Physics reports that Fermilab's g-2 collaboration has now published its final result.
https://physics.aps.org/articles/v18/116
After measuring the wobbles of 300 billion muons, the Muon g − 2 Collaboration has pinpointed with exquisite precision the internal magnetism of these subatomic particles. The muon's magnetic strength, or moment, has animated particle physics research over the past two decades, as experiment and theory appeared to disagree over its value—raising a flag for possible new physics. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the final results from the Muon g − 2 experiment line up with the most recent predictions, further validating the standard model of particle physics.
The muon—the heavy cousin to the electron—started to grab the particle-physics spotlight in the 1990s when an experiment at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York reported the first hints that the muon's magnetic behavior might not match predictions based on the standard model, which has otherwise been widely successful in explaining the subatomic world. The Brookhaven measurements involved magnetically trapping muons in a circular ring and observing how much their internal magnet, or "spin," wobbled around an applied magnetic field. To further investigate this discrepancy, the experiment's big magnet was moved cross-country in 2013 to Fermi National Laboratory (Fermilab) in Illinois. The first results from the transplanted Muon g − 2 experiment came out in 2021, showing good agreement with the Brookhaven findings and raising the significance of the discrepancy (see Viewpoint: Muon's Escalating Challenge to the Standard Model).
The discrepancy has apparently been resolved following improvements to the theoretical estimate for g-2. The Standard Model of Particle Physics - disappointingly for particle physicists - still stands as an entirely accurate prediction of almost all of subatomic physics (the exception being neutrino oscillations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neutrino_oscillation ).
Preprint paper:
http://arxiv.org/abs/2506.03069
Previously:
• g-2 Releases New Data
• Making Sense of the Muon's Misdemeanours
• Muon G-2 Experiment Hints at Mysterious New Physics
• Latest Muon Measurements Hint at Cracks in the Standard Model
• The Cloak-and-Dagger Tale Behind This Year's Most Anticipated Result in Particle Physics
• Precision Measurements of the Standard Model
Related Stories
More precision measurements are planned at LHC (Large Hadron Collider) [1]. Short extract below:
When ATLAS (A Toroidal LHC Apparatus) and CMS (Compact Muon Solenoid) discovered the Higgs boson [2] and confirmed the validity of the Brout-Englert-Higgs mechanism, physicists were hungry for more. But the Higgs was a giant tree hiding a meadow full of well-known flowers. No exotic plants were to be found in these high-energy plains. Month after month, the Standard Model has revealed itself to be more solid than ever. Previously when higher energy at LHC was possible scientists were looking for spectacular phenomena that have now mostly been ruled out. The approach now is to carry out precision measurements.
In reality, the Standard Model is built on two quantum theories: the electroweak theory [3], which describes the electromagnetic and the weak forces, and quantum chromodynamics, which describes the strong force. So, here we have the basics. One advantage of the Standard Model is that it is predictive: it predicts all possible interactions between particles with a precise probability (which physicists call the "cross section"). However, it doesn't predict the masses of the fundamental particles: these are among the parameters measured by the experiments. These masses vary greatly e.g. the heaviest top quark, is almost 90 000 times heavier than the up quark, the lightest. In total, there are 19 free parameters which determine the inner workings of the standard model (aside from the parameters relating to neutrinos). Measuring them precisely is crucial to be able to calculate the interaction cross sections and test the consistency of the Standard Model. Although the Standard Model doesn't predict their values, it ties some parameters together. "By [more precisely] measuring all of these parameters independently, we test the relationships predicted by the Standard Model and impose constraints on physics beyond the Standard Model." explains Andrew Pilkington, a physicist with the ATLAS experiment.
Submitted via IRC for c0lo
As early as March, the Muon g-2 experiment at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) will report a new measurement of the magnetism of the muon, a heavier, short-lived cousin of the electron. The effort entails measuring a single frequency with exquisite precision. In tantalizing results dating back to 2001, g-2 found that the muon is slightly more magnetic than theory predicts. If confirmed, the excess would signal, for the first time in decades, the existence of novel massive particles that an atom smasher might be able to produce, says Aida El-Khadra, a theorist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. "This would be a very clear sign of new physics, so it would be a huge deal."
The measures that g-2 experimenters are taking to ensure they don't fool themselves into claiming a false discovery are the stuff of spy novels, involving locked cabinets, sealed envelopes, and a second, secret frequency known to just two people, both outside the g-2 team. "My wife won't pick me for responsible jobs like this, so I don't know why an important experiment did," says Joseph Lykken, Fermilab's chief research officer, one of the keepers of the secret.
Source: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/01/cloak-and-dagger-tale-behind-year-s-most-anticipated-result-particle-physics
The Muon g-2 experiment (pronounced "gee minus two") is designed to look for tantalizing hints of physics beyond the Standard Model of particle physics. It does this by measuring the magnetic field (aka the magnetic moment) generated by a subatomic particle known as the muon. Back in 2001, an earlier run of the experiment at Brookhaven National Laboratory found a slight discrepancy, hinting at possible new physics, but that controversial result fell short of the critical threshold required to claim discovery.
Now, Fermilab physicists have completed their initial analysis of data from the updated Muon g-2 experiment, showing "excellent agreement" with the discrepancy Brookhaven recorded. The results were announced today in a new paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Journal References:
1.) B. Abi, et al. Measurement of the Positive Muon Anomalous Magnetic Moment to 0.46 ppm [open], Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.141801)
2.) T. Albahri et al. (The Muon g−2 Collaboration) Magnetic-field measurement and analysis for the Muon g−2 Experiment at Fermilab [open], Physical Review A (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.103.042208)
3.) T. Albahri et al. (Muon g−2 Collaboration)Measurement of the anomalous precession frequency of the muon in the Fermilab Muon g−2 Experiment [open], Physical Review D (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.103.072002)
Testing Our Fundamental Understanding of the Universe: Muon G-2 Experiment Hints at Mysterious New Physics :
What do touch screens, radiation therapy and shrink wrap have in common? They were all made possible by particle physics research. Discoveries of how the universe works at the smallest scale often lead to huge advances in technology we use every day.
Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, along with collaborators from 46 other institutions and seven countries, are conducting an experiment to put our current understanding of the universe to the test. The first result points to the existence of undiscovered particles or forces. This new physics could help explain long-standing scientific mysteries, and the new insight adds to a storehouse of information that scientists can tap into when modeling our universe and developing new technologies.
The experiment, Muon g-2 (pronounced Muon g minus 2), follows one that began in the ‘90s at DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, in which scientists measured a magnetic property of a fundamental particle called the muon.
The Brookhaven experiment yielded a result that differed from the value predicted by the Standard Model, scientists’ best description of the makeup and behavior of the universe yet. The new experiment is a recreation of Brookhaven’s, built to challenge or affirm the discrepancy with higher precision.
The Standard Model very precisely predicts the muon’s g-factor — a value that tells scientists how this particle behaves in a magnetic field. This g-factor is known to be close to the value two, and the experiments measure their deviation from two, hence the name Muon g-2.
[Update: This story appears to be a dupe of Latest Muon Measurements Hint at Cracks in the Standard Model; as there are already comments here, it will remain posted for discussion. --martyb]
By studying an exotic atom called muonium, researchers are hoping misbehaving muons will spill the beans on the Standard Model of particle physics:
The muon is often described as the electron's heavy cousin. A more appropriate description might be its rogue relation. Since its discovery triggered the words "who ordered that" (Isidor Isaac Rabi, Nobel laureate), the muon has been bamboozling scientists with its law-breaking antics. The muon's most famous misdemeanour is to wobble slightly too much in a magnetic field: its anomalous magnetic moment hit the headlines with the 2021 muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab. The muon also notably caused trouble when it was used to measure the radius of the proton – giving rise to a wildly different value to previous measurements and what became known as the proton radius puzzle. Yet rather than being chastised, the muon is cherished for its surprising behaviour, which makes it a likely candidate to reveal new physics beyond the Standard Model.
Aiming to make sense of the muon's strange behaviour, researchers from PSI and ETH Zurich turned to an exotic atom known as muonium. Formed from a positive muon orbited by an electron, muonium is similar to hydrogen but much simpler. Whereas hydrogen's proton is made up of quarks, muonium's positive muon has no substructure. And this means it provides a very clean model system from which to sort these problems out: for example, by obtaining extremely precise values of fundamental constants such as the mass of the muon.
Fermilab's g-2 experiment has released a new round of data. Physicists now have a brand-new measurement of a property of the muon called the anomalous magnetic moment that improves the precision of their previous result by a factor of 2. The result is in tension with Standard Model predictions.
An international collaboration of scientists working on the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced the much-anticipated updated measurement on Aug. 10. This new value bolsters the first result they announced in April 2021 and sets up a showdown between theory and experiment over 20 years in the making.
"We're really probing new territory. We're determining the muon magnetic moment at a better precision than it has ever been seen before," said Brendan Casey, a senior scientist at Fermilab who has worked on the Muon g-2 experiment since 2008.
Press release:
https://news.fnal.gov/2023/08/muon-g-2-doubles-down-with-latest-measurement/
Paper:
https://muon-g-2.fnal.gov/result2023.pdf
A seven-minute video that provides additional information about muons and the new result by the Muon g-2 collaboration.