Penn State Research Team Builds 2D CMOS System

posted by hubie on Saturday June 21, @02:09PM
Hardware

Gaze into the temporal distance and you might spot the end of the age of silicon looming somewhere out there, as a research team at Penn State University claims to have built the first working CMOS computer entirely from two-dimensional materials.

The team, led by Pennsylvania State University engineering science professor Saptarshi Das, published a paper last week detailing the design and construction of their 2D one instruction set computer (OISC) based on the same complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) design that's a standard part of modern silicon-based computers. OISC is a minimalist abstract machine model that performs all operations using a single, universal instruction.

Does that mean we can expect to live through a post-silicon, 2D computing revolution? It won't be quite like that, Das told us. Rather, 2D CMOS computers will have specialized uses.

"They could become competitive in specialized domains such as edge AI, neuromorphic systems, or flexible electronics," Das told us.

The 2D machine they built is silicon-free, using molybdenum disulfide for n-type and tungsten diselenide for p-type transistors. The material pair "offer complementary electrical characteristics, relatively high mobility, and have demonstrated scalable growth via metal–organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD)," Das told The Register in an email. MOCVD was used to fabricate the team's 2D CMOS platform on sapphire wafers, with transistor channels just one atom thick. 

CMOS systems need both n- and p-type transistors (which move electrons along a circuit by having an excess and deficiency of electrons, respectively) to achieve the goal of CMOS computing - energy efficiency and reusability. That's why the team's 2D CMOS design is such a breakthrough, according to Das.

"We have demonstrated, for the first time, a CMOS computer built entirely from 2D materials," Das said in an announcement on the Penn State website.

[...] "[Scalability] is one of the most critical aspects of our work," Das told us. "While some steps (e.g., layer alignment and transfer) are still manual, most of the process is compatible with industry tools and can be automated."

Also see the Penn State press release

Journal Reference: Ghosh, S., Zheng, Y., Rafiq, M. et al. A complementary two-dimensional material-based one instruction set computer. Nature 642, 327–335 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-08963-7

  • (Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 21, @06:20PM (4 children)

    by bzipitidoo (4388) on Saturday June 21, @06:20PM (#1407977) Journal

    I became interested in the idea of a 1 instruction computer decades ago, then eventually decided that limiting a machine to 1 instruction was an unnecessary, useless, and downright dumb constraint. Good for theory, bad for practical use. I designed one in which the only instruction was MOV. The machine was set up to perform various calculations on the values at various locations. For instance, R3 was always the sum of R1 and R2, and if a MOV into one of those registers is performed, one of the others will be recalculated to make R3=R1+R2. Likewise with multiplication, had something like R6=R4*R5. I realized the whole thing was semantics, a sham, like it really did have ADD and MUL instructions, and was just disguising that fact by assigning these operations to special locations rather than explicit instructions.

    Wish the article mentioned the instruction. I am guessing it is NAND or NOR. Of the basic bit operations, those two are the ones known to be Turing complete, and bit operations are simple and beloved of engineers and scientists who work in this area. But I suppose it isn't that important a detail. Not like changing from NOR to NAND or vice-versa requires profound changes to the ideas-- no change there required at all. 1 instruction computers have also been done with the ADD instruction, and several others. There are also cellular automata such as Conway's Game of Life.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @06:38PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @06:38PM (#1407981)

      Very interesting, I had never thought of nor heard of that type of architecture.

      A possible big advantage would be in parallel processing. You can move data to something that might take long to process. We kind of have that now with math co-processors, GPUs, vector processing, etc.

      The problem would be knowing when the operation has completed and the data is ready. But that could be solved by having a CPU with a few op codes. I think you'll still need some kind of flow / control statements, tests and branch, etc.

      Maybe it's much like threading programming but more of it in hardware?

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 21, @07:29PM

        by bzipitidoo (4388) on Saturday June 21, @07:29PM (#1407992) Journal

        Branching and flow control on a 1 instruction computer is done by exposing the program counter to manipulation. Like on the ADD computer, to do a jump, you just ADD (or equivalent operation) to the program counter. For a branch, you do a calculation in which the amount to ADD depends on the branch condition.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @01:32AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @01:32AM (#1408183)

      There are many "one instruction" examples. And no, they aren't NAND or NOR. They are certainly NOT Turing Complete. Wikipedia has an entire article on the subject, if your interested.

      • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 23, @03:14AM

        by bzipitidoo (4388) on Monday June 23, @03:14AM (#1408203) Journal

        Ah, I should've guessed there would be a Wikipedia article about it by now. Wikipedia was in its infancy when I last fiddled with 1 instruction computing. And the kind of computer I designed is a member of what the article calls "transport triggered architecture".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @11:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @11:14PM (#1407997)

    This "2D" processor development reminded me of a famous lecture:
    https://web.pa.msu.edu/people/yang/RFeynman_plentySpace.pdf [msu.edu]

    .
                    Plenty of Room at the Bottom
                        Richard P. Feynman

    This is the transcript of a talk presented by Richard P. Feynman to the American Physical Society in Pasadena on December 1959, which explores the immense possibilities afforded by iniaturization.

    I imagine experimental physicists must often look with
    envy at men like Kamerlingh Onnes, who discovered a
    field like low temperature, which seems to be bottomless
    and in which one can go down and down. Such a man
    is then a leader and has some temporary monopoly in
    a scientific adventure. Percy Bridgman, in designing a
    way to obtain higher pressures, opened up another new
    field and was able to move into it and to lead us all along.
    The development of ever higher vacuum was a continuing
    development of the same kind.

    I would like to describe a field, in which little has been
    done, but in which an enormous amount can be done in
    principle. This field is not quite the same as the others
    in that it will not tell us much of fundamental physics (in
    the sense of, “What are the strange particles?”) but it is
    more like solid-state physics in the sense that it might tell
    us much of great interest about the strange phenomena
    that occur in complex situations. Furthermore, a point
    that is most important is that it would have an enormous
    number of technical applications.

    What I want to talk about is the problem of manipulating
    and controlling things on a small scale.

    As soon as I mention this, people tell me about
    miniaturization, and how far it has progressed today. They
    tell me about electric motors that are the size of the nail
    on your small finger. And there is a device on the market,
    they tell me, by which you can write the Lord’s Prayer
    on the head of a pin. But that’s nothing; that’s the most
    primitive, halting step in the direction I intend to dis-
    cuss. It is a staggeringly small world that is below. In
    the year 2000, when they look back at this age, they will
    wonder why it was not until the year 1960 that anybody
    began seriously to move in this direction.

    Why cannot we write the entire 24 volumes of the
    Encyclopedia Brittanica on the head of a pin?

    Let’s see what would be involved. The head of a pin is
    a sixteenth of an inch across. If you magnify it by 25,000
    diameters, the area of the head of the pin is then equal to
    the area of all the pages of the Encyclopaedia Brittanica.
    Therefore, all it is necessary to do is to reduce in size
    all the writing in the Encyclopaedia by 25,000 times. Is
    that possible? The resolving power of the eye is about
    1/120 of an inch—that is roughly the diameter of one of
    the little dots on the fine half-tone reproductions in the
    Encyclopaedia. This, when you demagnify it by 25,000
    times, is still 80 angstroms in diameter—32 atoms across,
    in an ordinary metal. In other words, one of those dots
    still would contain in its area 1,000 atoms. So, each dot
    can easily be adjusted in size as required by the photo-engraving,
    and there is no question that there is enough room on the
    head of a pin to put all of the Encyclopaedia Brittanica.

