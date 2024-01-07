In the not to distant future you'll have/own the copyright for your face, voice bodily features as far as digital reproductions are concerned. That is if you live in Denmark. In an effort to combat deep fakes their citizens will gain those rights. Question is if it will matter much if the deep fakes are made or stored outside of Denmark. But it could perhaps be the start of something other EU countries might adapt if it turns out well for them.

The Danish government is to clamp down on the creation and dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes by changing copyright law to ensure that everybody has the right to their own body, facial features and voice.

It defines a deepfake as a very realistic digital representation of a person, including their appearance and voice.

It will also cover "realistic, digitally generated imitations" of an artist's performance without consent. Violation of the proposed rules could result in compensation for those affected.

What about, identical, twins? Or people that just look really like each other? Unclear as of yet. Also as noted how is the enforcement going to take place.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/jun/27/deepfakes-denmark-copyright-law-artificial-intelligence