Microsoft "relaunches" MS Editor (edit) as open source with some improvements and old limitations removed. You no longer need MS DOS to run it either.

The fact that Microsoft's 1991 design philosophy from MS-DOS translates so well to 2025 suggests that most fundamental aspects of text editing haven't changed much despite 34 years of tech evolution.

Or it's just really hard to mess up a simple text editor. Yet they somehow succeeded.

So they mess up, or enhance, notepad. But figure out they need an actual texteditor and not an AI fueled monstrosity so they look deep in the DOS catalog. At least they didn't bring back Edlin.

Any other old DOS commands that are missing and need a comeback/reboot? Which might seem like an odd question for people still used to a command line interface. But for other people ...

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2025/06/microsoft-surprises-ms-dos-fans-with-remake-of-ancient-text-editor-that-works-on-linux/

https://devblogs.microsoft.com/commandline/edit-is-now-open-source/

https://github.com/microsoft/edit