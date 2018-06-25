from the Betteridge's-law-tested dept.
With this week's release of Android 16, Google added a new security feature to Android, called Advanced Protection. At-risk people—like journalists, activists, or politicians—should consider turning on. Here's what it does, and how to decide if it's a good fit for your security needs:
To get some confusing naming schemes clarified at the start: Advanced Protection is an extension of Google's Advanced Protection Program, which protects your Google account from phishing and harmful downloads, and is not to be confused with Apple's Advanced Data Protection, which enables end-to-end encryption for most data in iCloud. Instead, Google's Advanced Protection is more comparable to the iPhone's Lockdown Mode, Apple's solution to protecting high risk people from specific types of digital threats on Apple devices.
Advanced Protection for Android is meant to provide stronger security by: enabling certain features that aren't on by default, disabling the ability to turn off features that are enabled by default, and adding new security features. Put together, this suite of features is designed to isolate data where possible, and reduce the chances of interacting with unsecure websites and unknown individuals.
[...] It's also worth considering that enabling Advanced Protection may impact how you use your device. For example, Advanced Protection disables the JavaScript optimizer in Chrome, which may break some websites, and since Advanced Protection blocks unknown apps, you won't be able to side-load. There's also the chance that some of the call screening and scam detection features may misfire and flag legitimate calls.
TFA gives instructions on how to enable and disable Advanced Protection.
Apple for years has marketed its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers as the most secure and privacy-focused devices on the market. Last week, it bolstered that effort with a new feature coming this fall called Lockdown Mode, designed to fight targeted hacking attempts such as the Pegasus malware, which some governments reportedly used on human rights workers, lawyers, politicians and journalists around the world. Apple also announced a $10 million grant and up to $2 million bug bounty to encourage further research into this growing threat.
The tech giant said that Lockdown Mode is designed to activate "extreme" protections to its phones, such as blocking attachments and link previews in messages, potentially hackable web browsing technologies, and incoming FaceTime calls from unknown numbers. Apple devices will also not accept accessory connections unless the device is unlocked, and people can't install new remote management software on the devices while they're in Lockdown Mode as well. The new feature is already available in test software being used by developers this summer and will be released for free publicly in the fall as part of iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura. Here's how to use Apple's Lockdown mode on an iPhone.
[...] The company's efforts to enhance its device security comes at a time when the tech industry is increasingly confronting targeted cyberattacks from oppressive governments around the world. Unlike widespread ransomware or virus campaigns, which are often designed to indiscriminately spread furthest and quickest through homes and corporate networks, attacks like those using Pegasus are designed for quiet intelligence gathering.
like those Israeli kits will always win. By design. It's kept more or less a secret but there's no really effective protection against any government or organisations from splitting your phone opened and reading all they want. Never will be. The governments and agancies would never authorise a product they couldn't break in.