Recently, a Reddit user discovered a rare RCA Spectra 70/35 computer control panel from 1966 in their family's old collapsed garage, posting photos of the pre-moon landing mainframe component to the "retrobattlestations" subreddit that celebrates vintage computers. After cleaning the panel and fixing most keyswitches, the original poster noted that actually running it would require "1,500lbs of mainframe"—the rest of the computer system that's missing.

As it turns out, the panel had been sitting in the garage for decades without the poster's knowledge. "In short my house is a two-family, my dad used to rent out the other half before I was born," explained SonOfADeadMeme in the thread on Friday. "One of the people who rented out the apartment worked at IBM (apparently the RCA Spectra 70's were compatible with IBM sets from the time) and shortly before he left he shown [sic] up with a forklift and left something in the garage."