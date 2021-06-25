Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Astronomers are puzzled by a strong burst of radio waves traced back to a NASA satellite that had been inactive since the 1960s
So Clancy James at Curtin University in Australia and his colleagues were perplexed when, nearly 60 years later, they detected a brief, powerful burst of radio waves coming from the satellite’s apparent location.
James and his team were scanning the sky with the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), an array of 36 radio telescopes in Western Australia, for signs of fast radio bursts, mysterious pulses of radiation that come from other galaxies.
On 13 June last year, they saw a signal that seemed to be coming from within our galaxy. “If it’s nearby, we can study it through optical telescopes really easily, so we got all excited, thinking maybe we’d discovered a new pulsar or some other object,” says Clancy.
But on further inspection, the signal appeared to be so close to Earth that ASKAP couldn’t focus all of its telescopes at once – like how a phone camera struggles to focus on nearby objects. This meant it must have come from within 20,000 kilometres of Earth, says Clancy. The researchers also found that the signal was very short lived, lasting less than 30 nanoseconds. “This was an incredibly powerful radio pulse that vastly outshone everything else in the sky for a very short amount of time,” says Clancy.
When they traced the signal to where it came from and compared it with known satellite positions in the sky, they found just one plausible explanation – the Relay 2 satellite. Since the satellite is no longer functional, Clancy and his team think it must have come from an external event, such as an electrostatic discharge – a build-up of electricity that results in a spark-like flash – or a micrometeorite that struck the satellite and produced a cloud of charged plasma.
It would be very difficult to differentiate between those two scenarios, says Karen Aplin at the University of Bristol, UK, as the radio signal produced by both would look similar. However, it could be useful to monitor future electrostatic discharges from satellites, she says. “In a world where there is a lot of space debris and there are more small, low-cost satellites with limited protection from electrostatic discharges, this radio detection may ultimately offer a new technique to evaluate electrostatic discharges in space,” she says.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @12:03PM
V'Ger probably wants to join with its creator.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday June 22, @12:48PM (3 children)
Did some high energy particle hit a really high-Q tuned resonator? Maybe a high-temperature superconductor that doesn't require additional refrigeration and would continue to function even if the transmitter batteries have long since died?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=are+superconductor+resonators+used+in+satellites [duckduckgo.com]
Maybe an analogy to how people get everyone's attention at a noisy conference be banging an eating utensil on a glass.
The resulting narrowband ding-ding-ding seems to always make it through the din of all the background noise.
( Ehh... Is that why they call it "dinner"?)
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @05:37PM (2 children)
I was thinking: the old tech probably didn't give a flip about reduced transmission power operation modes, so if a burst of energy got injected in its transmitter circuitry, that could transform it quite nicely into something that we recognize as signal...
30ns is really really brief, I'm sure the listeners are proud of catching it.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday June 23, @07:24AM (1 child)
30nS. I agree - they did a damn good job catching that snippet of signal out of all that noise.
With all this talk of quantum communication and entangled particles, I am beginning to wonder if we are even looking in the right place. I get the idea we may as well be meticulously scanning the skies for smoke signals. Although we may consider EM transmission to be state of the art, this may be ancient tech to another civilization.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @11:33AM
The really advanced aliens aren't using that primitive quantum entanglement that we started theories about around 100 years ago. What do you think we might discover with another 1000 years of progress?
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday June 22, @03:43PM (4 children)
Some innumeracy analogies to help understanding, admittedly not my traditional car analogies but interesting:
Its a L-band array. Centered on the hydrogen frequency 1400 ish Mhz. 1 GHz is a period of 1 ns so close enough to say that their "less than 30 ns" pulse was substantially less than two dozen wavelengths total.
Another way to look at it is light in vacuum goes about a foot in a ns, or a "light-second" (similar in concept to light-year but shorter) is ridiculous close to a foot, so this pulse was about "two dozen feet in length" which provides at least some context for their theories about the satellite getting absolutely whacked by something that near vaporized it.
You've probably heard the old estimate that a mm of PCB is vaguely around half a dozen ps and thats still accurate, because PCBs are not made of vacuum which explains the mismatch compared to the length of a "light-second" in vacuum.
An idea they didn't propose that I kind of like is some sort of reflection. If "something else" zorched the satellite pretty hard, we might have merely seen the reflection, kind of like bistatic radar. Its possible some nation was zapping satellites for the hell of it, how about this defunct comsat from decades ago, and someone noticed. Not necessarily "zapping" star trek style to vaporize it, but hitting it hard as a radar test. A L-band radar will detect larger satellite sized thingies pretty well, probably too low frequency to detect little bitty ICBM warheads, but who knows, maybe. The mystery, of course, is who's in visual range of Australia that wants to whack satellites with radar? Well, the answer is pretty obvious, the USA would not get butthurt at all if their defunct satellite got zorched by our own people, its just the classified folks thought the academic folks would even notice, but they did. I would bet the folks at Pine Gap know exactly what happened and why and even telling the academics to STFU would break too much security, so they're just keeping quiet. AFAIK the last public unclassified aerial photo of Pine Gap was from Y2K era, I'm sure they've been building stuff since then and it would fit their public mission...
If you know what "Area 51" is for airplanes in the USA, Pine Gap is kind of like that in Australia for USA/AU radio intelligence services. It must be very awkward being a joint base.
Possibly its the JORN site. What is public about JORN is the seem to be spending an unholy hell of a lot of money for what little it does (at least in public). It's an HF site (in public) but I see no reason they couldn't install some L-Band antennas for fun.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @05:51PM (1 child)
> Pine Gap is kind of like that in Australia for USA/AU radio intelligence services. It must be very awkward being a joint base.
I think there was a TV series quasi soapy sitcom about that awkwardness...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Sunday June 22, @09:28PM
There was a quasi soap thing about Pine Gap, not particularly funny.
And to call the place a "joint" base is stretching Australia's contribution far beyond the fact that it's located in Australia.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 23, @08:20AM (1 child)
Another possibility, which keeps getting excluded when these one-off WOW! events are reported, is one of a million different types of glitches somewhere in the system. In particular p(some glitch somewhere) >> p(dead sixty-year-old satellite suddenly coming to life and emitting a high-energy pulse).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 23, @09:34PM
Perhaps although its interesting that the device is a 36 antenna array and the data comes in post-processing so it would have to whack them all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @06:26PM (1 child)
FUCKING PAYWALLED.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @06:58PM
Arthur T Knackerbracket (my bot) downloaded it without problem, and that bot is as tight with money as they come. He doesn't even have a bank account! He strips out js, ignores cookies, and just downloads the URL.
If you click on the Original Submission link at the very bottom of the story you can see that you have got everything that Arthur extracted.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]