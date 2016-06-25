Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
What does the future of the internet look like? If AI firms get their way, the once-open web could be fractured into digital silos dominated by commercial AI models, leaving hobbyists and small businesses behind. To prevent this, a team of grassroots researchers is planning to fight back and ensure an open approach to AI.
At the heart of this battle is the concept of an AI “agent”, a piece of software that browses the web and interacts with websites according to the instructions of a human user – for example, planning and booking a holiday. Many people see agents as the next evolution of services like ChatGPT, but getting them to work is proving tricky. That is because the web was built for human use, and developers are realising that AI agents need specialised protocols to better interact with online data, services and each other.
“The idea is to build infrastructure so there’s a way for software-like bots, which we call AI agents, to communicate with each other,” says Catherine Flick at the University of Staffordshire, UK.
Several competing solutions to this problem have already been developed. For example, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, has developed the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which standardises how AI models connect to different data sources and tools. In April, Google announced its own version of such a concept, the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol.
[...] But because these protocols are coming out of big tech labs, there are concerns that the inventors of the winning protocol could exert their influence to benefit their business, rather than the greater good. MCP requires a central server to oversee connections, while A2A is built around the assumption of a catalogue of approved agents working together, rather than a free-for-all.
“We don’t want the ‘agent internet’ to become another ‘data silo alliance’,” says Gaowei Chang. He chairs the AI Agent Protocol Group, which was established in May as part of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards organisation, and says it is essential that all voices are heard in developing this new layer of the internet. “If we truly believe AI is an important technology that will change human society, then we need an open, neutral community to drive protocol design, ensuring its future belongs to everyone, not just a few companies,” he says.
Chang has initiated his own open-source competitor to the big tech agent protocols, the Agent Network Protocol (ANP), which predates both MCP and A2A. ANP ensures that any AI agent can discover any other and identify itself through the web, a bit like the old days of the internet where people would set up personal websites and email addresses without having to be mediated through a big tech firm. This would allow ANP-powered models to work without a central authority, enabling, for example, two different AI models to communicate on your own device without needing to access the internet for approval.
Flick welcomes the development of open-source and non-industry-led alternative protocols for agentic AI. “It’s basically trying to bring back some essence of democratisation to the internet, which is how the internet started,” she says. She fears that without this alternative, tech companies will throw up “walled gardens” of the type that have plagued other key technologies, like app stores or social media networks. “If we were to wait for the big companies to do this, they would do it in such a way that would extract as much profit to them as possible,” she says.
Google and Anthropic say their protocols aim to benefit everyone. “We continuously enhance [A2A] to address the real-world challenges that businesses face when deploying agentic platforms. Put simply, it is built for future scale,” says Rao Surapaneni at Google Cloud.
“We’ve always believed that AI advances should benefit everyone,” says Theo Chu at Anthropic. “When we developed MCP, we made it open source because we knew this would be one of the key ways to prevent the fragmentation and vendor lock-in that have plagued other technology transitions.”
Chu points out that Microsoft, OpenAI and even Google are integrating MCP across their platforms. “MCP succeeds precisely because it increases choice rather than limiting it,” she says. “Every implementation makes the ecosystem more valuable for everyone.”
No one can seem to agree on what an AI agent is:
Silicon Valley is bullish on AI agents. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said agents will "join the workforce" this year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella predicted that agents will replace certain knowledge work. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that Salesforce's goal is to be "the number one provider of digital labor in the world" via the company's various "agentic" services.
But no one can seem to agree on what an AI agent is, exactly.
In the last few years, the tech industry has boldly proclaimed that AI "agents" — the latest buzzword — are going to change everything. In the same way that AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT gave us new ways to surface information, agents will fundamentally change how we approach work, claim CEOs like Altman and Nadella.
That may be true. But it also depends on how one defines "agents," which is no easy task. Much like other AI-related jargon (e.g. "multimodal," "AGI," and "AI" itself), the terms "agent" and "agentic" are becoming diluted to the point of meaninglessness.
That threatens to leave OpenAI, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, Google, and the countless other companies building entire product lineups around agents in an awkward place. An agent from Amazon isn't the same as an agent from Google or any other vendor, and that's leading to confusion — and customer frustration.
[...] So why the chaos?
Well, agents — like AI — are a nebulous thing, and they're constantly evolving. OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity have just started shipping what they consider to be their first agents — OpenAI's Operator, Google's Project Mariner, and Perplexity's shopping agent — and their capabilities are all over the map.
Rich Villars, GVP of worldwide research at IDC, noted that tech companies "have a long history" of not rigidly adhering to technical definitions.
"They care more about what they are trying to accomplish" on a technical level, Villars told TechCrunch, "especially in fast-evolving markets."
But marketing is also to blame in large part, according to Andrew Ng, the founder of AI learning platform DeepLearning.ai.
"The concepts of AI 'agents' and 'agentic' workflows used to have a technical meaning," Ng said in a recent interview, "but about a year ago, marketers and a few big companies got a hold of them."
[...] "Without a standardized definition, at least within an organization, it becomes challenging to benchmark performance and ensure consistent outcomes," Rowan said. "This can result in varied interpretations of what AI agents should deliver, potentially complicating project goals and results. Ultimately, while the flexibility can drive creative solutions, a more standardized understanding would help enterprises better navigate the AI agent landscape and maximize their investments."
Unfortunately, if the unraveling of the term "AI" is any indication, it seems unlikely the industry will coalesce around one definition of "agent" anytime soon — if ever.
MCP: What It Is and Why It Matters—Part 1
MCP: What It Is and Why It Matters—Part 2
Imagine you have a single universal plug that fits all your devices—that's essentially what the Model Context Protocol (MCP) is for AI. MCP is an open standard (think "USB-C for AI integrations") that allows AI models to connect to many different apps and data sources in a consistent way. In simple terms, MCP lets an AI assistant talk to various software tools using a common language, instead of each tool requiring a different adapter or custom code.
So, what does this mean in practice? If you're using an AI coding assistant like Cursor or Windsurf, MCP is the shared protocol that lets that assistant use external tools on your behalf. For example, with MCP an AI model could fetch information from a database, edit a design in Figma, or control a music app—all by sending natural-language instructions through a standardized interface. You (or the AI) no longer need to manually switch contexts or learn each tool's API; the MCP "translator" bridges the gap between human language and software commands.
In a nutshell, MCP is like giving your AI assistant a universal remote control to operate all your digital devices and services. Instead of being stuck in its own world, your AI can now reach out and press the buttons of other applications safely and intelligently. This common protocol means one AI can integrate with thousands of tools as long as those tools have an MCP interface—eliminating the need for custom integrations for each new app. The result: Your AI helper becomes far more capable, able to not just chat about things but take actions in the real software you use.
[...] Without MCP, integrating an AI assistant with external tools is a bit like having a bunch of appliances each with a different plug and no universal outlet. Developers were dealing with fragmented integrations everywhere. For example, your AI IDE might use one method to get code from GitHub, another to fetch data from a database, and yet another to automate a design tool—each integration needing a custom adapter. Not only is this labor-intensive; it's brittle and doesn't scale.
MCP addresses this fragmentation head-on by offering one common protocol for all these interactions. Instead of writing separate code for each tool, a developer can implement the MCP specification and instantly make their application accessible to any AI that speaks MCP. [...] In short, MCP tackles the integration nightmare by introducing a common connective tissue, enabling AI agents to plug into new tools as easily as a laptop accepts a USB device.