from the disco-inferno dept.
A vehicle carrier transporting hundreds of Chinese electric vehicles (EV) sank in the Pacific Ocean after catching fire, fueling renewed concerns about the hazard associated with EV batteries, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday:
The Morning Midas was carrying approximately 3,000 cars, including around 800 EVs, most of which were manufactured in China, according to the WSJ. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, lithium-ion batteries used in many EVs are known to be highly flammable, and have been linked to similar maritime incidents in the past.
The ship had been drifting in the ocean after a fire broke out on June 3, prompting the crew to abandon the vessel. At the time of the incident, the vessel was en route to Mexico.
[...] The investigation into the cause of the fire aboard the Morning Midas is expected to take several weeks or even months, the WSJ previously reported. Typically, shipowners will hire private salvagers to investigate along with the ship's insurers and the country of registration, which is Liberia.
Related:
- Fire Safety Concerns Spark New Battery Rules on Flights
- Waste Fires Are on the Rise Largely Thanks to the Lithium-Ion Batteries in Vape Pens
- A Truck Full Of Batteries Has Been Burning For Almost A Full Day, Shutting Down Ports In LA
- Firefighters Use 50,000 Gallons to Battle Electric Vehicle Fire
Related Stories
A Tesla Semi's fiery crash on California's Interstate 80 turned into a high-stakes firefight, as emergency responders struggled to douse flames ignited by the vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack:
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that CAL FIRE had to use a jaw-dropping 50,000 gallons of water, alongside fire-retardant airdrops, to put out the blaze. The crash and subsequent fire shut down eastbound lanes of I-80 for a staggering 15 hours, as reported by Breitbart.
The Tesla electric big rig, driven by a Tesla employee, veered off the road on August 19, smashing into a traffic post and a tree before careening down a slope and igniting a post-crash inferno. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, the NTSB's report sheds light on the difficulty of extinguishing fires in electric vehicles. Tesla's infamous "thermal runaway" effect—the tendency of lithium-ion batteries to reignite hours after being "put out"—was a constant concern, but the semi's battery system stayed under control this time.
[...] The blaze and the hazardous materials response that followed created chaos along I-80, a key artery linking Northern California with Nevada. Traffic was rerouted, and the full shutdown stretched late into the evening, causing significant delays.
Previously:
- 2019 Hyundai Kona EV Explodes When Parked, Sends Garage Door Flying
- Feds to Investigate the Chevrolet Bolt EV after Three Fires
- GM to Spend $1 Billion to Expand Chevy Bolt EV Recall Due to Fires
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A truck full of lithium-ion batteries is burning in Los Angeles, shutting down ports and a bridge. It’s not clear what the batteries were for — but LA’s Vincent Thomas Bridge, leading to the Port of Los Angeles and the next-door Port of Long Beach, has been shut down for at least 15 hours now while local firefighters let the truck burn. State Route 47 was also closed in both directions as of a couple of hours ago.
Amazingly, a local towing company caught the explosion on camera from a nearby drone:
Both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach have shut down a number of terminals while the fire continues to burn. As of 12:10PM PT on Friday, the truck was still on fire, and both the ports and bridge were still closed, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson Ren Medina told The Verge.
Firefighters are nearby and are actively monitoring the situation; as of 10PM PT on Thursday, the fire was expected to last “at least another 24-48 hours.”
As we’ve seen with several EV battery fires, big concentrated lithium battery fires can be very difficult to put out: firefighters sometimes douse them with thousands of gallons of water only to see the fire restart as additional battery cells heat up to the point that they combust. Once a cell gets hot enough, it’s said to go into “thermal runaway,” at which point it can sometimes restart a fire. The LAFD confirms this is a case of thermal runaway.
EV packs are particularly dense with cells, but we don’t yet know if they were involved here — the LA Fire Department spokesperson says it’s not clear who owns the truck, let alone what it was carrying. The LAFD could only confirm they are lithium-ion batteries at this point.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Fire Rover, a company that specializes in automated and semi-automated fire suppression systems, released its annual report noting that waste and recycling fires are steadily rising. In 2024, the company recorded 2,910 fires – a 60-percent increase from 2023's 1,809 and a 100-percent jump from 2022's 1,409 incidents. The report also notes that fire crews dispatched to emergencies at trash and recycling facilities hit a record high of 398, a steady growth since Fire Rover began tracking the stat at 275 incidents in 2016.
Lithium-ion battery fires are not new, nor are they the only cause of trash and recycling blazes. Fire Rover CEO Ryan Fogelman told Ars Technica things like fireworks, pool chemicals, and hot barbeque briquettes pose just as much risk. However, batteries, particularly those in disposable vaping products, are a rapidly growing cause mainly because of consumer ignorance and a lack of widespread e-waste collection.
Many well-meaning customers know not to throw their vapes in the regular trash, so they use the other option – recycling bins, which is no better. No matter which facility these devices land in, they can ignite in many ways. Crushing pressure, puncturing, short-circuiting, and vibration from facility operations are common causes. However, battery defects, internal cell failure, and overheating are indirect means of ignition that refuse centers cannot control. Fogelman estimates that about half of the incidents Fire Rover tracks are battery-related, costing facilities approximately $2.5 billion in 2024 alone.
The CEO says that a properly functioning e-waste infrastructure could reduce this trend, but that does not currently exist and does not seem to be a high priority. Furthermore, the few facilities offering e-waste collection are abandoning or restricting it, likely because of the associated costs.
For example, my local refuse center used to pick up e-waste once a year. It recently discontinued that service. Customers can still bring in their e-waste, but the facility has a long list of items it refuses to accept. The added inconvenience of having to haul in their old electronics and the annoyance of not having anywhere else to dispose of the unaccepted items has likely led many to just chuck the lot into the regular recycle bin or the trash.
Fire Rover points its finger at the vaping industry, believing it should take more responsibility for helping clean up the mess it has helped create.
"Not only are their batteries being improperly discarded in waste and recycling bins, but the vape industry has done the bare minimum to invest in the technology needed to address the 1.2 billion vapes entering our waste and recycling streams annually," the report states.
Are the batteries easily removed from the vape pen? Could they be of value to hobbyists or for other uses?
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Airlines are tightening their rules on batteries and portable chargers.
Because of fire risks, you'll now have to keep your portable chargers visible while you're using them, at least on Southwest Airlines flights. In other words, you can't charge your laptop or Switch in the overhead bin. This, the airline argues, will allow them to better catch and stop a fire if a battery overheats. This policy went into effect on May 28.
"When a portable charger/power bank is used during a flight, it must be out of any baggage and remain in plain sight," Southwest Airlines' policy reads. "Do not charge devices in the overhead bin."
You can still travel with up to 20 spare batteries, including portable chargers and power banks, at a time on Southwest.
"Portable chargers and spare batteries must be protected from short circuit by protecting any exposed terminals and packed in your carryon (sic) bag or with you onboard," the policy continues. "Lithium-ion batteries size must not exceed 100 watt-hours."
Southwest's policy is actually fairly generous, as many foreign arlines are taking much stricter approaches to portable charging products.
Other airlines, including EVA Air, China Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways, and Singapore Airlines, have all completely banned the use of portable chargers while passengers are in-flight, The New York Times reported. Ryanair asks passengers to remove lithium batteries from overhead bins, and the South Korean government requires that passengers keep their portable chargers out of overhead bins, too, also according to The New York Times. The Federal Aviation Administration, for its part, requires that lithium-ion batteries be kept in carry-on baggage.
This comes just a few months after a fire destroyed an Air Busan plane on the tarmac in South Korea, likely because of a portable power bank, local authorities told the BBC at the time. However, The New York Times reports that there is "no definitive link between portable batteries and the Air Busan fire, and an investigation is underway."