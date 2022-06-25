Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The 16-pin power connector, used in many of today’s best graphics cards, continues to be a headache with multiple reports of melting connectors on both the GPU and PSU ends. To address the ongoing issue, graphics card maker Galax has introduced a new solution aimed at warning users of potential failure. Its latest Hall of Fame (HOF) series GPUs, including the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti variants, feature ARGB lighting that also functions as a debug LED.
According to the company's global website, the HOF series GPUs feature a triple-fan configuration, with the central 92mm fan surrounded by LEDs that extend to the edge of the shroud. In addition to delivering dazzling ARGB lighting effects, these LEDs serve a functional purpose. When powering up your system, these may turn yellow to indicate an improperly installed power connector or red to signal abnormal power delivery to the GPU.
What makes this development absurd is that it reflects just how far GPU makers are going to compensate for a design flaw that should've been solved by Nvidia long ago. The fact that an entire graphics card now needs to act as a warning beacon with a red ring of death (reminiscent of Xbox's famed 360 flaw) when something goes wrong speaks volumes about the 16-pin connector's reliability issues. Despite updates like the revised 12V-2x6 standard, real-world problems persist, raising the question: at what point do GPU makers and power supply vendors stop treating the symptoms and actually fix the root cause?
If you recall, Zotac introduced a somewhat similar solution earlier this year with its RTX 50 series GPUs, which feature an LED indicator near the power connector. While it serves the same purpose of alerting users when the power cable isn't properly connected, Galax's HOF graphics cards take it a step further. In their case, the entire GPU glows, providing a more prominent visual warning.
MSI also introduced its own solution by adding yellow-colored tips for its 16-pin connector on cables and adapters supplied with its GPUs and power supply units. The idea was to make it easier for users to see whether the cable is completely inserted or not, potentially preventing meltdowns. Despite the company's efforts, though, the issue persists as a user reported thermal damage using MSI's preventive yellow-tipped 12V-2x6 power cables.
Have you added, or if not, would you have any reservations adding one of these GPUs to your machine?
(Score: 5, Informative) by krishnoid on Monday June 23, @04:23AM (6 children)
Isn't it the case that some time ago, GPUs (including those weird two-board versions) became so large a compute engine that they
are the determining factor for the PC's physical and power configuration? To misquote Zoidberg, "Have you seen those PCs? They look like giant GPUs with motherboards attached."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Monday June 23, @08:16AM (5 children)
They should just have a 120v plug in the back of the CPU.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @12:41PM
I used a "state of the art" Matrox GPU in the early 2000s - recommended by the Autodesk training group and everything. It was pricey, but maybe not as pricey as GPUs got after the BTC thing...
anyway. It was the last generation to come without a dedicated power connector, it got all its power from the system bus. As a result, when I performed certain operations in Autodesk Inventor, like rotating a certain 3D part, the system would crash - reboot like a power cycle. My best guess is that the GPU was sucking on the power bus so hard that it triggered the reset in the main CPU due to under-voltage. Of course when experiencing an undervoltage like that nothing goes to the logs before the system goes down altogether.
The very next models started providing power connectors on the GPU itself, then the trick was getting power supplies that provided those outputs.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Monday June 23, @10:26PM (2 children)
IIRC the last time we went thru this, a single slot on the back of a GPU is too narrow for a IEC C13/C14 (like the main power supply) and technically an itty bitty C7/C8 is only rated at 2.5 amps which is actually less power than the GPUs are pulling already.
My probably unpopular opinion: They're going to figure out something that extends the PCI bus to the monitor and install a nice un-repairable un-replaceable video card in the back of monitors. Your monitor has plenty of surface area to dump heat.
Another strange but possibly more reasonable engineering solution is embedding the video card inside the power supply.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @01:06AM (1 child)
You're usually pretty sharp. There's huge data bandwidth between the CPU and GPU. If you move it to a remote spot, how would you get the GB/s needed?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @01:46AM
To me the problem is obvious: the power connection is overloaded, so stop doing that. How? Many options. Bigger connectors may seem obvious, and standards be-damned, if standard connectors or standard space for connectors isn't doing the job, then make new standards. More nuanced approaches can include: delivering power in more continuous (non-peaky) fashion through the weak link and "bank it" in capacitors or similar on GPU side.
Something that worked wonders for me in an automotive problem: silver plated fuses. They have significantly lower contact resistance, on both sides of the fuse, and that means significantly less voltage drop for high current loads. In my case, going from a normal fuse to one with silver plated contacts boosted my under load voltage from something like 11.2 to 12.0 - this when the "upstream" side of the fuse is delivering 14V, but losses along the path are taking it down during heavy loads (it's a 30A fuse). I could probably trace the path back and put another silver plated fuse in the next slot and get another 0.6-0.8V back there.
That lower resistance means less heating and more current carrying capacity at the connector. Do you think the $1000 GPU manufacturers and buyers could handle an extra $3 for silver plating on their power connectors? I'm guessing it's unlikely to become a standard solution, but very likely to be an effective one.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday June 23, @11:12PM
But that could still trip the circuit breaker! Better to just build a breaker panel straight into the PC chassis.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @05:04AM (2 children)
Yes, with qualification: I'm generally not on the bleeding edge of software or hardware, pretty far from it. But if one of these comes my way, I will remove the connectors and adapt a much better connector, as many others have done.
The GPU's power connector will be desoldered, then I'll solder in short wires that will go into an alternate connector, likely a D-sub power connector. Then add a mating connector soldered onto the wires coming out of the power supply where the now chopped off 16-pin garbage connector was.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @07:18AM (1 child)
Not that I'm faulting you, but GPU manufacturer really can't do this: the strain relief needed for the wires on the board isn't really practical. On the PSU side, they can do what they always do: zip-tie them to the chassis.
Even so, it's not necessarily a fix for the problem, if the connector isn't properly coupled, or if it's what I believe the problem to be: voltage differences between two planes that are bonded on the GPU-side causing too much current to flow down one or two of the wires vs the others. When there are two channels of power hooked to the GPU, it could be possible if they're both bonded to the same copper at the GPU side. The fix for that ..... tighter tolerances at very, very high power, or the GPU itself should be voltage-regulating each wire coming from the power connector. Like that's going to happen.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @12:59AM
I'll politely but strongly disagree. Somewhere I have an older hard drive that has a normal old fashioned Molex connector, on a pigtail (short wires). It is very simply strain relieved by a simple zip tie through a hole in the corner of the drive's PC board. Yes it's original. I'll argue that you wouldn't need a lot of strain relief inside of a PC. Wires soldered in through-holes in PC boards are quite strong enough. (Yes, I'm an EE, hands-on tech, done electronics for more than 60 years).
I definitely agree with you on the likelihood of current being different from connector pin to pin. That could be measured. I'd mostly blame imperfect crimps causing resistance, and/or imperfections in the contacts such that resistance varies from pin to pin. A few milliohms difference would imbalance the amps and easily overload some of the pins.
And, the fact that the connector's pins are what's getting hot proves me right- crimp and/or connector connection resistance.
It would be pretty difficult to regulate individual wires, and even more difficult to balance them perfectly. You could regulate currents. But that would involve lots more circuitry and much more cost.
A much better simpler cheaper fix that goes back 150 years: simply larger wire and larger connector contacts. Parallel power connections are rarely a good idea, and only used in very large stuff (thousands of amps) where the wire and connections are huge, robust, and done with proper tools (very large crimps and/or torque wrenches for bolted terminals. Yes, I'm also an electrician including some pretty big stuff (well, hundreds of amps, not thousands (yet)).
(Score: 5, Funny) by ledow on Monday June 23, @09:12AM (4 children)
Two words:
Resettable fuse.
The whole POINT of a fuse is to guard against potential overload on a cable.
You fuse it at a value lower than the cable can safely operate at, and if it exceeds it, it cuts the power RATHER THAN BURNS YOUR HOUSE DOWN.
How this is difficult, I don't understand.
Feck making things like up and go different colours... TURN THE DAMN THING OFF and make the user resolve the problem.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by zocalo on Monday June 23, @11:09AM (3 children)
I do expect that, behind the scenes, nVidia is dealing with a lot of unhappy OEMs here because if someone's card dies, or worse, they are more likely to blame the OEM not nVidia, and the OEM will certainly have to deal with any replacements, but equally none of the OEMs are going to take a very public stand on it in case they find themselves at the back of the queue for getting nVidia's chips. Unless end users start voting with their wallets and buying AMD cards instead, nVidia just doesn't seem like it's going to care about what is - presumably - still just a rounding error in the total number of GPUs they ship.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @12:54PM (2 children)
Wearing a basic (building contractor type) electrical engineer hat, I would say that the responsibility for safe power comes from the supplier of the power, i.e. the power supply module.
If the power supply module is feeding certain standard types of power connectors, those power connectors should have maximum current ratings for the elevated temperature environments in which they typically operate, and the power supply itself should be fused / circuit breakered / whatever to interrupt power delivery when current exceeds safe limits for the design, said safe limits typically being some multiple (like 2 or 3x) of the point at which melty burny things start happening to the insulation and connector materials.
Now, the world being what it is, all this is supposed to be taking place in a reasonably fire containing (UL certified? probably not) case, so the powers that be do what they've always done for "hobbyist computer" regulations and turn a blind eye with the theory that the hobbyist will smell the smoke and intervene before they burn the apartment block down. (See also: FCC Part 15 Class B RF emissions regulations which got gutted from objective limits to a "must not cause harmful interference" wishy-washy non-regulation in the early 1980s) After all, these things can't be any more fire-prone than gadgets like immersion boilers and other stuff that poor college students typically try out in their fire-proof-box dorm rooms. At least my freshman dorms were concrete block walls between the rooms (and one of them did have a total gutting fire in its past). I suspect that dorms which aren't fire-proof eventually burn down, while the ones that are continue in service after a quick remodel following the fire.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday June 23, @04:38PM (1 child)
The theory is that nVidia has assumed that will happen and only allows for a max of 30A per rail, to give themselves a bit of margin. What actually happens is that they request more than 30A (jury is out on whether it's actually asking for more than 40A) to come down a single rail. Upto 40A, that's in spec and the PSU is more than happy to supply it, at which point the card's 30A rated connector gives up the ghost; blue smoke ensues.
That does leave a question over why the reported PSU failures have occured though. Maybe just a bad connection to a modular PSU, or something more fundamental with the PSU's power management, but as you say, the PSU should not be trying to push enough current down a single wire to cause it to fail either, and absolutely should have some form of protection mechanisms in place. That's not something I'd expect to be absent in the kind of PSU anyone sane is going to connect up to a $1000+ GPU, but here we are.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @06:45PM
> That's not something I'd expect to be absent in the kind of PSU anyone sane is going to connect up to a $1000+ GPU, but here we are.
I'd expect every combination imaginable to exist "out there" -but the bulk of high end GPU enthusiasts _should_ be attempting to source "good" PSUs for their rigs.
But there's the question: how do you evaluate the available PSU choices? Is it by which ones have the cool color controllable LED cooling fans? Is it the ones with the "modular cable system"? Is it by their "Gold Star" ratings? So far none of that has touched on GPU supply power safety, and it's been a while since I shopped for a PSU (2019), but last time I looked I could barely determine from the available specs if the GPU power connection I needed was present and compatible or not.
Not just PSUs - but everything in this consumer hostile world needs to back off on the fast fashion diversity of product choice, standardize for interoperability, and publish meaningful specs in readily compared tables.
Is per-wire overcurrent protection important to you? That should be something you can call up on your available choices of 12 different PSUs from four different sources and compare - and maybe that slot is blank on the comparison matrix for 8 of them, but if it's an important spec to you, you should be able to "Advanced Select" by that paramenter in addition to customer review star ratings, free shipping, and price filters. On every major retail website.
Unfortunately, advanced selection tools like that that NewEgg used to provide have been shrinking in completeness and availability around the web, not growing.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by epitaxial on Monday June 23, @12:30PM (4 children)
Move up to 48 volts already and this problem goes away. The gpu has regulators that drop the 12 volts down to 1.2 or 0.8 or whatever is needed. If you're building on the scale of Nvidia you could design your own switching supply chips anyhow.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @12:57PM (2 children)
Move up to 48 volts and today's power problems shift from melting wires to heat dissipation into the room air. With 200mm fans and open cases, the melting wires will soon return.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 23, @10:36PM (1 child)
I'm not immediately aware of any "consumer grade" connector that passes more than 15 amps continuous. Untrained and semi-trained end users can't do more than 15 amps continuous. Not in PCs, not in ... anything.
Yeah I know plenty of arc welders work at higher currents but those aren't "end user unskilled consumers". And there are short pulsed short term install loads that run over 15 amps. But end-user consumers can't handle more than 15 amps in a connector without starting fires, its just what they do.
I think if they went 48VDC then the max current out of a standard wall outlet with zero other load is thirty amps DC total. Lets be real people aren't going to run separate power cables for their PC; in practice they aren't going to be able to sell PCs that draw more than fifteen amps at 48 VDC continuous, and untrained unskilled consumers can "handle" fifteen amp connectors. Clearly they can't handle 80 amps right now, and clearly this wasn't an issue back in the 5.25 inch drive days, so somewhere in between is peak.
Possibly, where we might be headed is "hybrid" graphics cards with huge on board lithium batteries providing 10 KW pulses intermittently but only averaging 100 watts input long term average.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @11:33PM
>I'm not immediately aware of any "consumer grade" connector that passes more than 15 amps continuous.
My electric clothes dryer draws 29.9A @ 220VAC continuous. That's a beefy plug, but nonetheless... nobody's calling an electrician to plug or unplug it.
> Lets be real people aren't going to run separate power cables for their PC
I made a device once (design mostly directed by the company owner) consisting of six 15A AC solenoids. Switch 3 on to pull a mattress headwards, then switch them off and switch on 3 at the feet to pull the mattress (on slides) footwards, repeat at around 2Hz... The mattress frame was metal with metal wire springs and we ran extension cords to three separate circuits... it really looked like an electrocution device, but the owner (a research MD) happily hopped on to test its potential for artificial respiration. That device didn't have enough mechanical "oomph" but I eventually refined the idea to use a 1/2hp motor to spin counter-rotating weights that got the mattress up to speed, producing about +/- 0.3g on the passenger, and we did get interesting results from that. Running the thing on a single 15A circuit was a strong design goal.
>Possibly, where we might be headed is "hybrid" graphics cards with huge on board lithium batteries providing 10 KW pulses intermittently but only averaging 100 watts input long term average.
Or just super-capacitors, draw 1000W on startup until charged, then ramp down to 100W or whatever it is they need continuously. Fast discharge bypass capacitors located on electron hungry IC power pins have been a thing for decades.
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday June 23, @09:07PM
Yeah, and/or switch to using proper high current connectors, not these low power multi pin connectors with 6x Vin and 6 x GND, hoping for an equal connection of every pin so that current is equally shared.
Eg.
https://www.digikey.com/en/products/detail/harwin-inc/M80-5000000M1-02-331-00-000/2264230 [digikey.com]
(Not ideal but gives the picture.)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by higuita on Monday June 23, @04:13PM
I have the solution!!
Just stop BUYING those stupid cards!!
Too much power, too expensive, too big, badly designed, from a company that DO NOT CARE, why people are buying them!!
for a few more FPS?! also stop buying games that are badly optimized and require such cards, you have many good games, well optimized that run on older or other cards just fine. If a game requires a top end card, it is trash! look to consoles, with much older hardware and still have good looking games!
People want to enter dick size competitions and this is what they get, they get the most expensive, absurd and useless card, should be punished with stupid problems, maybe they will learn.
Older nvidia cards still work fine, AMD cards are good too, intel card is great for its price. Drop the top performance cards (and cpu by the way) and force companies to scale down to sane cards power and cost values. Having expensive top cards and then release bottom cards with less performance that the previous generation but with higher price, to push people to buy the top card is totally stupid. Sadly many stupid people are playing that game. So this is karma!
Those people should be forced to use a s3 virge (know as a 3d graphic de-accelerator) for 3 months to respect well optimized games and value how (still) good are cards older than 1 years
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 23, @04:25PM (1 child)
All that money, and still get shoddy design, wow. Design that is known to be troublesome, known why it is a problem, with easy, known fixes that cost very little to do, and they still won't fix it? Been festering for, what, a year now? What are consumers paying for again? So much for premium prices commanding premium quality. And it most affects the top of the line products, the ones the company brags about the most? What the F is the matter with NVidious? I'd say this is more embarrassing than Intel's infamous FDIV bug. Bad enough when a low end Chevy has debilitating problems, but when it's the top of the line Caddy, oof.
I have stayed away from high end graphics because of the cost. $1,000 for a dedicated graphics card? And that for a PC that cost half that?! No way! But then, a consumer willing to pony up that much for a dedicated graphics card isn't going to shove it into a low end computer. I'd guess the typical host computer is at least as expensive as the card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @12:33AM
I was going to say some people pay upwards of $2,500 for a GPU, but:
"NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090: This is currently the most powerful consumer GPU available. The MSRP is approximately $2,000, but it can be found for a much higher price, such as approximately $3,680 according to Tom's Hardware or even around $4,399.99 for preorder on Amazon."
"PCI-SIG is the industry body responsible for maintaining and developing the PCI Express standard, which includes the specifications for graphics card power connectors."
And it turns out that connector is pretty much Nvidia's spec.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Deep Blue on Monday June 23, @05:02PM
It's 2025 FFS, it's a solved problem!
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday June 23, @06:44PM (2 children)
"at what point do GPU makers and power supply vendors stop treating the symptoms and actually fix the root cause?"
Maybe when customers stop buying the knowingly flawed products?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @12:26AM (1 child)
What do you believe is the root cause?
Unfortunately most customers trust manufacturers, and largely because most customers aren't electronics experts. Even those of us who are, again, we expect the manufacturers to do the right thing.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @01:49AM
>Unfortunately most customers trust manufacturers
I don't trust manufacturers, but I have little choice in the matter. It's not like I can stand up and say "I'm not buying this until you prove this issue has been adequately addressed" and actually get anything to change.
The choices are: take it as it is, or leave it.
