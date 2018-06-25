from the all-the-power dept.
From New York to California, state renewable electrical power dreams are collapsing. Power demands soar, while the federal government cuts funding and support for wind, solar, and grid batteries. Renewables cannot provide enough power to support the artificial intelligence revolution. The Net Zero electricity transition is failing in the United States:
For the last two decades, state governments have embraced policies aimed at replacing coal and natural gas power plants with renewable sources. Twenty-three states enacted laws or executive orders to move to 100% Net Zero electricity by 2050. Onshore and offshore wind, utility-scale and rooftop solar, and grid-scale batteries were heavily promoted by states and most federal administrations.
The New York State Climate Action Scoping Plan [PDF] of 2022 called for 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. But 49.7% of the state's electricity came from gas in 2024, up from 47.7% in 2023. A January executive order issued by President Trump halted federal leases for construction of offshore wind systems. New York, nine other east coast states, and California were counting on offshore wind in efforts to get to 100% renewable electricity, but new offshore wind projects are now halted.
Wind and solar have benefited from federal tax credits, loans, and outright grants since 1992. But the Trump administration is now working to slash federal government support for these technologies. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) passed the House of Representatives on May 22. The bill eliminates Production Tax Credits and Investment Tax Credits for renewable systems that begin construction later than 60 days after passage of the bill or for projects that do not complete construction by year end 2028. The bill also halts the sale of tax credits from renewable projects. If the Senate passes the bill, these measures will choke off green energy projects that have relied on federal funding for decades.
[...] Along with federal cutbacks, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution now drives the nation's power system, interrupting the renewable electricity transition. Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, and other giant firms are building new data centers and upgrading existing data centers to power AI. AI processors run 24-hours a day for months to enable computers to think like humans. When servers are upgraded to support AI, they consume 6 to 10 times more power than when used for cloud storage and the internet. Data centers consumed 4% of US electricity at the start of 2024 but are projected to consume 20% within the next decade.
[...] In December, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation concluded [PDF] that that over half of North America risks power shortfalls in the next decade from surging demand and coal and gas plant retirements. Grid operators are now stepping back from the transition to wind and solar. Coal-fired power plant closures have been postponed in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and other states. Nuclear plants are being restarted in Michigan and Pennsylvania. But the big winner will be natural gas.
More than 200 gas plants are planned or under construction. Gas facilities can be brought online in about three years, compared to ten years for nuclear plants. Gas plants can be built near cities, often on former power plant sites, and require fewer new transmission lines than needed by wind and solar systems.
TFA talks about BYOP (bring your own power) trends for AI and the perils of using lithium batteries for storing wind and solar generated energy.
Seven gas turbines planned to juice datacenter demand by 2027:
Developers on Wednesday announced plans to bring up to 4.5 gigawatts of natural gas-fired power online by 2027 at the site of what was once Pennsylvania's largest coal plant, as part of a proposed datacenter campus running AI and high-performance computing workloads.
Development of the 3,200-acre natural gas-powered datacenter campus is being led by Homer City Redevelopment (HCR) and is expected to exceed $10 billion for power infrastructure and site readiness alone, with additional billions anticipated for the datacenter development.
As we understand it, the plant and server campus will be next to each other, as depicted in this video. The power station site will need rebuilding not only to turn it into a gas-fired system but also because it's pretty much demolished, save for electrical infrastructure such as transmission lines that can be reused.
HCR has yet to disclose a tenant for what's hoped to be a massive datacenter complex, with its emphasis for now largely on building out the energy infrastructure and datacenter shell in anticipation of future demand.
The project's backers, including Knighthead Capital Management, appear confident that demand will follow, with the campus designed to deliver up to 4.5 gigawatts of power to run AI and hyperscale workloads.
[...] Until that happens, the site won't exactly be a bright spot on hyperscalers' annual sustainability reports, though HCR claims the gas turbines will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60-65 percent per megawatt-hour compared to the plant's retired coal units.
Kiewit Power Constructors is expected to begin work on the facility later this year with the first generators installed in 2026; the site is expected to start generating power by 2027 — just in time for Nvidia's 600 kilowatt Kyber racks to make their debut.
The UK needs more nuclear energy generation just to power all the AI datacenters that are going to be built, according to the head of Amazon Web Services (AWS).
In an interview with the BBC, AWS chief executive Matt Garman said the world is going to have to build new technologies to cope with the projected energy demands of all the bit barns that are planned to support AI.
"I believe nuclear is a big part of that, particularly as we look ten years out," he said.
AWS has already confirmed plans to invest £8 billion ($10.6 billion) on building out its digital and AI infrastructure in Britain between now and the end of 2028 to meet "the growing needs of our customers and partners."
Yet the cloud computing arm of Amazon isn't the only biz popping up new bit barns in Blighty. Google started building a $1 billion campus at Waltham Cross near London last year, while Microsoft began construction of the Park Royal facility in West London in 2023, and made public its plans for another datacenter on the site of a former power station in Leeds last year.
Earleir this year, approval was granted for what is set to become Europe's largest cloud and AI datacenter at a site in Hertfordshire, while another not far away has just been granted outline planning permission by a UK government minister, overruling the local district authority.
This activity is accelerating thanks to the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan, which includes streamlined planning processes to expedite the building of more data facilities in the hope this will drive AI development.
As The Register has previously reported, the infrastructure needed for AI is getting more power-hungry with each generation, and the datacenter expansion to serve the growth in AI services has led to concerns over the amount of energy required.
[...] "AI is driving exponential demand for compute, and that means power. Ultimately, a long-term, resilient energy strategy is critical," said Séamus Dunne, managing director in the UK and Ireland for datacenter biz Digital Realty.
"For the UK to stay competitive in the global digital economy, we need a stable, scalable, and low-carbon energy mix to support the next generation of data infrastructure. With demand already outpacing supply, and the UK aiming to establish itself as an AI powerhouse, it's vital we stay open to a range of solutions. That also means building public trust and working with government to ensure the grid can keep pace."
Garman told the BBC that nuclear is a "great solution" to datacenter energy requirements as it is "an excellent source of zero-carbon, 24/7 power."
This might be true, but new atomic capacity simply can't be delivered fast enough to meet near-term demand, as we reported earlier this year. The World Nuclear Association says that an atomic plant typically takes at least five years to construct, whereas natural gas plants are often built in about two years.
https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/20/1116327/ai-energy-usage-climate-footprint-big-tech/
AI's integration into our lives is the most significant shift in online life in more than a decade. Hundreds of millions of people now regularly turn to chatbots for help with homework, research, coding, or to create images and videos. But what's powering all of that?
[...] Given the direction AI is headed—more personalized, able to reason and solve complex problems on our behalf, and everywhere we look—it's likely that our AI footprint today is the smallest it will ever be. According to new projections published by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in December, by 2028 more than half of the electricity going to data centers will be used for AI. At that point, AI alone could consume as much electricity annually as 22% of all US households.
[...] Racks of servers hum along for months, ingesting training data, crunching numbers, and performing computations. This is a time-consuming and expensive process—it's estimated that training OpenAI's GPT-4 took over $100 million and consumed 50 gigawatt-hours of energy, enough to power San Francisco for three days. It's only after this training, when consumers or customers "inference" the AI models to get answers or generate outputs, that model makers hope to recoup their massive costs and eventually turn a profit.
"For any company to make money out of a model—that only happens on inference," says Esha Choukse, a researcher at Microsoft Azure who has studied how to make AI inference more efficient.
As conversations with experts and AI companies made clear, inference, not training, represents an increasing majority of AI's energy demands and will continue to do so in the near future. It's now estimated that 80–90% of computing power for AI is used for inference.