Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Trump Administration Moves to Count Crypto as a Federal Mortgage Asset

posted by janrinok on Saturday June 28, @02:17AM   Printer-friendly
Techonomics

hubie writes:

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is working to let borrowers use crypto as part of their federal mortgage applications without converting it to cash:

In a landmark shift for the U.S. housing finance system, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has issued a directive ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to formally consider cryptocurrency as an asset in single-family mortgage loan risk assessments.

The move, signed by FHFA Director William J. Pulte on Wednesday, signals a new era of crypto integration into traditional financial infrastructure — this time within the core of American home lending.

The order directs both housing finance giants to develop proposals that include digital assets — without requiring borrowers to liquidate them into U.S. dollars prior to a loan closing.

Pulte said in a post on X that the move aligns with President Donald Trump's vision "to make the United States the crypto capital of the world."

Historically, cryptocurrency has been excluded from underwriting frameworks due to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and the inability to easily verify reserves. This directive changes that.

Original Submission


«  A Solid-State Battery Breakthrough May be Taking Shape in Maryland
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Trump Administration Moves to Count Crypto as a Federal Mortgage Asset | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday June 28, @03:02AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 28, @03:02AM (#1408764) Journal

    The order directs both housing finance giants to develop proposals that include digital assets — without requiring borrowers to liquidate them into U.S. dollars prior to a loan closing.

    Sure, require the borrower to post a dollar-valued bond covering the digital asset! Or count the digital asset as a negative factor in that risk assessment, and in turn requires the lender to up the interest rate a lot.

    Historically, cryptocurrency has been excluded from underwriting frameworks due to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and the inability to easily verify reserves. This directive changes that.

    This. What happens if the cryptocurrency drops in value by one or two orders of magnitude overnight? The lender is screwed. No amount of ordering by Trump's administration will protect lenders from self-destructing collateral.

    I don't mind people experimenting with cryptocurrencies or making and losing a lot of money in the process. But when we insert volatile assets into otherwise heavily conservative financial considerations, we are begging for big trouble. Maybe the administration officials figure they'll be out of the blast radius before this lithobrakes?

(1)