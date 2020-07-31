The Fedora project is planning to reduce its package maintenance burden by dropping support for 32-bit x86 (i686) packages from the distribution's repositories. The plan detailed in the (mislabelled) change proposal is to drop 32-bit packages for Fedora 44. "By dropping completely the i686 architecture, Fedora will decrease the burden on package maintainers, release engineering, infrastructure, and users. Building and maintaining packages for i686 (and 32-bit architectures in general, but i686 is the last 32-bit architecture - partially - supported by Fedora) has been requiring more and more effort.
Many projects have already been officially dropping support for building and / or running on 32-bit architectures, requiring either adding back support for this architecture downstream in Fedora, or requiring packaging changes in a significant number of packages to adapt to this dropped support." The discussion under the proposal points out some of the situations where users will be unable to run software, such as the Steam gaming portal, under the current plan.
- - https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=showheadline&story=20014
(Score: 2, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday June 29, @04:51PM (3 children)
One would think 32-bit would be less and less common, so it makes sense in that regard. It might just be to much work to keep it going, people that like it can always create their only little fork? Wasn't that the point of forking off? If there is an old machine then perhaps you no longer need the latest and greatest and newest updates? After all your machine is old, doing old things.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday June 29, @09:28PM (2 children)
In an ideal world, the 32-bit build would be little extra work for the humans. It would just involve recompiling the source with the -m32 flag or whatever it is these days. There are many ways you could do it. You could cross-compile from a 64-bit system. You could install a 32-bit OS on 64-bit hardware with all the standard 32-bit tools.
Now, tie an onion on your belt while an old man rambles.
In the early days of C and Unix, most systems were 16-bit so an int was 16 bits. Pointers were 16-bits and then some depending on segments and what have you. Then 32-bit machines became the thing and an int became a signed 32-bit integer. Pointers were whatever they needed to be but usually 32 bits as well. Sometimes not all of the bits were used.
It was a bit of a pain porting the 16-bit code to 32-bit machines especially if the code wasn't well written. Compilers were primitive and didn't give too many good warnings or error messages. People didn't think about portability too much like the size of integers and pointers (and segments).
Then there was endianness (byte order). Intel (x86) machines (and hence AMD64/x86-64) are little endian (low byte first). The rest of the world was big endian (high byte first) apart from some weird machines that had brain damage.
Back in the days of Open Systems and the proliferation of RISC CPUs and all sorts of architectural innovations, code portability became important. The idea was that there could be one program whose source could be compiled on a different CPU architecture from another manufacturer as long as the APIs were compatible. There were still little endian x86 machines about in large numbers that had gone 32-bit and they were getting operating systems capable of being 32-bit so the code needed to be portable. Then the likes of FreeBSD and Linux came along and suddenly you could have the same OS on many different CPU architectures as long as the code was properly written and portable.
And then along came 64-bit hardware. In the unix world this time ints remained 32 bits wide and pointers (addresses) became 64-bit. This turned over many pebbles, out from which came scuttling thousands of new bugs where people had assumed that ints and pointers were the same size. Sun Solaris was a portable Unix and ran on 32-bit SPARC (big endian), 32-bit x86 (little endian) and 64-bit UltraSPARC (big endian) and they were very proud of the fact that their code was clean enough to be able to do that. The FOSS people went through the same process with Linux and BSD when they did the porting.
Windows was weird. I've encountered buggy code written by Windows people who assume that an int is an unsigned 32-bit integer. When Windows went 64-bit (later than everyone else as usual) they took some weird decisions with their memory models. But I digress (still got that onion?)
So you've had all these ports of all these OSes - and all of their user lands and applications - being built nightly for several decades now, finding little bugs here and there that only building on different platforms will find. Much of the CPU architecture diversity has gone away. When was the last time you used a SPARC box? The world has more or less settled on x86 and ARM (in their 64-bit flavours) now and they both tend to be little endian.
I've never written C or C++ code for a Windows machine this century. All of my commercial projects have been on Linux or POSIX-ish (and even embedded RTOSes) so I don't have to fight with portability to crazy Windows land.
Diversity has radically reduced in the last fifteen years. It's all 64-bit little endian now. If we're not compiling our code routinely and frequently for 32-bit systems as well, and not for big endian systems, we're not walking the walk. We are merely paying lip service to portability. I mean, who really cares if these bugs start creeping back in?
Are they still bugs? Yes they are, because they are usually pieces of code that just happen to work by accident, because the undefined behaviour on your particular platform happens to be what you want. Or perhaps you don't care about network byte order because the machine you are speaking to today at the other end of your particular connection is identical. What if some day it isn't? What if you need to plug in the old box from ten years ago? What if someone plugs one in that conforms to the specs? What if you try to open a binary file on another machine and all the numbers are scrambled?
Even on aarch64 and x86-64 there are subtle differences in the way things are laid out in memory sometimes and you will find bugs you didn't know you had when recompiling and running code on one that previously looked like it was working on the other. Then you'll look at your code again, scratch your head, have some coffee and realise you made a mistake and you have undefined behaviour.
"What about Rust?" I hear you cry. Rust solves all known problems and makes the tea! Are there 32-bit and 64-bit Rust compilers? Does it have code generators for, e.g. 64-bit SPARC? I don't know, I haven't looked.
My crystal ball says that code quality is going to go down in general as diversity of platforms decreases. Abandon your 32-bit builds at your peril. How expensive are they? And that reminds me. I have a 500MHz 32-bit machine from 1999 that doesn't even have the i686 instruction set (no magic CMOV instruction) in the room with me now. I wonder if it still works?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Reziac on Monday June 30, @02:43AM
My brain hurts, and I'm not even a programmer.
"My crystal ball says that code quality is going to go down in general as diversity of platforms decreases. Abandon your 32-bit builds at your peril."
I suspect you are absolutely right. Seems to be how it works everywhere else, why should computers be immune??
In any event, there was such an outcry from the gaming world (where something I know nothing about is apparently stuck at 32bit) that Fedora walked it back. Worry not, they say, now we're not going to think about it until F46, or maybe F48. At which point they're likely to get a similar outcry from business customers (you know, the ones who actually pay the bills) who rely on some irreplaceable 32bit software.
"Are there 32-bit and 64-bit Rust compilers?"
You're asking me?? So I went looking, and the first thing I came to was someone saying "Finally a 64bit necessary-gizmo for Rust!" (whatever it was meant nothing to me) So it would seem the Messiah of Compilers is not entirely up to date.
"I have a 500MHz 32-bit machine from 1999 that doesn't even have the i686 instruction set...in the room with me now."
So do I, because that was what was handy when the P4 I use as a DOOM box died of a bad cap (need to get it fixed). Works fine!
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 30, @04:07AM
> When was the last time you used a SPARC box?
Two weeks ago. It runs a large (~10 ton), expensive, test machine, which was about to be scrapped. The multi-national owner has a much newer machine in another facility on the other side of the world and they don't need this one anymore.
A friend wants to rescue it, it still has plenty of life in the iron and the hydraulic servo valve controls. It will make a good R&D tool for his startup. But only if we can get the machine running correctly. Re-writing the software for modern hardware probably isn't in the cards.
So far the SPARC box seems to be OK but it appears that the rack of control system hardware, or something in the electronic cabinet out on the rig is in need of work. Back at it shortly!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Sunday June 29, @11:19PM (1 child)
My website runs quite reliably on a 32-bit netbook.
I will still want security updates for 32-bit Linux.
I will regret the day that 32-bit Linux is no longer supported.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hendrikboom on Tuesday July 01, @01:40AM
Thought I should mention that that netbook is about 15 years old. Even its battery still works, and manages to bridge the occasional power failure.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lush7 on Monday June 30, @01:39AM (1 child)
After giving it some more thought, I'm not sure Fedora, no longer offering 32bit support, is really such a great loss.
Though I am of the mind that it's important to maintain the 32bit architecture, and not just maintain it, but maintain it well. One never knows when a need may arise. And aside from that, 32bit machines are still fun. Nearly everything that is done today (video chat, messaging, e-mail, voice, (even social media)), was done on 32bit machines, and arguably done just as well, if not better.
The 64 bit era is nice to have. But don't erase the 32bit era. Keep it niche and clean.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday July 01, @02:26AM
If they can keep the M68K port of the Linux kernel alive along with bizarre architectures like Longsoon, I think they can manage to maintain an i*86 port.
Fedora has a port for s390x and PPC64LE. And no i686. And no armv7. Huh. How about that. Great priorities there, Fedora! /s
"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." -Jiddu Krishnamurti
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Subsentient on Monday June 30, @02:30AM
This is what #ifdef is for in the source of packages. I have a hard time believing that 32 bit is that
large of a maintenance burden. I'm still pissed theyndropped armv7 support because I have a lot of armv7 hardware.
Eliminating 32 bit will not reduce their maintenance burden anywhere near as much as Fedora hopes.
It feels like laziness and the zoomer disease of dropping support for anything more than 3 years old.
"It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society." -Jiddu Krishnamurti