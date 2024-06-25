Apple to Australians: You're Too Stupid to Choose Your Own Apps:
Apple has released a scaremongering, self-serving warning aimed at the Australian government, claiming that Australians will be overrun by a parade of digital horribles if Australia follows the European Union's lead and regulates Apple's "walled garden."
The EU's Digital Markets Act is a big, complex, ambitious law that takes aim squarely at the source of Big Tech's power: lock-in. For users, the DMA offers interoperability rules that let Europeans escape US tech giants' walled gardens without giving up their relationships and digital memories.
For small businesses, the DMA offers something just as valuable: the right to process their own payments. That may sound boring, but here's the thing: Apple takes 30 percent commission on most payments made through iPhone and iPad apps, and they ban app makers from including alternative payment methods or even mentioning that Apple customers can make their payments on the web.
[...] With the DMA, the EU is leading the world in smart, administrable tech policies that strike at the power of tech companies. This is a welcome break from the dominant approach to tech policy over the first two decades of this century, in which regulators focused on demanding that tech companies use their power wisely – by surveilling and controlling their users to prevent bad behavior – rather than taking that power away.
Which is why Australia is so interested. A late 2024 report from the Australian Treasury [PDF] took a serious look at transposing DMA-style rules to Australia. It's a sound policy, as the European experience has shown.
But you wouldn't know it by listening to Apple. According to Apple, Australians aren't competent to have the final say over which apps they use and how they pay for them, and only Apple can make those determinations safely. It's true that Apple sometimes takes bold, admirable steps to protect its customers' privacy – but it's also true that sometimes Apple invades its customers' privacy (and lies about it). It's true that sometimes Apple defends its customers from government spying – but it's also true that sometimes Apple serves its customers up on a platter to government spies, delivering population-scale surveillance for autocratic regimes (and Apple has even been known to change its apps to help autocrats cling to power).
[...] Apple's claims about the chaos and dangers that Europeans face thanks to the DMA are even more (grimly) funny when you consider that Apple has flouted EU law with breathtaking acts of malicious compliance. Apparently, the European iPhone carnage has been triggered by the words on the European law books, without Apple even having to follow those laws!
[...] It's been a century since the last wave of trustbusting swept the globe, and while today's monopolists are orders of magnitude larger than their early 20th-century forbears, they also have a unique vulnerability.
Broadly speaking, today's tech giants cheat in the same way everywhere. They do the same spying, the same price-gouging, and employ the same lock-in tactics in every country where they operate, which is practically every country. That means that when a large bloc like the EU makes a good tech regulation, it has the power to ripple out across the planet, benefiting all of us – like when the EU forced Apple to switch to standard USB-C cables to charge their devices, and we all got iPhones with USB-C ports.
[...] As Benjamin Franklin wrote, "He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening mine." It's wonderful to see Australian regulators picking up best practices from the EU, and we look forward to seeing what ideas Australia has for the rest of the world to copy.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday June 25, @01:29PM (6 children)
Yes, we get it. Large, extremely successful American corporations like Apple drive you bonkers. Did it ever occur to you that if Apple was as harmful to its customers as you say it is, they'd stop buying Apple's product and services? Well, they haven't, because it isn't. European and Australians, just like Americans, see the walled garden as a must-have feature that protects them against bad actors. It's also important to point out that people choose to buy Apple products of their own free will. No one holds a gun to their heads or forces them in any way. What's not broken, doesn't need fixing.
(Score: 5, Touché) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday June 25, @01:33PM
That argument would require further substantiation. Here are some counterexamples: People still smoking. People still using Windows. People still voting for Trump.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 25, @02:04PM
> Did it ever occur to you that if Apple was as harmful to its customers as you say it is, they'd stop buying Apple's product and services?
Yeah, just like tobacco and alcohol - they're bankrupt all over because customers recognize how harmful their product is so it just doesn't sell.
Dopamine is a powerful drug.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday June 25, @02:19PM (2 children)
Who is the 'we' that you are referring to?
I'm not sure who you are directing this at. You are replying to a story that is sourced from eff.org. Are you directing it at them?
Ah, so it seems that it is directed at anyone who doesn't agree with you, is that it? Well, if you are excluding each of those 3 geographic regions I suppose there will be people in Russia, Asia, Africa and other places who might share your view, but it is unlikely that they will visit this site to tell us, isn't it?
You (as in DadaDoofy) are free to express your opinion - but you only speak for yourself unless you can show where you have been elected to represent a proportion of our community. The remainder of people here haven't even got around to discussing it yet.
I note that you chose an appropriate title for your contribution. Others seem to agree with you that you at least got that bit right...
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday June 25, @06:08PM (1 child)
"I'm not sure who you are directing this at. You are replying to a story that is sourced from eff.org. Are you directing it at them?"
As almost always, my comments are direct at the author of TFS. It should be blatantly obvious buy now my interest lies mostly in the choice of articles presented here and how they are spun. I'm not sure why you continue to pretend to be baffled by this.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday June 25, @07:44PM
What was your last submission about? Oh found it in 2023.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Undefined on Wednesday June 25, @06:25PM
You are aware that OS X/MacOS still allows installation of applications from pretty much anywhere, as long as you navigate a few warnings and so on, right? Yet OS X/MacOS remains reasonably secure and its users have not evaporated in a cloud of malware-induced destruction.
Android, likewise, and there are many more Android phone users than iPhone users.
In the end what Apple's walled garden does is (a) blocks some developers from writing applications, (b) ties applications to Apple fees imposed on developers (and consequently indirectly on Apple users), and (c) reduces the number of applications available to iPhone / iPad users.
Oh. And of course, it makes Apple a lot of money. (d.) Could that be a reason for Apple's reticence? Nah, improbapossibe. That's crazy talk!
(Score: 4, Touché) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday June 25, @01:45PM (1 child)
As a data point on how intelligent people are, on Android, the "RoboTaxi" app from (translated from Chinese) 'Aviation Express making your dreams come true' has 500+ downloads, up from less than 100 on the day before Tesla's RoboTaxi entered service.
(Score: 4, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 25, @02:06PM
Only 500 downloads from 3.9 billion users, that's pretty good self-policing security - but still points out the need to help the less clueful.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Username on Wednesday June 25, @02:18PM
This is the place that put human beings in concentration camps in 2020? Based on that I feel like they would love an environment controlled by someone that sounds authoritative. Like, a thought vaccine might be appropriate before a person is qualified to own a phone there.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by zocalo on Wednesday June 25, @02:25PM (1 child)
Not that Apple, or even the tech industry, is alone in this of course... It's been over 2,500 years since Aesop wrote his fables, yet they're still not being heeded by far too many people who should know better.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday June 25, @02:49PM
Except when a real wolf comes they will forcefully push all their users at it, screaming "see, we were right all along!". Because for sociopaths only profit matters and everything is on a price list.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 25, @05:23PM
So by that logic if the Australians are to stupid to choose are all the Europeans to stupid to pick their own apps to then? Would make sense, after all .au is home to all the undesirables shipped away from Europe once upon a time.