from the what's-old-is-new-again dept.
Remember hearing about battery swapping for electric cars? Turns out it's an old concept (over 100 years old) and now it's back for real in China, https://www.motortrend.com/news/should-electric-car-charging-stations-include-quick-battery-swapping
The batteries are modular and come in different chemistries (different capacity). Among other things, the author (from California) wrote:
Batteries that are regularly charged at level-2 rates to 90ish percent should last longer than those that are frequently fast-charged. Each battery has a digital twin in the cloud, and when monitoring detects bad cells or modules, they can be replaced while out of the car, extending the pack's useful life. When usable capacity drops below 80 percent of new, a pack can be reassigned to non-EV use. When drivers use a lighter commuting-sized battery most of the time, they use less energy to operate and generate less wear on the tires and brakes.
What exactly changed my mind on swapping? My Shanghai adventure proved China's auto industry is miles ahead of ours. It seems to me that to be at all competitive in the global market, we need to quickly overcome buyers' reluctance to electrify and up our collective EV game. It also seems like high time "the west" teams up to fight off this Chinese threat, and an automaker/energy-industry collaboration on a battery-swapping ecosystem that ends buyers' battery-life worries while delivering gas-station refueling convenience—all at gas-vehicle operating cost parity—looks like the quickest way to get there.
Part of the reason the swap is fast is that the batteries are air cooled, no hoses to connect. This also limits power for extended periods, but nothing was mentioned about getting to the top of a long hill...
I'm still dubious of this for my northern climate--can this work when cars are crusted with road salt & ice in the winter?
The batteries look cute in pictures, they call then "choco" because they look like squares of chocolate.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by chucky on Wednesday June 25, @04:31AM
This is nothing new, it’s always like this. New things get to the market first in the US, they sell them until the initial investment gets back, then they milk it until the last drop. In the meantime a new generation is made outside of US. When I first got to America, my GSM phone was useless, all their networks were still NMT. So, America had electric cars first. Now it’s other countries not repeating the same mistakes, going straight for the next version.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 25, @04:34AM (1 child)
I've suggested this for a long time: Go to sleep in your autonomous AV at 11pm, and it starts driving you to your destination. Battery goes low at 2am, and it pulls into a full-serve battery swap station; workers swap the batteries, and you're back on your way. With luck, you won't even wake for the event.
Seems the Chinese have validated this method of refuel.
So up next, what companies to invest in that can pull this off? Shell, etc. with their gas stations everywhere, but Big Petro doesn't seem interested in electric. More than that, it's almost a fleet-management issue: so task it to the companies who manage fleets: Enterprise, Budget, Avis, etc. These places *also* have car ports everyplace, with electrical connectivity (often significant electrical connectivity - airports), staff that clean and handle the cars, etc. (But they're not currently open 24 hours.)
The drawback in the US. Where in China, *people* want to screw you out of your money, and will do so at any opportunity - in the US, *businesses* will screw your out of your money at any opportunity. I imagine you'll give them your fresh-from-factory cells, and trade for 80%-maximum cells in exchange. You give them great, you get back ... mediocre. A not-insubstantial portion of the cells will die on customers while in use over the years of vehicle life, and those will be billed to the customer directly - knowing that you gave them your brand-new cells and they gave you back on-the-verge-of-death cells. Your problem, not theirs, read the agreement that you signed when you signed up for the service.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday June 25, @05:51AM
The obvious answer to this is not to own the batteries/cells. Buy the car, rent the batteries/cells. The battery-owner than has the task of getting the best out of the battery. Even better if the batteries are sufficiently standardised that there is competition in battery rental - rent one from any one of several companies competing for your custom.
(Score: 3, Funny) by mhajicek on Wednesday June 25, @05:38AM (1 child)
I hate that phrase. It's like marketing people think they invented the concept of simulation and records keeping.
And no, it's not an "app", it's a program. Now get off my lawn!
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Wednesday June 25, @09:11AM
"We test our software in digital twin environments, so when you deploy, it's already proved to be working" -- Functional testing, redefined for the C-suites.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday June 25, @10:28AM
Well, the EV adapted adequately to northern climate could easily de-ice itself, even when connected to external source at a technology station and be quickly dried by hot air gun over there. Marine and military grade connectors are usually salt-moist-proof for many decades.
Just don't buy a designed for California only car.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.