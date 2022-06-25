Speaking at the firm’s Data & Analytics Summit in Sydney, Australia, today, Brethenoux said he didn’t have time to read summaries of meetings two or five years ago, before the creation of such documents became a key application of generative AI.

“I don’t have time to do the five actions in the summary,” he added. “I know what I have to do.”

Brethenoux also questioned why AI-generated meeting summaries list action items from a meeting instead of AI just doing the work itself.

“Just go and do it already,” he said, and called for AI to simplify users’ lives by automatically performing tiresome tasks.

He cited a use case at US healthcare company Vizient where the CTO asked employees what tasks bother them on a regular basis – the sort of thing everyone dreads having to do when they arrive at work on Monday morning. Armed with feedback from thousands of employees, the company automated the most-complained-about chores.

The result? “Instant adoption, zero change management problems,” Brethenoux said. Employees then bought in to AI and started to make good suggestions for further AI-enabled automation.

[...] Brethenoux thinks tech buyers must take that vision with a large pinch of salt, for two reasons.

One is that AI agents are not new. He said industrial companies have used them for decades in relatively closed systems. While they now rely on agents for certain tasks, they have seldom found the software can handle very complex tasks.

Yet vendors are suggesting personal AI agents will easily work with many sources of data across an enterprise and do things like automatically decide a worker should attend a meeting, then place that meeting in their Outlook or Google calendar.

“Now you have 50,000 agents running around the enterprise,” he posited. “How do you orchestrate this? How do they negotiate?”

Brethenoux said he’s asked vendors how such automated scheduling would consider competing needs of an employee’s boss, partner, or kids. Their response, he said, is “silence.”