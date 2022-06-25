Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Speaking at the firm’s Data & Analytics Summit in Sydney, Australia, today, Brethenoux said he didn’t have time to read summaries of meetings two or five years ago, before the creation of such documents became a key application of generative AI.
“I don’t have time to do the five actions in the summary,” he added. “I know what I have to do.”
Brethenoux also questioned why AI-generated meeting summaries list action items from a meeting instead of AI just doing the work itself.
“Just go and do it already,” he said, and called for AI to simplify users’ lives by automatically performing tiresome tasks.
He cited a use case at US healthcare company Vizient where the CTO asked employees what tasks bother them on a regular basis – the sort of thing everyone dreads having to do when they arrive at work on Monday morning. Armed with feedback from thousands of employees, the company automated the most-complained-about chores.
The result? “Instant adoption, zero change management problems,” Brethenoux said. Employees then bought in to AI and started to make good suggestions for further AI-enabled automation.
[...] Brethenoux thinks tech buyers must take that vision with a large pinch of salt, for two reasons.
One is that AI agents are not new. He said industrial companies have used them for decades in relatively closed systems. While they now rely on agents for certain tasks, they have seldom found the software can handle very complex tasks.
Yet vendors are suggesting personal AI agents will easily work with many sources of data across an enterprise and do things like automatically decide a worker should attend a meeting, then place that meeting in their Outlook or Google calendar.
“Now you have 50,000 agents running around the enterprise,” he posited. “How do you orchestrate this? How do they negotiate?”
Brethenoux said he’s asked vendors how such automated scheduling would consider competing needs of an employee’s boss, partner, or kids. Their response, he said, is “silence.”
The analyst thinks vendors and users have not given enough consideration to how to build agentic systems that address those issues.
“This is a software engineering problem,” he said. “You need people who understand you decompose systems, when they can communicate, the degree to which they communicate, the different autonomy levels that you give within an agent.”
Software engineers also need to determine what information agents can perceive, what they can control, and what they can execute upon.
“It’s not trivial,” he said.
Vendors know this, he said, but are nonetheless promoting the idea that agentic nirvana is within reach.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @11:30PM (4 children)
Sigh. Now "AI" means all of automation. Cool.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 22, @11:38PM (1 child)
TBH I want to take this as the boss' permission to automate things.
Where before it may have been a cost-to-high argument, no time to do that, take this and run with it. It doesn't have to be AI, the boss just doesn't know the difference: set out, and automate shit! The payoff will come in spades.
Just don't make the mistake that you need to use AI for this automation. Use whatever is appropriate for the job. This is your opportunity to _automate_ well-defined processes (and especially the tedious ones). It's about results, and automation is a huge return.
(Score: 2) by bmimatt on Monday June 23, @11:57PM
I've done that in the past with bunches of scripts and cron jobs, wherever I could automate anything scriptable and repeatable.
Never asked anyone for permission, this is something I see as efficiency in doing my job.
Long before "AI" became a thing too.
Sometimes it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission, so maybe just try it?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Monday June 23, @01:16PM (1 child)
I would argue that automation is something that explicitly should not be solved using AI (at least the current LLMs) but through proper engineering. No guarantees as to whether specifications are followed can be given. Also reliability is hard to assess much as reproducibility.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @02:37PM
> automation is something that explicitly should not be solved using AI
You've got David Parnas in your camp, see his keynote address earlier this year, at a software engineering conference,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyFouLdwxY0 [youtube.com]
He invented "information hiding", among many other achievements.