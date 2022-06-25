from the need-bigger-boat dept.
50 Years of JAWS.
Fifty years ago on Friday, director Steven Spielberg's Jaws was released in theaters. The terrifying shark movie came to be defined as the first summer blockbuster, of course, but that was just the beginning.
It has been 50 years since jaws swam around eating people for fun and profit. Scaring people away from the beach and water.
Time to share some of your Jaws memories or sharkinfestedfantasies.
For me it's mostly the music, as I was to young to watch movie when it was released. So I only saw it about a decade later, the sequels were all horrible. Bigger shark, less good.
(At the time of its release, JAWS was probably the most realistic technology available and I wonder how it would fare in comparison to the computer manipulated films that we see today. We have reached the stage where 'seeing is believing' is obviously untrue. In addition to the questions which looorg poses above, which cinematic effects and/or computer manipulated films on general release have impressed you the most?--JR)
"how it would fare in comparison to the computer manipulated films that we see today. "
He was already making fun of it in "Back To The Future II"
We outgrew rubber sharks. More modern movies, like Sharknado [wikipedia.org] give us the realism of water spouts which lift sharks out of the ocean and bring them inland to inflict their terror.
Or even more gooder, sharks with laser beams attached to their heads.
Speaking of "We outgrew...", we are only 2 years to the 30th anniversary of the quote (movie released in 1997).
Bob's Burgers does a nice take on Bruce.
I thought Tron was a lot of fun to watch, but when the T-1000 healed for the first time [youtu.be] I *instantly* reacted, "This is unkillable, how can they kill it?" Whole lot of "whoa"s in the movie theater.
Dunking it in a vat of molten metal seems like a sure fire method of killing pretty much anything. Unless you're Superman and just chuck it into the Sun or the like.
It was already liquid metal, so I thought maybe it would be like a nice time in a hot tub.
From what I can find there was a 4K HD Ultra all the bells edition released for Jaws now for the 50th anniversary, there was one five years or so ago to for the 45th anniversary. I just don't think Bruce (the shark) will have aged well unless he got some touchups to. He would probably look awfully plastic and mechanic. Which is I guess why we don't see a lot of him in the movie, more hints -- yes he is there but not as much as a shark would have been in later shark and sharknado movies. He probably doesn't stand up to well to a modern computer generated mega shark.
As I recall it the shark changed look between the movies to and ol' jaws looks nothing like Sharknado and all those movies of a similar kind.
T2 comes to mind as one of those movies that had a certain wow effect when the "evil terminator" transformed or morphed between shapes. Similar things used in other movies at the time such as The Abyss with the worm made out of water or whatever it was. Awesome for its time, probably not as awesome today.
In some regard it was that I couldn't do this with my computers, unless I let in render for a century or two or ten. These days? The gap has somewhat closed I would assume.
I guess the issue is that they knew things didn't look awesome back then. But it looked awesome for its time. So they worked around it. Jaws as an example then, it's so many things around it. We know the shark is there, but we can't really see it or see much of it. There are hints of it.
Sort of like how Lucas, Spielberg and others keep for annoying reasons re-releasing their old movies as soon as there is new tech. I don't know why. The movies doesn't become better. Star Wars isn't better cause I'm watching the super deluxe directors cut mega edition (or whatever it was in the end or currently is the latest version). In some regard I think the movies just become worse when they keep spicing them up to the current standard. They are messing with my childhood and nostalgia, I don't care about their artistic feelz or whatever the reason is they do it. It can't be the money cause they are already McDuck levels of rich.
Good effects does not not necessarily make a good movie, bad effects doesn't either. But you work with what you got. It all has its charm in some regard.
A lot of movie effects from the 70s work because they're on screen for such a short time and the lead-in visual and story setup have your imagination working to create the scene for the cinematographer, all they have to do is show you something approximating what you're expecting for a brief flash to confirm what you already "wanted" to see.
There's a lot in common with stage magic, distraction and misdirection. You don't see the cut-out trapezoids around the paste-in model spacecraft because you're too focused on the shiny deflector dish or the spinning lights on the warp nacelles. Watch some original Star Trek on a black and white TV with the brightness cranked up, the matte overlay outlines become crystal clear.
Good stories can be told as printed words on a page with just a single picture on the cover, and the picture doesn't even have to relate to the story. The text paints a picture in the reader's mind.
Modern productions like the Marvel Comics movies are to story telling what nude models are to a fashion show: they leave nothing to the imagination, and usually distract from the more important parts of the experience.
That's why Elon retired YEARS ago! ;)
Not. Ever. Enough.
Like Howard Hughes said: How do you make a small fortune in the movie business? Start with a big fortune.
They have expensive hobbies, frequently involving "showing off" in front of large numbers of people, one way or another.
Yeah...i'm hoping they trash Bozo's wedding in Venice and throw them both in a canal.
Yup. That would be nice. He's a douche.
I'd be more interested in the remastered skinny-dipping scene than the plastic shark. Supposedly, there's a lot more to see on the 4K, on broadcast SDTV they didn't even bother censoring it (too blurry to see) but ...
The funniest part of the movie if you haven't seen it in a while, is back in the 70s there was BIG push to normalize casual weed use and theres a scene of teens on the beach smoking weed (and getting drunk). I don't think that would pass censors in the nanny-state 2020s.
I have never sat through any of the Jaws movies. Have seen fragments, and many of those seem draggy. Some woman going for a swim on the beach. She's swimming. Still swimming. She's still swimming. Now she's climbed out of the water. And nothing happened? Boring! Oh, she's going back in. Still swimming. Swimming to that dramatic music. Yeah, yeah, a shark attack is coming. Any minute now. Heck with it, turn it off. Probably I turned it off the 2 seconds before the attack. Meh.
Another movie I found too slow paced is Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
But T2, oh yeah, at the time I was like, heck with the plot, the graphics and special effects are stunning! Partly, I took a professional interest in it. I knew 1 piddly 33 MHz 80386 based PC would need weeks to do all the ray tracing needed for a few seconds of a scene in which liquid metal does something special, and was a bit envious of the quantities of wealth that the special effects implied were at the movie studios' disposal. Sure, we all know Hollywood routinely spends millions per movie produced, but the special effects in T2 shouted that fact more loudly to me. Of course low cost computers are far more capable now and the special effects of the 1980s seem tame and lame compared to what's possible now. I look at the scene in which T2 slips through the bars and I think how that really impressed me way back in the day. The scene is okay, and has aged pretty well, but by the standards of today's special effects, it's not very special. That's okay though, the plot and the execution of same is what really makes a movie. Focusing on that, the first Terminator movie is unquestionably the superior story.
I'll point out one old movie that I consider to be basically, "Whee, see what animation lets us do!!" That movie is Disney's Dumbo. The director was evidently mesmerized by the simple fact that you can show anything at all, such as whatever crazy, irrational, gravity and physics defying crap you imagine a person might see while having drug or alcohol induced hallucinations, and that would be all but impossible to do in a live action format. Plenty of movies leaned too hard on the special effects, and have been thoroughly criticized for that. I feel that T2, while not as good as the 1st one, at least does not have plot twists too obviously intended as merely a vehicle to deliver special effects.
Star Trek Next Generation was a show that was rightfully very demanding of all that special effects could do under the constraints of the more limited budget of a TV show. They didn't hunt for silly plot devices to jam in more special effects. Didn't have to. When STNG premiered, we were all gathered around the TV to see it, and found the intro very impressive. I mean, yeah, we all realized the footage of Jupiter and Saturn used in the intro came straight from the Voyager space probes, but it was still very cool looking. Even then Star Trek TOS tech looked awfully dated (huge clacky toggle and rocker switches? Seriously? LOL), but STNG still looks pretty good to me.
I think it's hard to convey to young folks just how impressive some computer animation could seem that today we would consider laughable. For instance, the Ultima games from 2 onwards on the Apple II had animated waves for the ocean tiles! Woo! That was so cool looking. So much of computer gaming from those times used stills. Then in the 1990s we had Doom and Quake on the PC, advancing state of the art graphics far beyond what a poor old Apple II could do.
Sometimes when I'm weighing in on troubleshooting something, I'll cue in to a non-obvious technical detail on something being out of place. Then after a "brief" technical explanation, I'll wave my finger vaguely and say "and see, the bite radius is all wrong [youtu.be]."
I actually had occasion to humorously say that last week at an aquarium, to a couple millennials who didn't quite get the reference. My personal version of "Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra."
My first thought was that I didn't think that Freedom Scientific's Screen Reader software [freedomscientific.com] had been around that long.
Which tells you something about the relevant size of my cognitive space that film series takes up compared to PC accessibility aids.
It's one of those films, like The Matrix and Grease, that I've never seen. A year or two ago I did see the first half of it. I think I was tired and had to go to bed.
I hope I never see Grease. That sounds dreadful.
There were all sorts of culturally significant films I didn't see when they came out (was slightly too young, too busy etc.) or were before my time. For example, I've never seen Dr Strangelove.
Mrs Turgid likes a good film. She likes the Film Noir and all that sort of stuff.
My greatest regret is that they're not making Star Trek films like the proper ones anyone and that 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of a kind. Everything's loud explosions and CGI these days.
Its a "soundtrack" movie. Watch it for the catchy tunes, the movie between the songs was pretty much filler material. How can you not like listening to Olivia Newton John sing? I don't even like her music, and I could listen to her sing all day.
For other examples of "soundtrack" movies see "Maximum Overdrive" and "Saturday Night Fever". I would personally categorize the 1980s Flash Gordon movie with the soundtrack by Queen and "The Wall" as similar soundtrack movie situations although they have some true hardcore fans who will get pissed off if you make fun of the movies.
I'll be honest its hard for someone born after Y2K to tell the difference between the 1980s Flash Gordon and "Spaceballs" beyond the soundtrack. Its pretty bad, and at least Spaceballs tries to be funny. I tried to introduce "Flash Gordon" to my kids and beyond the soundtrack being awesome, they were very unimpressed with the movie.
The soundtrack for "Maximum Overdrive" is unusually amazing and depending how you cross eyed you look at the sales numbers, I think the soundtrack sold "about five" times more than the movie sold tickets which is wild LOL.
I'm struggling to think of any post 1990 movie that follows this model of being a long format infomercial for a soundtrack record/8-track/cassette/cd/whatevs. Its not really my type of thing, but maybe "Pitch Perfect" from 2012.
"Dudes" was another movie where the soundtrack was better than the movie. 1987, so still before 1990 though. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092933/ [imdb.com]
1. that's not a bug, that's a feature... for the TikTok demographics
2. Sturgeon's law
I was, too, but one of my Uncles had a friend working at the local cinema, so I got off school for the afternoon to go watch it with him (Cinema was usually near empty for midweek afternoon showings, so there was less likelyhood of anyone complaining about my presence)
The school was told that I urgently had to go to the dentist, my mother came up with that one.
https://www.freedomscientific.com/products/software/jaws/ [freedomscientific.com]
"Jaws" might be, but not "JAWS"