The 16-pin power connector, used in many of today’s best graphics cards, continues to be a headache with multiple reports of melting connectors on both the GPU and PSU ends. To address the ongoing issue, graphics card maker Galax has introduced a new solution aimed at warning users of potential failure. Its latest Hall of Fame (HOF) series GPUs, including the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti variants, feature ARGB lighting that also functions as a debug LED.

According to the company's global website, the HOF series GPUs feature a triple-fan configuration, with the central 92mm fan surrounded by LEDs that extend to the edge of the shroud. In addition to delivering dazzling ARGB lighting effects, these LEDs serve a functional purpose. When powering up your system, these may turn yellow to indicate an improperly installed power connector or red to signal abnormal power delivery to the GPU.

What makes this development absurd is that it reflects just how far GPU makers are going to compensate for a design flaw that should've been solved by Nvidia long ago. The fact that an entire graphics card now needs to act as a warning beacon with a red ring of death (reminiscent of Xbox's famed 360 flaw) when something goes wrong speaks volumes about the 16-pin connector's reliability issues. Despite updates like the revised 12V-2x6 standard, real-world problems persist, raising the question: at what point do GPU makers and power supply vendors stop treating the symptoms and actually fix the root cause?

If you recall, Zotac introduced a somewhat similar solution earlier this year with its RTX 50 series GPUs, which feature an LED indicator near the power connector. While it serves the same purpose of alerting users when the power cable isn't properly connected, Galax's HOF graphics cards take it a step further. In their case, the entire GPU glows, providing a more prominent visual warning.

MSI also introduced its own solution by adding yellow-colored tips for its 16-pin connector on cables and adapters supplied with its GPUs and power supply units. The idea was to make it easier for users to see whether the cable is completely inserted or not, potentially preventing meltdowns. Despite the company's efforts, though, the issue persists as a user reported thermal damage using MSI's preventive yellow-tipped 12V-2x6 power cables.