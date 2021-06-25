Digital Music News and Radio Insight are observing that comedian Barret "Dr. Demento" Hansen is hanging up his top hat later in October this year. The last of his regular shows aired the other day and the countdown has begun.

Dr. Demento wraps up with an October countdown of the show's all-time Top 40 songs. In between, there will be bi-weekly historical recaps alternating with flashback shows from the period in question. Check out the show archives here.

The final episode will coincide with the 55th anniversary of his radio program which launched in 1970. His odd humor gained quite a large following over the years. He started at a local station in Pasadena, California. The show gained more or less its current focus on comedy and novelty records by 1972 and national syndication by 1974. It moved to a subscription-based Internet platform in 2010.

This is definitely one for our North American community. I've never heard of him. But who do you think has made the biggest radio impact over the last few decades in your region? JR