Over a week ago iStories published a story alleging Vladimir Vedeneev and Roman Venediktov, who own GlobalNet, allow the FSB access to Telegram messages. GlobalNet assigns IP addresses for Telegram and maintains it's networking equipment, and also has/had contracts with a FSB "research computing center" that helped plan the invasion of Ukraine and developed tools to de-anonymize internet users; and a flagship state-owned nuclear research laboratory.
Telegram responded to the allegations the following day - and in doing so made some glaring contradictions with what they told the court in Miami, USA.
More recently Meduza published a detailed story about both those iStories reports - the highlight being the revelation that "as part of a criminal case opened by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the spring of 2022, security agents have been intercepting Telegram messages."
Security researcher Michał "rysiek" Woźniak published a detailed report titled Telegram is indistinguishable from an FSB honeypot, which provides more information on how Telegram has been compromised.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @07:02PM
Mr Putin is very nice man. He is strong patriot.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 21, @07:12PM
They're all honeypots.
In case you haven't noticed, the entire internet is a honeypot.. What else is new?
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by Ox0000 on Saturday June 21, @07:14PM (5 children)
The bear is so scary, look at the bear!
Nevermind that sed "s/FSB/US IC and LEO/g" <article.txt | sed "s/Telegram/Whatsapp/g" holds equal truth. But we are the good guys [soylentnews.org], right?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Saturday June 21, @10:46PM (2 children)
But I don't see any bears around here, so the Bear Patrol must be working.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 22, @12:26AM (1 child)
Bear repelling rocks have been assembled around the perimeter.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @08:22AM
I fucking think it's the fucking Golden Dome Bear Repellent working Don't You?
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @03:39AM (1 child)
No one reasonable ever thought WhatsApp was private; it's run by Meta. I regularly see people arguing for using Telegram for privacy, which has also always been nonsense, but more widely believed.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday June 22, @11:18AM
Yes, a friend many years ago encouraged me to sign up to Telegram. Before I sent any messages, I realised the servers were in Russia. I deleted it straight away. I don't have that phone any more.
I met a guy from the former Yugoslavia many years ago. He had no Internet presence. He refused to use it, point blank. People who lived under dictatorships have an interesting perspective. I'm not sure that anyone can participate in modern life now without some sort of surveillance. It's a question of how much of your data the likes of Palantir is harvesting, for example.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].