from the inhale-exhale-it-is-you dept.
Breathprints?
When fingerprints or gait-analysis isn't enough. There is now Breath-analysis or prints. The way you breath is apparently also individual and somewhat unique. Also you just can't stop breathing to hide from the Man. Will people wear scuba gear on land so not to reveal or leave their breathprints? Considering they need to put a device on the back of your neck it seems unlikely.
The researchers developed a device that precisely monitors and logs the airflow through each nostril of the wearer. Then, they tasked 97 study participants with wearing the device for up to 24 hours. From just one hour of recording, the researchers achieved an accurate identification rate of 43 percent, Soroka said. This accuracy skyrocketed at 24 hours.
The resulting breath log was then analyzed using a protocol known as BreathMetrics, which examines 24 parameters of the individual's nasal respiration.
The researchers did not just find that an individual can be confidently identified based on their breathing pattern; the results also revealed what those breathing patterns can indicate about a person.
https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/each-one-of-us-has-a-unique-breathing-fingerprint-and-this-is-what-it-says
https://www.sciencealert.com/your-breathing-pattern-is-as-unique-as-a-fingerprint-study-finds
https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(25)00583-4
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @06:11PM (4 children)
>From just one hour of recording, the researchers achieved an accurate identification rate of 43 percent
Color me unimpressed.
>logs the airflow through each nostril of the wearer.
Even moreso, these are nasal thermistors - highly subject to things like cross-breezes (think: oscillating fan blowing on a sleep study subject).
I have no doubt that there's some signal differentiation between subjects possible under controlled circumstanced (43% sounds like a REALLY low bar to me.) But, are you really going to get people to wear this thing on their neck - presumably with probes running into each nostril - just to get a worse identification performance than facial recognition cameras?
> the results also revealed what those breathing patterns can indicate about a person.
Yeah, so, about 30 years back we were working on various applications for Respiratory Inductive Plethysmography (RIP) which, instead of sticking thermistors in your nostrils, wraps two bands around the body and - as the name hints, measures changes in cross sectional area of the bands (which can be calibrated to instantaneous lung volume within good tolerance: +/- 5% of a measure that's got 5% variation in the various definitions of what it is to start with) through precision measurement of the inductance of those wire loops.
We ginned up 30-something parameters of respiration from those signals and threw them into Statistica for ANOVA, and came out the other side with a sleep staging algorithm that was at least as consistent with expert sleep stagers using EEG as they were consistent with themselves (ask four different sleep staging experts to classify sleep stage on a recording, get at least five different answers because at least one can't be sure and gives you two possibilities while none of them are 100% consistent with each other.) This was done, published, and passed by as boring in the 1990s. It seems that the people making money scoring sleep studies weren't interested in giving up their income stream to a computer that could do it for them automatically and more repeatably.
In the 1990s it never crossed our minds to try to "fingerprint" our subjects who we already had solidly identified before we strapped 'em up with the instrumentation. I'd bet that analysis of the RIP signals would yield better identification success ratios - even if they are equally worthless.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 24, @09:23PM
and are they able to correctly identify the person one month later? Their 'prints' may have changed since then.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 24, @10:36PM (2 children)
I think we are really "sniffing the blood", as the lungs expose a huge surface area between the air and our blood.
https://bio.libretexts.org/Courses/Hanover_College/Comparative_Anatomy_and_Physiology_of_Animals/09%3A_The_Respiratory_System/9.03%3A_Gas_Exchange_across_Respiratory_Surfaces [libretexts.org]
I really question how useful this is to ID individuals, as we aren't controlling what the person just ate. Maybe garlic. He may be outgassing metabolites for days off that one ingestion.
I do think this technology would be quite useful for disease detection, as blood tests are. Whatever is in our blood shows up in our breath and vice versa.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dogs+sniffing+out+diabetics [duckduckgo.com]
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 24, @10:50PM (1 child)
I consulted for another company that did a breath sniffer technology. Their stick was to add aromatic components to medications and then have the subject breathe into a breath tester. Basically an infrared spectrometer an hour after the pill was administered to check and make sure that they really swallowed it. The aromatics that they added had a very distinct signature that would either be present if they'd taken the pill within the last couple of hours or absent if not. People who knew about this technology could spoof it by eating foods that gave the same signature.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Wednesday June 25, @12:41AM
Yes. I had one experience working in a research lab where I was using a solvent to clean an instrument, then later that day, I kept tasting it as if I had it in my mouth. I think it was trichloroethylene, but don't hold me to it - that was a very long time ago.
But that was my first run-in with dermal absorption. I had no idea that stuff could go right through the skin like that.
There was an old episode of Quincy, M.D. where rattlesnake venom dissolved in DMSO and applied to a steering wheel was used to commit a murder.
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/DMSO [rationalwiki.org]
I was a young engineer back then and remember insisting we keep pure punctilious (drinkable) ethanol in the lab for cleaning things, as I became a bit paranoid about the skin thing, and if any did get in, I wanted a metabolic pathway out. Our stuff was quite small, but I could definitely smell it even in a fume hood.
I probably went to extremes, but knowing my ignorance, better safe than sorry. I had no idea of how toxic some of that stuff in the lab was. I was a newbie EE and was really out of my field here. And knew it.
But I had been around backwater whiskey stills and didn't have near as much fear of hooch as I had of parathion, fuels, especially used motor oil, and other farm chemicals. I had even got mash all over me and just wiped it off...
I hadn't learned about working with others yet...where I came from, consulting with others had another name: "cheating". The frat brothers were notorious for doing this. It wasn't until much later I saw this same thing as "teamwork".
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Touché) by chucky on Tuesday June 24, @06:31PM
No matter what you say, she will know that you were drinking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @07:34PM (1 child)
And put it in the "criminal database". Or is this for a lie detector?
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday June 24, @07:48PM
Don't give them ideas, please. Just doing the breathing allows to analyze certain footage or snoop in on a mobile though.