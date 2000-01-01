from the black-is-the-new-blue dept.
Rejoice! No more Blue Screens of Death. It will now become the Black Screen of Death. Good thing the abbreviation will be unchanged, BSOD. Lets hope it won't be come as prevalent and lethal as the Black Death.
The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) has held strong in Windows for nearly 40 years, but that's about to change. Microsoft revealed earlier this year that it was overhauling its BSOD error message in Windows 11, and the company has now confirmed that it will soon be known as the Black Screen of Death. The new design drops the traditional blue color, frowning face, and QR code in favor of a simplified black screen.
https://www.theverge.com/news/692648/microsoft-bsod-black-screen-of-death-color-change-official
Is there a favorite horrible crash message? The bomb? The cryptic codes? Sad faces? If there is such as thing. A black and red blinking Guru Meditation always warms my soul.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 28, @11:11PM (4 children)
Because unlike BSODs, I almost never get any.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Saturday June 28, @11:45PM (2 children)
Actually, you never get any.
The Linux (or BSD) kernel tells you in a meaningful way what went wrong. 99% of the time is the human (sysadmin/you) forgot to RTFM on an upgrade.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 28, @11:57PM (1 child)
That is totally NOT my experience.
Kernel panics are totally cryptic for average users and tell them nothing of value whatsoever to solve the problem, and they're usually cause by shitty drivers, poorly supported hardware or malfunctioning hardware, not by userspace stuff.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Sunday June 29, @02:23AM
I've never seen a kernel panic.
I haven't seen a BSOD in over 20 years, and then it was Mozilla's fault (tried to access the modem directly).
What am I doing wrong??
BSOD are nearly always faulty hardware or shit drivers, or... see above. Seems we're all in agreement, regardless of OS.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Sunday June 29, @02:17AM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 28, @11:26PM (1 child)
"The site is taking too long to load" followed by "This site cannot be reached".
Of course it's S/N, silly.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 29, @12:34AM
We're sorry, SoylentNews servers have experienced a Black Screen Of Death.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday June 29, @01:39AM
More innovation from MS Monkey Boys!
"Who let the BSOD's out? Who who who?"
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Sunday June 29, @02:30AM (2 children)
I really have no idea why they chose blue back in Windows 3.0 for the full screen error message. Probably for readability on some CRTs and to differentiate it from a crash back to DOS. Up to 9x, you could actually set a custom color for it. Supposedly blue was "relaxing", and the full screen messages were originally not always fatal errors.
Adding that frowning face was just dumb. It was a bad throwback to the original Mac that would display a "sad Mac" when something went seriously wrong.
Removing the QR code? Oh, yea, you have this big powerful box in front of you and stupid toy cell phone to the rescue. Did that actually ever point to useful information?
The last time I saw a BSOD in Windows 11, it eventually turned out to be some video driver related issue, and absolutely nothing in the BSOD or anything else even hinted at the real issue.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday June 29, @04:55PM
I don't know either. Perhaps they just wanted to be different from the usual black/white/grey windows that was the usual DOS prompt coloration. The QR code on the screen just never made sense, I really wonder how many people bothered to use it.
I think it was one of the classic Mac errors that came with the text -- there was an error because there was an error. Right. Ok. Not sure what you are supposed to draw as far as conclusions based on that one. There was an error. Got it. Reboot.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday June 29, @11:11PM
TBH, it was probably because it was the color they chose for their installer and not red. A completely bluescreen stands out the same way that the yellow characters of the Simpsons do when channel surfing.