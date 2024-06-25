Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince recently reiterated his warning that generative AI crawlers and summaries threaten the foundations of the internet's business model. To protect publishers from a flood of artificial AI traffic that offers virtually no authentic site visits in return, the company is devising methods to combat AI scrapers.
Speaking at an Axios event in Cannes last week, Prince explained that search engines and chatbots using generative AI to summarize web content have significantly reduced the number of human visitors to many websites. Even compared to six months ago, the problem has worsened considerably.
Traditionally, for every six times Google crawled a website, one person might visit and potentially view ads. In contrast, the rate was about 250 to 1 with OpenAI's crawlers and 6,000 to 1 with Anthropic. Today, Cloudflare's CEO estimates that Google's crawl-to-visitor rate has declined to 18 to 1, OpenAI's has worsened to 1,500 to 1, and Anthropic's is approximately 60,000 to 1.
This decline is likely because chatbots and search engines now save users the effort of visiting websites. Chatbots can retrieve and summarize information without the user needing to leave the chat interface, and AI overviews from major search engines now offer users answers before they click on search results.
When Google first unveiled AI overviews, it claimed that the technology would boost traffic to the original sources of the summarized content. Similarly, large language models such as ChatGPT have recently started citing sources in their responses to help direct traffic back to content creators.
However, Prince claims that users, by and large, aren't clicking on the footnotes. Instead, many many are accepting the AI's responses at face value, as trust in the technology has grown over the past six months. Aside from starving websites of traffic and revenue, the trend is potentially dangerous due to AI's known tendency to generate inaccurate or misleading information.
In response, Cloudflare, which offers cybersecurity solutions for websites, has launched a new tool called the AI Labyrinth. This tool is designed to use generative AI against the crawlers themselves.
Although websites can include instructions to block AI crawlers, many bots either bypass or ignore these directives. When the AI Labyrinth detects such behavior, it leads the bot through a maze of AI-generated links that no human would reasonably follow, causing the bot to waste time and computing resources.
Despite how daunting it might seem to oppose AI giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, Prince emphasizes that Cloudflare has a strong track record of successfully defending its clients, even against attacks from powerful national governments.
quietus on Tuesday June 24, @01:22PM
That number can't be right. Even the tiniest hobbyist website gets a visitor a day; let's take that as a minimum. On the opposite side, a site like the Washington Post (just to take one of the bigger news sites) gets 2.6 million visits a day (according to gemini :P). As a rough guess, take the average of those two numbers and the inevitable conclusion is that the googlebot is the worst denial-of-service of them all.
quietus on Tuesday June 24, @01:32PM
What this really is, in my opinion, is a blatant power grab -- probably in collusion with some, or all, of the current Big Tech crop.
Take a somewhat serious e-commerce site, with 25,000 products. If you want to offer a service comparing the prices on that site with the prices of similar products on, let's say 9 similar sites, you'll have to make a total of 250,000 page visits. You can only do this through automation, aka bots. Now, with this tool -- if it works -- you won't even know anymore whether the price data you gathered is correct, or whether your collected data has been AI generated (and consumers get to see other prices).
In short, the whole business of competitive intelligence providers can close up shop.
looorg on Tuesday June 24, @01:33PM
'the foundation of the internet's business model'? I wasn't aware the internet even had a business model. Is that the one they imposed on the internet with all their ads? Bringing the entire network to a crawl. They should not be surprised that people hate ads, I don't care whatever surveys they do that claim people love ads. Those are all false. Nobody likes ads.
Now they are objecting then to others trawling the net for fun and profit. But as long as they or their friends do it then it fine. Cloudflare? Are they not building their entire business model of serving people data? Right, they are offering a "security" service now to. But that is their business model, not the internet's business model. They are not the internet. Are they losing money from all the crawlers not eyeballing all their ads?
Right. So that is their business model then. Their ads are not getting enough eyeballs. Buhu! Tiniest binary violin playing just for them ...
I didn't get nothing when Google, or any other search engine, crawled me. Whatever make them thing they'll get anything from getting crawled? That said if they mind then perhaps they should do something about it.
That said one wonders why they are crawling the sites so often? It seems kind of stupid. There are not that frequent updates that you need to hit the same sites thousands of times per day. Not even newsoutlets product that much content per day, even if it's AI Slop content.
How is their "AI Labyrinth." any better then my adblocking? So they want to stop, sell a service that does, crawling. Blocking traffic they don't want. One is apparently awesome, one is horrible and is the death of their internet. Geee ... I wonder which one it is ...
TV and Cinema already tried to cram more ads in there to make up for the lack of eyeballs. That didn't work. Whatever makes them think it will work online. It might have been fine when it was an ad here or a banner there. But not anymore. When I find a computer that doesn't have adblockers it's shocking how shit their web have become. So it should come to the surprise of absolutely nobody that everyone does everything they can to just run away from the ads.