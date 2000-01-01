Rejoice! No more Blue Screens of Death. It will now become the Black Screen of Death. Good thing the abbreviation will be unchanged, BSOD. Lets hope it won't be come as prevalent and lethal as the Black Death.

The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) has held strong in Windows for nearly 40 years, but that's about to change. Microsoft revealed earlier this year that it was overhauling its BSOD error message in Windows 11, and the company has now confirmed that it will soon be known as the Black Screen of Death. The new design drops the traditional blue color, frowning face, and QR code in favor of a simplified black screen.

https://www.theverge.com/news/692648/microsoft-bsod-black-screen-of-death-color-change-official

Is there a favorite horrible crash message? The bomb? The cryptic codes? Sad faces? If there is such as thing. A black and red blinking Guru Meditation always warms my soul.