Over the past decade, quantum computing has grown into a billion-dollar industry. Everyone seems to be investing in it, from tech giants, such as IBM and Google, to the US military.
But Ignacio Cirac at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Germany, a pioneer of the technology, has a more sober assessment. “A quantum computer is something that at the moment does not exist,” he says. That is because building one that actually works – and is practical to use – is incredibly difficult.
Rather than the “bits” of conventional machines, these computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to encode information. These can be made in several ways, from tiny superconducting circuits to extremely cold atoms, but all of them are complex to build.
The upside is that their quantum properties can be used to do certain kinds of computation more quickly than standard computers.
Such speed-ups are attractive for a range of problems that normal computers struggle with, from simulating exotic physics systems to efficiently scheduling passenger flights or grocery deliveries to supermarkets. Five years ago, it seemed quantum computers would ameliorate these and many other computational challenges.
Today, the situation is a lot more nuanced. Progress in building ever bigger quantum computers has, admittedly, been stunning, with several companies developing machines with more than 1000 qubits. But this has also revealed impossible-to-ignore difficulties.
[...] So, which problems might still benefit from quantum computation? Quantum computers could break the cryptography systems we currently use for secure communication, and this makes the technology interesting to governments and other institutions whose security could be imperiled by it, says Scott Aaronson at the University of Texas at Austin.
Another place where quantum computers should still be useful is in modelling materials and chemical reactions. This is because quantum computers, themselves a system of quantum objects, are perfectly suited to simulate other quantum systems, such as electrons, atoms and molecules.
“These will be simplified models; they won’t represent real materials. But if you design the system appropriately, they’ll have enough properties of the real materials that you can learn something about their physics,” says Daniel Gottesman at the University of Maryland.
Quantum chemistry simulations may sound more niche than scheduling flights, but some of the possible outcomes – finding a room-temperature superconductor, say – would be transformative.
The extent to which all this can truly be realised is significantly dependent on quantum algorithms, the instructions that tell quantum computers how to run – and help correct those pesky errors. This is a challenging new field that Vedran Dunjko at Leiden University in the Netherlands says is forcing researchers like him to confront fundamental questions about what information and computing are.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Captival on Monday June 30, @06:25AM (2 children)
Does someone pay money to keep running articles like these every so often? Because it's been going on for decades now and this one is just as vague, evasive and informationally useless as they've always been.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 30, @07:51AM
We need these articles to remind us of the high quality of the other articles.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 30, @05:33PM
Yeah, quite literally
The situation on the ground is like digital computing in the early 50s, this looks like its going to be very big eventually, but the growth rate is very slow, and every businessman dreams they're going to release the IBM/360 of quantum computing (and, like the 60s era mainframe and mini mfgrs found out the hard way, almost all of them were wildly overoptimistic and almost none of them released the IBM/360 except for IBM LOL)
There's also a funny analogy with 70s supercomputers where it seems computing process itself will be very easy to go very fast but I/O is a big problem. It seems possibly it'll be easy someday to calculate "a quantum solution to a problem" but good luck making it calculate "a specific quantum solution to a specific problem at a low enough bit error rate to actually read the output reliably".
Big numbers are big. I think it would be hilarious if someone finally made a fully quantum computer that factored a single billion digits long composite number into it's two prime factors, but there was no way to select which random number it factored and/or no way to read the two prime factors completely before they finish decaying. Kind of like a quantum modern performance art project, it would be cool to look at, but not terribly useful, although its technically doing something pretty interesting, although unobservable.
(Score: 2, Informative) by shrewdsheep on Monday June 30, @08:04AM (1 child)
My understanding is that in these cases, quantum computers would not be used. Instead, quantum simulators would be more efficient. Q-simulators are other quantum systems (like fluids, superconductors, 2d-matrials) that can mimic the original problem. Q-simulators can be brought much larger scale than Q-computers at this moment.
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday June 30, @10:56PM
Imagine modelling a strong adhesive on it, only to find all entangled qubits cured in a solid mass. :grin:
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Monday June 30, @08:52AM (2 children)
AFAIK, we may one day discover our own brain is a quantum computer, interfaced to the physical world, by nothing but chemical bonds.
All running correlations, random noise, reiteration ( brain waves), and statistics.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Monday June 30, @11:12AM
I have been following this connection for decades.
Since I knew what I was looking for, I queried around to dig up a recent link to share where I am coming from.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a62373322/quantum-theory-of-consciousness/ [popularmechanics.com]
This paradigm fits a lot of my own observations of what I have experienced, and my own query of how I fit into this, my experiences with people and animals
I believe I connect to some animals but only if the animal will accept me. I don't have any say in that.
For me, it's been far easier to connect to some animals than humans. If we are placed on Earth to train, the animals are definitely placed here to teach me.
There is something so special about sentience/consciousness that I am at a complete loss to implement the concept in code or hardware.
"Love" being the most enigmatic of all.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 30, @05:17PM
All chemical bonds are quantum in nature. You can't do usable physical chemistry and biochem protein folding without S P D and F orbitals looking all quantum. Most polymers can't do the polymerization of monomers thing without double bonds and I don't think you can accurately model a double bond's energy without quantum effects. I think maybe you could make a model of a non-quantum epoxy but I don't think the result would be anything like the gloop bought off the shelf at home depot thats reasonable well understood and modeled.
Its a noisy analog computer; the bottom layer requires quantum-stuff for the chemistry to work because "all" chemistry needs quantum-stuff for an accurate enough model of how it works. Most of the "interesting" behavior is probably better modeled as an analog computer with SNR thats low enough to get quite a bit of interesting randomness and high enough that it works well enough most of the time. At the small scale that seems to be how neurons work when poked and prodded on a microscope slide.
(Score: 5, Funny) by sjames on Monday June 30, @10:29AM
Quantum computing is a modification of Schrodinger's cat. The box has a translucent window. When you look in the window, you see the silhouette of a cat. Open the box and there's no cat. Every time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 30, @05:03PM
"could" implies you can always substitute in "could not" and see if that changes the nature of the clickbait.
Note that rollout of quantum resistant "post quantum" stuff is already happening faster than quantum computers are being developed which is pretty funny.
Every couple years I update my Puppet now Ansible system-wide SSH config to make everything interoperable which has never been all that easy. See also ancient blogposts like "Secure Secure Shell" which explained how some systems were shipping with, essentially, intentional backdoors some years/decades ago and workarounds to fix it. Which all worked well. The point of this anecdote is in honor of OpenSSH v 10 this spring, I looked into updating my SSH configs in Ansible, which I did and it worked well, but it seems SSH, today, in 2025, is shipping with ML-KEM which is a decent-ish post quantum algo.
The best way I can describe post-quantum crypto is there's some things like factoring big ass numbers that quantum computers should in theory kick butt at if anyone can ever make a big enough reliable enough one. And there are some now legacy protocols that rely on big ass unfactorable numbers. So that "could" be a problem. However, most math, and many crypto algos, don't rely on algos that have a known quantum speedup solution.
Now a more pessimistic person than myself would say that the NSA supporting Kyber (aka ML-KEM) means the NSA "must" have a secret hack thats classified to hell and back for lattice problems that is very much not-public, so your best plan would be to use what the NSA says is second-best or "not as good" because they probably don't have a backdoor on those protocols LOL.
If you want a 10 second probably awful analogy for how Kyber works, lattice stuff is like using error correcting code to "fix" a system of linear equations that has random errors added to it, and nobody seems to have a quantum speedup beyond doing secret-squirrel DSP stuff to it the hard way. By analogy I don't imply the above was a RFC LOL its more like "thats the general theme" just like RSA is basically by similar shitty analogy two huge primes multiplied together are essentially impossible to factor again classically although there's a quantum speedup thats pretty cool.
Hypothetically speaking, I can't think of a gut level "basic equations of the universe" that make it impossible to factor a number really fast, its just hard to build. In the sense that nuclear fusion is dirt easy if your reactor is the size of the sun or if you are comfy with it only operating for a couple nanoseconds before a really big boom, but the "physics model of the known universe" says there's no reason it couldn't in theory be done. However, I think, if you made a magical box that could clean up extremely noisy analog signals (or a simulation thereof in DSP aka Kyber, sort of) then I think you've made a perpetual motion machine it would be a second law of thermodynamics violation to have a magic box that cleans errors out of a noisy signal magically. I think you could make a digital transmitter of 100 watts, pump it thru a 10 dB attenuator making 90 watts of heat (for a steam engine) then pump it thru the magic cleaner upper box that turns noise back into signal power magically boosting the SNR back to the original value, and recycle it infinitely making a perpetual motion machine, so its unlikely such a box exists, as traditionally perpetual motion machines don't work. It could only be done by dumping a lot more power elsewhere making the overall system less than 100% efficient. So very hand-wavy I think you could design something like Kyber that at the second law of thermodynamics level would require a trillion terawatt-hours of energy to solve the "hard way" or a few microwatts the "easy way". And there would not seem to be a quantum-speedup that works around the second law of thermodynamics.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Tuesday July 01, @02:58AM
The simulation of quantum systems was in fact the very first application that Richard Feynman came up with in his 1981 speech [smu.edu] (PDF link) where he introduced the idea. As Feynman says: "I'm not happy with all the analyses that go with just the classical theory, because nature isn't classical, dammit, and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you'd better make it quantum mechanical, and by golly it's a wonderful problem, because it doesn't look so easy." It is possible to simulate quantum systems using a classical computer, but since the dimension of the Hilbert space grows exponentially as the number of particles increases, the problem quickly becomes intractable, and even with modern supercomputers it becomes unfeasible with as little as 30 particles. This would not be as big a problem for a quantum computer as the qubits themselves obey the same quantum phenomena being simulated. As another example, problems involving the strong interaction are notoriously difficult to compute. This for instance led to the now-resolved muon g-2 paradox: since the strong interaction's contribution to the muon magnetic moment is not practical to calculate directly, different methods were devised to approximate the theoretical value, not all of which turned out to be valid. The method that proved to agree best with the experimental value was also one of the most computationally intensive. A quantum computer would not have as much difficulty, as some research [arxiv.org] has shown.
