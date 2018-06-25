Motor Trend is running a piece on the latest Honda introduction,

https://www.motortrend.com/news/honda-fastport-equad-electric-delivery-quadricycle-first-look-review

As well as being narrow enough to (just) fit in bike lanes, it also has swap-able batteries so delivery-drivers won't need to wait for a charge. The illustration shows a stripped down four wheel vehicle with partial driver enclosure and a large cargo box on back. Sort of an update on the three-wheel pedicab, and this does have pedals which increase the range a bit if the driver uses them.

Top speed quoted as 12 mph, which should be fast enough to keep up with most of the traffic in NYC and other high density cities around the world. If this was used for in-city delivery instead of full-sized ICE vehicles it could make a significant reduction in congestion, to say nothing of ICE pollution.

First thought is that this is filling the gap between current electric cargo bikes and traditional delivery vehicles.