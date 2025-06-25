The Federal Housing Finance Agency is working to let borrowers use crypto as part of their federal mortgage applications without converting it to cash:
In a landmark shift for the U.S. housing finance system, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has issued a directive ordering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to formally consider cryptocurrency as an asset in single-family mortgage loan risk assessments.
The move, signed by FHFA Director William J. Pulte on Wednesday, signals a new era of crypto integration into traditional financial infrastructure — this time within the core of American home lending.
The order directs both housing finance giants to develop proposals that include digital assets — without requiring borrowers to liquidate them into U.S. dollars prior to a loan closing.
Pulte said in a post on X that the move aligns with President Donald Trump's vision "to make the United States the crypto capital of the world."
Historically, cryptocurrency has been excluded from underwriting frameworks due to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and the inability to easily verify reserves. This directive changes that.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday June 28, @03:02AM
Sure, require the borrower to post a dollar-valued bond covering the digital asset! Or count the digital asset as a negative factor in that risk assessment, and in turn requires the lender to up the interest rate a lot.
This. What happens if the cryptocurrency drops in value by one or two orders of magnitude overnight? The lender is screwed. No amount of ordering by Trump's administration will protect lenders from self-destructing collateral.
I don't mind people experimenting with cryptocurrencies or making and losing a lot of money in the process. But when we insert volatile assets into otherwise heavily conservative financial considerations, we are begging for big trouble. Maybe the administration officials figure they'll be out of the blast radius before this lithobrakes?