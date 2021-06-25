from the they're-coming-to-take-him-away-ha-haaa dept.
Digital Music News and Radio Insight are observing that comedian Barret "Dr. Demento" Hansen is hanging up his top hat later in October this year. The last of his regular shows aired the other day and the countdown has begun.
Dr. Demento wraps up with an October countdown of the show's all-time Top 40 songs. In between, there will be bi-weekly historical recaps alternating with flashback shows from the period in question. Check out the show archives here.
The final episode will coincide with the 55th anniversary of his radio program which launched in 1970. His odd humor gained quite a large following over the years. He started at a local station in Pasadena, California. The show gained more or less its current focus on comedy and novelty records by 1972 and national syndication by 1974. It moved to a subscription-based Internet platform in 2010.
This is definitely one for our North American community. I've never heard of him. But who do you think has made the biggest radio impact over the last few decades in your region? JR
(Score: 5, Troll) by Snotnose on Sunday June 22, @02:19PM (1 child)
Clearchannel by far has had the biggest impact on radio. They bought up all the radio stations, fired all the DJs, programmed nationwide from buttfuck, MO, cranked up the number of commercials to cover the inflated prices they paid for the stations, and then wondered why all their listeners moved to streaming,
I have fond childhood memories of the neighborhood gathering around a neighbor's car to listen to Dr Demento in the 70s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @06:29PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Sunday June 22, @02:35PM
Local radio stations played oldies (Elvis-esque) or newies (Michael Jackson-esque)
I listened to a station in Watertown that played Black Sabbath, AC/DC, etc. Then, overnight it became a country station.
I. HATE. COUNTRY. (New country. Johnny Cash, and older (Bluesy 'country') is great. New country sucks like a kid at the teat.
Nirvana helped kick MJ off the radio (thank the fecking Gods almighty!) and brought in GOOD music.
So i thank Nirvana: they weren't the best but they were good enough. Local DJ's didn't matter: the music did.
Shout out to Eddie Van Halen for Eruption... even though he married Valerie Bertinelli and i hate him because I was going to marry her if i ever met her... i also love him. Damn him but send him to guitar heaven!
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Sunday June 22, @02:58PM (1 child)
He had an interesting business model in the early satellite syndication years, if nobody listens to your radio station at midnight on Sunday, you can "lose less money" by paying less than a DJ's salary to syndicate his show. Now on the surface, that gets him less money than a regular DJ and he's gotta pay for the satellite uplink. However... what if he lines up 200 stations all paying half price and that multiples out to ... All of a sudden he's got a pile of money and his production was surprisingly high quality. He was just plain old funny.
What killed that business model was everyone else realized they can do it, automation replaces the DJs, financialization means all the stations in the country got bought up and monopolized into one company that became incredibly boring, eventually any idiot with a microphone can have a podcast on the internet, streaming replaced radio in general, etc. But as a pioneer he must have made absolute piles of money in the 70s to 80s.
As for his show... "Back when I was a kid" he seemed like an old timer already, and that was a long time ago, he's actually older than the boomers but not old enough to be a WWII kid. Anyone older than your parents seems "really old" I guess. Every journalist or AI or whatever describes him the same boring way but having actually heard his show (decades ago) I'd describe him as either "Weird Al's personal DJ" or something along the lines of he did meme shitposting audibly over the radio before meme shitposting existed. He wasn't a yuk yuk yuk edgy funny to the hung over drunks wild and crazy morning DJ kind of humor (although there was a tiny amount of that) but he mostly collected genuinely weird stuff, like I described, "audio memes".
The only reason I don't stream one of his shows for LOLs right now is traditionally media that you thought was pretty cool back in the day ends up pretty unimpressive decades later in the current year. A lot of 80s media is best remembered as being "really cool" rather than actually being watched and disappointed.
I don't know their exact relationship but him and Weird Al kind of circled each other for decades. They had a feedback loop going where one being better/more popular made the other more popular. Alone, I don't think either would have made it, but they never made a formal company partnership type of thing AFAIK.
Strange how financialization works WRT weirdness vs blandness. Initially, he was a cost-cutter for stations and his "I only play the absolutely weirdest stuff" meant that any station in any market with any genre could fit him into a midnight slot, so financialization gave us huge wild variety and cool stuff. Decades later financialization of the radio stations means they can only allow absolutely zero risk hyper-bland centrally controlled content to "preserve" their immense corporate investment, making radio far too bland and boring for most people to listen to, which ironically is wiping out their investment. Something similar going on in TV and movies LOL.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 22, @04:02PM
Thanks VLM, at least I now know who he is!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday June 22, @05:10PM (8 children)
I had no idea Dr. Demento was still in business. Last heard of him in the 1980s. Heard a musical version of Tiptoe Through the Tulips, in which they progress to heavier and heavier locomotion (walk, run, stomp, trample) and conclude "No more tulips!" I've heard Dead Puppies Aren't Much Fun, Shaving Cream, Monster Mash, and heard of a few others. Weird Al, yes, I hear about him far more often.
I wonder what other pre-2000 things are still going that I've forgotten? The rise of the Internet has changed the world, and I think the changes are more profound than is still fully appreciated by most. I used to read the funnies in the print newspaper, but quit when newspapers and print magazines started their coercive automatic renewal policies. To get away from automatic renewal, I canceled them all. Was on the way out anyway, but that spurred me to move faster. Over the past couple of decades, far as I've seen the comics that are still alive and kicking are all online now. Also many archives.
Used to recognize just about all the titles in the SF/Fantasy section of the bookstore, though for a variety of reasons (time and money, and the dicey and uncertain resorting to judging books by their covers or by reading the 1st page or two for lack of any better ways to quickly assess one, the quotes from reviewers and other authors on the back soon found to be highly unreliable) I didn't read the half of them. As the price of paperbacks rose, I cut back. Paperbacks were as low as $1.50 each in 1980. Then, approximately every 15 months they went up 50 cents. By 1990, they were at $4.95. That was a faster increase than inflation. By the early 1990s, I was down to just 1 book per year, and when they pushed above the $5 mark, I stopped visiting altogether. At $1.50 per book, the bookstore could compete with the sort of public library that was not conveniently near and very hit and miss on whether they would have a copy of a particular title and it wasn't checked out or too new for them to have gotten one yet. There was also the record store. I saw the transition from vinyl to audio CD, then Napster exploding on the music scene. And now? Compete with the Internet? Most of the book and record stores have died.
I never got to see more than a few minutes Music TV (MTV) either, as we were cord nevers, and only saw it if it happened to be on when I visited friends who had cable, and I never visited to just sit and watch cable TV. Now all these years later, I can finally watch this and that music video whenever I want (which is now very rarely), and have filled myself in on the references others made that went over my head. Only needed to see a couple episodes of Beavis and Butthead and Kids in the Hallway to grok them. More than that is just repetition. Dunno, was Dr. Demento often on MTV? Seems likely that he would have had a few appearances on MTV.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @06:17PM (3 children)
Question of the morning: was it Dr. Demento that put out the "Bomb Iran" Beach Boys parody song back in the day?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @06:33PM
2 minutes of Google research seems to say: no. Recorded by Vince & the Valiants in 1980, no mention of a Demento tie-in, though it seems like maybe something he would have included - don't know I wasn't a regular enough listener to get a feel for his politics. Around 1980 there wasn't much visible pro-Iran politics in the US at all...
(Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Monday June 23, @08:32PM (1 child)
You mean THIS one?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8hEtI9AI0U [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @08:39PM
That's the one, it was all over the radio for a couple of weeks, and had longevity in a few niche radio shows for almost a year IIRC.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @06:28PM (3 children)
>Paperbacks were as low as $1.50 each in 1980.
In the early 1970s I "collected" comic books - nothing serious, Dad would take us through "Charlie's Newsstand" in downtown Sarasota as something to do, and a Huey, Dewey and Louie comic cost $0.10 - so why not get one? I probably had about 20 of them after a few years, but they inflated quickly in the late 1970s and I lost interest in Scrooge Mc Duck and his nephews when the same rag was selling for $0.50 instead of $0.10.
That inflationary period, and the recent bout with eggs settling near $3 per dozen, were much more about businesses charging what the customers are willing/able to pay than it is about the cost of goods. Just like California real-estate is magically many multiples of the more mundane abodes in Missouri, it's all about what the buyers will pay.
My recent home automation hobby has pointed out some insane markup multiples on Amazon vs AliExpress for the very same items, and in being there on AliExpress you notice some items, like "high tech evaporative cloth" t-shirts that sell through US oriented websites for upwards of $45 - special "half off" deal when you buy 3 or more... and the equivalent product direct out of China can be had for less than $3 each, delivered, single quantities. And, still, the US marketers flogging their wares at 10x markups are struggling to make ends meet, because everyone in the US economy is paying similar markups on everything else they buy or hire done.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Sunday June 22, @08:43PM (2 children)
Yes, I had seen indications that the rapid price increases of print began earlier than 1980 (1979 was when I started reading a lot more for fun). Would sometimes see used 1960s paperbacks with prices of 75 cents or 50 cents. For $1.50 to $2, I would buy a book for the heck of it. Figured if it was published, it had to be good. I'd say around 3 out of 4 times, they were. When the price reached $4, I became more risk averse. Picked authors I knew I liked. Then further restricted it to only series I liked by authors I liked. Reduced but did not eliminate running into the occasional stinker.
Yeah, I've also seen tremendous price gaps in housing, and I have no trouble at all believing Amazon will gouge when they can get away with it. 2001 when my grandmother passed, her home (3 bed, 2 bath) in her small town in the Midwest (pop about 1200) went for $50k minus change, while I was in Monterey CA seeing prices 10x that for a tiny 2 bed 1 bath home. I rented, didn't buy, despite my employer wanting me to "show commitment" and buy dammit so that if I didn't work my rear off, make the project succeed at whatever cost to myself, I'd get hurt badly. They carefully did not say what they really meant by "show commitment", they dropped hints, you know, so they could plausibly deny that they ever threatened to fire me if I didn't buy a home.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 22, @10:17PM (1 child)
When I was trying to buy a home in Miami, I mentioned my bank troubles to my boss... two days later I had a 23% raise and the mortgage was approved in no time at all.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 23, @03:19AM
Whoa, yes, that reminds me I have heard other stories like that. Was your boss genuinely concerned for your welfare, or was this the creepy sort of raise to help you get into financial shackles so you'd be more "reliable" and less of a "flight risk"?
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @07:47PM (1 child)
He was a roadie for "Spirit"
He is a rabid diver into used record bins. I watched him go through the stacks once, and he was FAST
Off mic, he's a reclusive and quiet guy. He's not a very cooperative person to interview.
(Score: 2) by jman on Monday June 23, @01:25PM
If they haven't already done so, perhaps he could be coaxed into letting Terry Gross interview him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @02:19AM
If you enjoy off color humor, you might like our local Dr. Dirty, some videos on his site https://johnvalby.com/ [johnvalby.com] He's equal opportunity, one video mocks Obama and the next mocks Trump...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @02:26AM
...to judge what Rush [wikipedia.org] meant?
I think it might. The conservative movement he championed on the radio for decades doesn't seem to be done destroying our country quite yet.
(Score: 2) by jman on Monday June 23, @01:22PM (1 child)
Listened religeously since the mid 70's, really should have subscribed when he went off-air.
Every episode started with Freddy Martin's "Pico and Sepulvida", having the Doctor cut in with "Wind up your radios!"
Weird Al had him do a cameo appearance for his Greg Kihn parody "I Lost On Jeapordy", also showing original host Art Fleming, along with a bonus voiceover by Don Pardo, who announced the show until '75 when he moved over to this new thing called SNL.
Memory lane. Think I'll have to subscribe, just for old time's sake. He'll be missed!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @09:26PM
Every episode started with Freddy Martin's "Pico and Sepulvida"
It was actually The Roto Rooter Good Time Christmas Band's version
instead of "Pico and Sepulvida"
it was
"Doctor Demento"