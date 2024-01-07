from the preben-preben-and-preben dept.
In the not to distant future you'll have/own the copyright for your face, voice bodily features as far as digital reproductions are concerned. That is if you live in Denmark. In an effort to combat deep fakes their citizens will gain those rights. Question is if it will matter much if the deep fakes are made or stored outside of Denmark. But it could perhaps be the start of something other EU countries might adapt if it turns out well for them.
The Danish government is to clamp down on the creation and dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes by changing copyright law to ensure that everybody has the right to their own body, facial features and voice.
It defines a deepfake as a very realistic digital representation of a person, including their appearance and voice.
It will also cover "realistic, digitally generated imitations" of an artist's performance without consent. Violation of the proposed rules could result in compensation for those affected.
What about, identical, twins? Or people that just look really like each other? Unclear as of yet. Also as noted how is the enforcement going to take place.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jun/27/deepfakes-denmark-copyright-law-artificial-intelligence
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday June 29, @09:41AM (2 children)
The have the right idea but the wrong approach, hopefully not on purpose because Denmark might be making a mistake which could undo the intended results. What they are talking about is the right of publicity [cornell.edu] which is about control over an individual's name, likeness, or other recognizable aspects of one's persona. It is more closely related to trademark and is unrelated to copyright. Following the a dead end like copyright can delay addressing the problem until too late to do anything about it.
Thank all the a-holes muddying the waters with invalid phrases like "intellectual property" for creating all the confusion in the first place. Unfortunately, that now includes The Guardian's editorial team.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Sunday June 29, @04:43PM (1 child)
> that now includes The Guardian's editorial team
I have communicated with enough authors, artists, publishers, and wannabe artists to learn that they are all copyright extremists. Have been for a long time now.
Criticisms of copyright are among the hardest things to get published. Almost none of the members of the art and publishing communities want to publish that. Indeed, they censor it. They're quick to get up on their soapboxes to rant in favor of artistic freedoms and against censorship, until it's the subject of copyright extremism. In the forums that aspiring but unpublished wannabe authors use to talk shop with one another, I have been threatened with banning just for raising that subject.
I had thought at least some authors better than that. The only one I've heard of who is, is Cory Doctorow. You might think that those authors who achieve greatness by exploring morality and the human condition, showing a deeply insightful appreciation of all these things, would appreciate the ethical as well as the practical problems with copyright. Might suppose they would realize that the thinking behind copyright is wrong, and see that this thinking has crept into their works, and degraded them. Nope! Sad to see that so many of them are as self-interested as the next person.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 29, @09:40PM
We can't have young people getting it into their heads that things like FOSS are respectable, useful, ethical, affordable and inclusive now, can we? The British education systems do a good job of indoctrinating them in the ways of Imaginary Property.
