A Cracked Piece of Metal Self-Healed in Experiment That Stunned Scientists:
File this under 'That's not supposed to happen!'. In an experiment published in 2023, scientists observed a damaged section of metal healing itself. Though the repair was only on a nanoscale level, understanding the physics behind the process could inspire a whole new era of engineering.
A team from Sandia National Laboratories and Texas A&M University was testing the resilience of a small piece of platinum suspended in a vacuum using a specialized transmission electron microscope technique to pull the ends of the metal 200 times every second.
They then observed the self-healing at ultra-small scales in the 40-nanometer-thick wafer of metal.
Cracks caused by the kind of strain described above are known as fatigue damage: repeated stress and motion that causes microscopic breaks, eventually causing machines or structures to break.
Amazingly, after about 40 minutes of observation, the crack in the platinum started to fuse back together and mend itself before starting again in a different direction.
"This was absolutely stunning to watch first-hand," said materials scientist Brad Boyce from Sandia National Laboratories when the results were announced.
"We certainly weren't looking for it. What we have confirmed is that metals have their own intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in the case of fatigue damage at the nanoscale."
These are exact conditions, and we don't know yet exactly how this is happening or how we can use it. However, if you think about the costs and effort required for repairing everything from bridges to engines to phones, there's no telling how much difference self-healing metals could make.
While the observation is unprecedented, it's not wholly unexpected. In 2013, Texas A&M University materials scientist Michael Demkowicz worked on a study predicting that this kind of nanocrack healing could happen, driven by the tiny crystalline grains inside metals essentially shifting their boundaries in response to stress.
Demkowicz also worked on this study, using updated computer models to show that his decade-old theories about metal's self-healing behavior at the nanoscale matched what was happening here.
That the automatic mending process happened at room temperature is another promising aspect of the research. Metal usually requires lots of heat to shift its form, but the experiment was carried out in a vacuum; it remains to be seen whether the same process will happen in conventional metals in a typical environment.
A possible explanation involves a process known as cold welding, which occurs under ambient temperatures whenever metal surfaces come close enough together for their respective atoms to tangle together.
Typically, thin layers of air or contaminants interfere with the process; in environments like the vacuum of space, pure metals can be forced close enough together to literally stick.
"My hope is that this finding will encourage materials researchers to consider that, under the right circumstances, materials can do things we never expected," said Demkowicz.
The research was published in Nature.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @11:37PM (1 child)
>using a specialized transmission electron microscope
Wouldn't surprise me if the "observation" method imparted the necessary energy to re-form the metal and heal the crack.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Tuesday June 24, @01:50AM
Interesting ... As if healed by a subatomic ball-peen hammer.
This is what I like about this site ... No matter what gets run up the pole, there is a good chance someone here points out something some of us hadn't thought of.
I'll run my take on it too below. Here's hoping for more insight on it and if can make use of this phenomena.
Things like this is exactly how I want to see our tax dollars spent to support. This is true science that benefits us all.
Where was it where i read of the first three words said that precede every great invention: " Gee, That's Odd!".
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 24, @01:26AM (6 children)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cold+welding [duckduckgo.com]
Isn't this phenomena also related to a nuisance for machinists with optically precision flats on gage blocks?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=gage+blocks+stick+together [duckduckgo.com]
I think this phenomena is well worth investigating. Self-healing structures will sure eliminate all this work-hardening problems we are having.
I have seen this discussed on another site I visit that has to do with old Diesel engines. Metals getting brittle with thermal cycling. There's a lot of stuff we would like to build that would last for millennia... Think bridges, buildings, power systems, even cars.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @01:29AM (2 children)
>Self-healing structures will sure eliminate all this work-hardening problems we are having
Wish in one hand....
I think a thin strip of platinum levitated in a vacuum and bathed in high energy electrons for analysis is a long long way from work hardened structural elements in most practical applications.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 24, @01:53AM (1 child)
Yep, but it's a start! Everything I know started off with someone investigating an oddity.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @02:05AM
Would be fun if some kind of bead-blasting process is determined to "heal" metals. Might even be able to apply it to structures like bridges in-situ.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday June 24, @01:49AM
Self healing/cold welding might work, if not for that pesky mix of gasses we call air getting into the cracks.
But then, I wouldn't like my pistons seizing into their cylinders or don a space suit to cross a bridge.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @02:02AM (1 child)
>There's a lot of stuff we would like to build that would last for millennia...
First thought that comes to my mind isn't "industrial scale" but it is a bridge that would last for millennia, if we don't destroy the environment in the meantime:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Living_root_bridge [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 24, @02:52AM
Thanks... I knew there were tree houses, but that's the first I have heard of tree bridges, albeit bridges, engine blocks, and vehicle suspensions were the first things that flashed through me when seeing the story title.
Well, maybe, as I own an old dinosaur, I am becoming. aware of its old-age aches and pains, and I really hate the idea of retiring it. It was 20 years old when I bought it. It's now over 30 years old with no imminent failure looming. I only wish I could have this machine, reset to brand new. I have fallen in love with it's simplicity. It's all gears, cams, and shafts.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday June 24, @01:42AM (2 children)
I know I made a crude leap to get there, but I've been wondering about this for a while. A few years ago I ran across an article about a material being developed that had tiny pockets of glue and when the stresses broke those little pockets the glue would fill whatever gaps it could then cured. Oh and it was a one-time thing for obvious reasons. I dabble in creative writing and this sort of thing wormed its way into the details of some of the off-world architecture. That product I described made me ponder the marketing definition of "heal".
Nitinol?

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nitinol [duckduckgo.com]
Nitinol?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nitinol [duckduckgo.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @04:28AM
Self-sealing fuel tanks, even after bullet holes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-sealing_fuel_tank [wikipedia.org]
First patent filed during WW I, then perfected during WW II for aircraft fuel tanks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @08:08AM
Sandia? Those bustards! They spent $5B/year on this nonsense? DOGE them before they kill those good welding jobs!
