posted by hubie on Friday June 27, @12:04PM
https://www.programmax.net/articles/png-is-back/
Jokes aside, this is exciting news. PNG is back to its former glory after its progress stalled for over two decades. Did you know the U.S. Library of Congress, Library and Archives Canada, and the National Archives of Australia recommend PNG? It is important that we keep PNG current and competitive. After 20 years of stagnation, PNG is back with renewed vigor!
What's new?
- Proper HDR support (future‐proof, too!)
- Finally recognizes APNGs (animations!)
- Officially supports Exif data
- General tidying up—fixing errata, clarifications, etc.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Friday June 27, @12:25PM
Proliferation of standards jokes aside, I like the matroska approach to videos (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matroska). Just wrap everything into a single container that can retrofit meta-data and other stuff to formats not being able to handle those aspects. This way, developers can focus on the coding/encoding part which is at the heart of codecs.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday June 27, @12:41PM
Since there is an imminent emerging need for technically constructed artificial persons or biological augments equipped with vision bandwidth much wider than ordinary human sight has, the need for much wider color spaces for picture formats storage and representation is already obvious. Perhaps even for unlimited color spaces.
Both scientists and agencies use lot of funny workarounds to store wide imaging data of theirs.
I could make a good use for decent 64bit grayscale or alpha, for example. Remember chemical photography? Current digitalism is still no match to that.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.