement address by a college dropout. A talk aimed at 22-year-olds that warns "You will gradually become the old and be cleared away." A text as shadowed by reality as soaring with inspiration: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life."

It is a speech by a tech founder who scarcely mentions technology. A few years earlier, Steve told an interviewer, "People sometimes forget that they are very unique and that they have very unique feelings and perspectives. The whole computer industry wants to forget about the humanist side." Steve had not forgotten. At Stanford, under the guise of great simplicity—"Today I want to tell you three stories from my life"—Steve touches on fundamental truths that make us human: love, death, fear, authenticity, hope.