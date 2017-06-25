Kali Linux 2025.2, the second release of the year, is now available for download with 13 new tools and an expanded car hacking toolkit.

Designed for cybersecurity professionals and ethical hackers, the Kali Linux distribution facilitates security audits, penetration testing, and network research.

The Kali Team has added many new features and refined the distro's user interface. Notable changes include:

Renamed and updated car hacking toolset

Kali Menu and UI refresh

Updates to Kali NetHunter

Additional hacking tools

In this release, the CAN Arsenal was renamed CARsenal to better reflect its purpose as a car hacking toolset and now has a more user-friendly interface.

The Kali Team has also added new tools, including: