Commandos, secret operations and drones now offer action video that is effective for messaging on social media:
Israel's airstrikes on Iran exploded across the world's screens as a public display of military firepower. Underpinning that was a less visible but equally vital Israeli covert operation that pinpointed targets, guided the attacks and struck Iran from within.
Agents from Israel's spy agency, Mossad, operated inside Iran before and during the initial attacks earlier this month, Israeli officials said. The disclosure was itself an act of psychological warfare—a boast of Israel's ability to act with impunity inside Iran's borders and Tehran's failure to stop it.
Israel flaunted its tactical success by releasing grainy video emblazoned with Mossad's seal that it said showed operatives and drone strikes inside Iran.
Not long ago, such covert operations stayed secret. Today, belligerents from Ukraine to the U.S. increasingly broadcast their triumphs, with messages amplified in real time by social-media networks.
When T.E. Lawrence wanted to publicize his World War I secret forays deep into Ottoman territory, he wrote a book and articles. Nobody saw those commando raids for half a century until the blockbuster film "Lawrence of Arabia" recreated his exploits.
These days, barely hours pass before the world sees action footage of Ukraine's latest drone attacks on Russian military targets. Israel's detonation of explosives hidden inside Hezbollah militants' pagers played out in almost real time across the internet. The U.S. repeatedly fed social media the details—and sometimes imagery—of its special-operations strikes on Islamic State leaders in recent years.
The result is a major shift in warfare: Call it the battle of timelines. Spying and clandestine operations, in the traditional sense, have never been so difficult. Biometric data makes document forgery obsolete. Billions of cameras, attached to phones, rearview mirrors and doorbells, stand ready to capture the movements of any operative hoping to lurk invisibly. In seconds, artificial intelligence can rifle through millions of photos to identify the faces of foreign spies operating in the wild.
Instead, fighting in Ukraine and the Middle East is bringing a new doctrine to spycraft stemming from changes in both what their organizers seek to achieve and how information spreads. Operations that would have once been designed to remain under wraps are now meant to be seen, to produce spectacular optics. They play out not just on the battlefield, but also on social media, boosting morale at home while demoralizing the enemy watching from the other side of the screen.
[...] The communication war is raging in an information free-for-all. Governments and elites that until the middle of the 20th century controlled their information environment are today trying just to navigate it, said Ofer Fridman, a former Israeli officer and a scholar of war studies at King's College London. "Now they're struggling to communicate with their target audience through overwhelming noise," he said.
[...] For its part, Russia has made minimal effort to cover its own tracks in its barely disguised spree of covert operations in Europe. The GRU, the Russian military-intelligence organization, has repeatedly hired European civilians over social media, paying them to burn down a shopping mall in Warsaw, or an IKEA in Lithuania, according to Western officials. When a Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine was shot dead in Spain last year, Russia's spy chiefs didn't deny involvement—they all but boasted of it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by epitaxial on Sunday June 29, @09:01PM (10 children)
How about we stop sending money to Israel? All you DOGE and anti big government types now is your time to speak up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 29, @09:42PM (1 child)
Please... don't play their game
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 29, @11:05PM
It's a "Tragedy of the Commons" thing.
If you don't play, you lose.
It looks to me that What does us in is gonna be us!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Sunday June 29, @11:16PM (6 children)
We can't, a significant number of politicians probably have blackmail tapes from hanging out with Epstein and virtually every member of congress and senator has an AIPAC buddy to make sure they understand the situation. That and nobody seem to really care about stopping Mossad from gaining access to state secrets that could be used for blackmail.
We probably wouldn't be in this mess if SCOTUS wouldn't have legalized bribery and more or less completely opened the floodgates to groups like AIPAC to interfere in elections by issuing huge amounts of money for political ads.
(Score: 4, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 30, @12:02AM (1 child)
> blackmail tapes from hanging out with Epstein
Doesn't that boost their numbers in their target demographics?
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday June 30, @03:18AM
Possibly, I'm not really sure how the breakdown is in terms of people that hung out with that pervert.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 30, @06:21PM (3 children)
High density of cognitive dissonance in that small bit.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday June 30, @06:54PM (2 children)
Yes it would, because legalized bribery has been working out so much better than when we could put politicians in prison for bribery. There is no cognitive dissonance. There is no "selectively illegal" here either, or are you seriously construing what I wrote to mean that only Mossad should be barred from bribery, because that is absolutely nuts.
This is why people don't actually respect you, the lengths you had to go to twist what I posted into this nonsense is rather extreme and does not follow from what I wrote.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 01, @12:12AM (1 child)
Look at what you wrote instead of complaining about me. You say that Mossad controls a bunch of politicians by partly illegal means. And then make the argument that if we make some sort of bribery illegal again, then they'll stop breaking the law because reasons. Cognitive dissonance.
And how much is your respect worth? I get the feeling that it plus five bucks gets me a crappy cup of coffee.
Again, you claim "legalized bribery". If you're speaking of the Citizens United case [wikipedia.org], then no it was about the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and free speech not legalizing bribery. The former is where the "selectively illegal" part comes in. Individuals can "bribe" politicians via political speech, but groups of individuals can't for reasons. And given that the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act was overturned by one of the first court cases to contest the law, technically the above activity was never illegal.
Even if we accept your very skewed spin that this is legalized bribery, it's not a speed bump to the Mossad (or the AIPAC for that matter) and certainly has nothing to do with the alleged blackmail that supposedly is going on. That was always illegal and no Supreme Court ruling changed that.
As to legalized bribery, I can think of two big ways it continues: insider trading and donations below the reporting threshold. On the former, insider trading is technically illegal [soylentnews.org], but no one is being charged. There are two relevant thresholds [fec.gov] for individual donations: $3500 max per candidate, and $50 per donation in order to keep the donation anonymous. The latter is important because if you structure your donations to $50 per donation which is technically illegal, then they're all anonymous whether you donate $50 or $50 million dollars in that way. The candidate sticks up a website and collects $50 million in small $50 donations. They can set up their website to heavy encourage $50 donations too so that the million transactions of the structured donation are mixed in with a bunch of other ones.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday July 01, @02:44AM
Blackmail remains illegal, bribery effectively is completely legal so long as you don't say "Here is this sack of cash in order for you to engage in this specific corrupt practice to do something you weren't already going to do." Keep up, it's hardly just Citizen's United, there has been a long string of cases that have further legalized bribery to the point where it's nearly impossible to actually be prosecuted for it as just about any type of plausible deniability seems to count as an exception to the rule and multiple SCOTUS justices have been accepting significant items of value from people that have cases pending with them.
The degree to which your deliberately twisting things and flat out refusing to acknowledge what I've written is rather typical of you, hence the snarky comment. You don't see anything wrong with this stuff because you have never been good at connecting the dots. Banning legalized bribery would change things, it would put significant limitations on what sorts of gifts could be offered and would at least allow for prosecution of individuals engaged inc corruption.
There really isn't any cognitive dissonance here. That "cognitive dissonance" is really your brain telling you that you're making a shit argument because I'm right. What Mossad is doing would have been fully illegal back in the '90s, but it's not quasi illegal and considering the situation, it's quite hard to get public officials to willingly acknowledge being blackmailed due to that probably ending their careers.
As far as the donations go, you're completely ignoring the Super PACs that get unlimited funds to advertise as they like, so long as they don't do a few things like coordinate with parties, they can accumulate as much money to spend as they like.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 30, @06:28PM
Across the political spectrum, it's more of a generation gap thing, than a political party thing.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 30, @12:34AM
Same reason why people go on the internet and post their latest bowel movements: the world today is composed of people who have zero concept of privacy and think everybody is interested in everything they do all the time and broadcast it. Why would those people's countries keep hush-hush about anything after all?
In other words, society has changed and the military / intel community with it.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by VLM on Monday June 30, @06:24PM (1 child)
It's the other way around, "because the computer is never wrong", so even low quality documents "must be real" if the computer says so and the biometrics match. And every country and corporation has root access to every database and every database server, so its not hard to change a few database rows to make the biometrics match. Its easier to change database info than to forge documents, so ironically its never been easier to make fake docs.
There are also related issues. If you believe the state, the 2-d barcode on the back of drivers licenses is error free and magically never fails and reliability is 100%. If you ask bartenders at bars around the student housing areas by the uni in our 21-year drinking age state, what the failure rate is for 2-d bar codes on drivers licenses, its a somewhat higher failure rate, which coincidentally correlates very positively with bar revenue, LOL.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 30, @10:35PM
All this fictitious evidence. Must be wonderful to spew such effortless bullshit.