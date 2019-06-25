Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Gaze into the temporal distance and you might spot the end of the age of silicon looming somewhere out there, as a research team at Penn State University claims to have built the first working CMOS computer entirely from two-dimensional materials.
The team, led by Pennsylvania State University engineering science professor Saptarshi Das, published a paper last week detailing the design and construction of their 2D one instruction set computer (OISC) based on the same complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) design that's a standard part of modern silicon-based computers. OISC is a minimalist abstract machine model that performs all operations using a single, universal instruction.
Does that mean we can expect to live through a post-silicon, 2D computing revolution? It won't be quite like that, Das told us. Rather, 2D CMOS computers will have specialized uses.
"They could become competitive in specialized domains such as edge AI, neuromorphic systems, or flexible electronics," Das told us.
The 2D machine they built is silicon-free, using molybdenum disulfide for n-type and tungsten diselenide for p-type transistors. The material pair "offer complementary electrical characteristics, relatively high mobility, and have demonstrated scalable growth via metal–organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD)," Das told The Register in an email. MOCVD was used to fabricate the team's 2D CMOS platform on sapphire wafers, with transistor channels just one atom thick.
CMOS systems need both n- and p-type transistors (which move electrons along a circuit by having an excess and deficiency of electrons, respectively) to achieve the goal of CMOS computing - energy efficiency and reusability. That's why the team's 2D CMOS design is such a breakthrough, according to Das.
"We have demonstrated, for the first time, a CMOS computer built entirely from 2D materials," Das said in an announcement on the Penn State website.
[...] "[Scalability] is one of the most critical aspects of our work," Das told us. "While some steps (e.g., layer alignment and transfer) are still manual, most of the process is compatible with industry tools and can be automated."
Also see the Penn State press release
Journal Reference: Ghosh, S., Zheng, Y., Rafiq, M. et al. A complementary two-dimensional material-based one instruction set computer. Nature 642, 327–335 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-08963-7
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 21, @06:20PM (4 children)
I became interested in the idea of a 1 instruction computer decades ago, then eventually decided that limiting a machine to 1 instruction was an unnecessary, useless, and downright dumb constraint. Good for theory, bad for practical use. I designed one in which the only instruction was MOV. The machine was set up to perform various calculations on the values at various locations. For instance, R3 was always the sum of R1 and R2, and if a MOV into one of those registers is performed, one of the others will be recalculated to make R3=R1+R2. Likewise with multiplication, had something like R6=R4*R5. I realized the whole thing was semantics, a sham, like it really did have ADD and MUL instructions, and was just disguising that fact by assigning these operations to special locations rather than explicit instructions.
Wish the article mentioned the instruction. I am guessing it is NAND or NOR. Of the basic bit operations, those two are the ones known to be Turing complete, and bit operations are simple and beloved of engineers and scientists who work in this area. But I suppose it isn't that important a detail. Not like changing from NOR to NAND or vice-versa requires profound changes to the ideas-- no change there required at all. 1 instruction computers have also been done with the ADD instruction, and several others. There are also cellular automata such as Conway's Game of Life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @06:38PM (1 child)
Very interesting, I had never thought of nor heard of that type of architecture.
A possible big advantage would be in parallel processing. You can move data to something that might take long to process. We kind of have that now with math co-processors, GPUs, vector processing, etc.
The problem would be knowing when the operation has completed and the data is ready. But that could be solved by having a CPU with a few op codes. I think you'll still need some kind of flow / control statements, tests and branch, etc.
Maybe it's much like threading programming but more of it in hardware?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 21, @07:29PM
Branching and flow control on a 1 instruction computer is done by exposing the program counter to manipulation. Like on the ADD computer, to do a jump, you just ADD (or equivalent operation) to the program counter. For a branch, you do a calculation in which the amount to ADD depends on the branch condition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @01:32AM (1 child)
There are many "one instruction" examples. And no, they aren't NAND or NOR. They are certainly NOT Turing Complete. Wikipedia has an entire article on the subject, if your interested.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 23, @03:14AM
Ah, I should've guessed there would be a Wikipedia article about it by now. Wikipedia was in its infancy when I last fiddled with 1 instruction computing. And the kind of computer I designed is a member of what the article calls "transport triggered architecture".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @11:14PM
This "2D" processor development reminded me of a famous lecture:
https://web.pa.msu.edu/people/yang/RFeynman_plentySpace.pdf [msu.edu]