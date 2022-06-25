50 Years of JAWS.

Fifty years ago on Friday, director Steven Spielberg's Jaws was released in theaters. The terrifying shark movie came to be defined as the first summer blockbuster, of course, but that was just the beginning.

It has been 50 years since jaws swam around eating people for fun and profit. Scaring people away from the beach and water.

Time to share some of your Jaws memories or sharkinfestedfantasies.

For me it's mostly the music, as I was to young to watch movie when it was released. So I only saw it about a decade later, the sequels were all horrible. Bigger shark, less good.

https://variety.com/2025/film/features/jaws-50th-anniversary-steven-spielberg-summer-blockbuster-1236436040/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/06/20/jaws-by-the-numbers-50-years-of-merch-media-and-money/

https://www.fangoria.com/50-years-jaws-horror-movie/

(At the time of its release, JAWS was probably the most realistic technology available and I wonder how it would fare in comparison to the computer manipulated films that we see today. We have reached the stage where 'seeing is believing' is obviously untrue. In addition to the questions which looorg poses above, which cinematic effects and/or computer manipulated films on general release have impressed you the most?--JR)