Over a week ago iStories published a story alleging Vladimir Vedeneev and Roman Venediktov, who own GlobalNet, allow the FSB access to Telegram messages. GlobalNet assigns IP addresses for Telegram and maintains it's networking equipment, and also has/had contracts with a FSB "research computing center" that helped plan the invasion of Ukraine and developed tools to de-anonymize internet users; and a flagship state-owned nuclear research laboratory.

Telegram responded to the allegations the following day - and in doing so made some glaring contradictions with what they told the court in Miami, USA.

More recently Meduza published a detailed story about both those iStories reports - the highlight being the revelation that "as part of a criminal case opened by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the spring of 2022, security agents have been intercepting Telegram messages."

Security researcher Michał "rysiek" Woźniak published a detailed report titled Telegram is indistinguishable from an FSB honeypot, which provides more information on how Telegram has been compromised.

