When we look out into the universe, we know it can support life – if it couldn’t, we wouldn’t exist. This has been stated in different ways over the years, but the essential thrust makes up the core of a philosophical argument known as the anthropic principle. It sounds obvious, even tautological, but it isn’t quite as simple as that.
To get your head around it, start with what scientists call the fine-tuning problem, the fact our universe seems perfectly balanced on the knife’s edge of habitability. Many fundamental constants, from the mass of a neutron to the strength of gravity, must have very specific values for life to be possible. “Some of these constants, if you make them too large, you just destabilise every atom,” says Luke Barnes at Western Sydney University in Australia.
The anthropic principle began as an attempt to explain why the universe is in this seemingly improbable state, and it boils down to a simple idea: the universe has to be this way, or else we wouldn’t be here to observe it.
There are two main formulations of the principle, both of which were set out in a 1986 book by cosmologist-mathematicians John Barrow and Frank Tipler. The weak principle states that because life exists, the universe’s fundamental constants are – at least here and now – in the range that allows life to develop. The strong principle adds the powerful statement that the fundamental constants must have values in that range because they are consistent with life existing. The “must” is important, as it can be taken as implying that the universe exists in order to support life.
If the weak principle is “I heard a tree fall in the forest, and therefore I must be in a place where trees can grow”, the strong principle says “A tree has fallen nearby, and therefore this planet was destined to have forests all along.”
For scientists today, the weak anthropic principle serves as a reminder of possible biases in observations of the cosmos, particularly if it isn’t the same everywhere. “If we live in a universe that is different from place to place, then we will naturally find ourselves in a place that has some specific conditions conducive to life,” says Sean Carroll at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.
As for the strong version of the principle, there are physicists who consider it useful too, Barnes among them. He works on developing different flavours of multiverse models and sees the strong principle as a handy guide. It implies that, within a multiverse, there is a 100 per cent chance of at least one universe forming that is conducive to life. So, for any given multiverse model, the closer that chance is to 100 per cent, the more plausible it is. If the probability is, say, around 50 per cent, Barnes sees that as a good omen for the model’s veracity. “But if it’s one-in-a-squillion, then that’s a problem,” he says.
In truth, however, most physicists write off the strong principle as simply too strong. It suggests the universe is deterministic; that life was always certain to emerge, according to Elliott Sober at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “But that probability could have been tiny and life could have still arisen, and the observations would be the same.”
Where does that leave us? The strong principle does, on the surface, provide an answer to the fine-tuning problem – but that answer is widely considered unreasonable. On the other hand, while the weak principle doesn’t provide a reason why the constants of our universe are so finely tuned, it is a useful tool for researchers. As principles go, this one is rather slippery.
(Score: 5, Funny) by sonamchauhan on Monday June 30, @11:24AM (12 children)
Why are the sun and moon the same size in the sky? One light for the day and the other for the night. So that a total eclipse has a ring of fire around the eclipsed sun. True for only one body in the solar system - the only one with life : earth.
Almost like our maker wants to be known.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 30, @11:51AM (3 children)
There are a lot clearer ways for an intelligent being that can manipulate planets to be known if it wants to be known. Coincidences happen and here, there are a lot of opportunities for coincidence.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 30, @02:18PM (2 children)
I think the Lord speaks clearly about the Democrats' sins when he sends hurricanes to Dipshit, FL and tornados to Buttfuck, AR.
(Score: 1) by day of the dalek on Monday June 30, @08:11PM (1 child)
What "Lord" might that be? This certainly isn't a Christian idea. Matthew 5:44-45 quotes Jesus as saying:
That pretty much refutes the Prosperity Gospel [wikipedia.org]-type rubbish you just posted. I'd have given you a flamebait mod except someone else got there ahead of me.
There is an interesting and worthwhile philosophical discussion to be had about how a God who is just and good could allow evil to exist in the universe. Why does God allow suffering and evil to befall good people? I am Catholic, but I have yet to find a satisfying religious answer to these questions. These are valid questions and are certainly difficult (at best) for religion to answer.
On the other hand, your comment is spectacularly offensive and contributes nothing of value to this conversation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 01, @06:29AM
> This certainly isn't a Christian idea.
Yeah, God also wipes out humanity about three times in the Old Testament.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by zocalo on Monday June 30, @12:01PM (1 child)
Not sure, but given how many moons Jupiter and Saturn have, there's a pretty good chance that an observer standing on one of those is going to periodically get a similar ring of fire eclipse when the sun gets eclipsed by another moon when the are at the right points in their orbits, and maybe for the moons of Uranus and Neptune too. Many of the moons of those planets are in orbital resonances with each other so, while it might be a relatively rare event, they would occur on a regular and predicatable schedule.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Tuesday July 01, @04:04AM
Then the geological time we happen to be in is the third coincidence.
I don't have the reference handy but recall someone did the work and found we were unique in the solar system in having sun and moon the same size.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Monday June 30, @12:58PM (2 children)
"the only one known to have life: Earth." FTFY.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Tuesday July 01, @03:12AM (1 child)
Yes. :).
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday July 01, @10:52AM
Even if you have a theistic view of the universe, you have to concede that humanity's understanding of how the universe functions is limited by what we can observe. We can't observe much about what's going on in other solar systems or even on other worlds within our own solar system, ergo it would be incorrect and extremely arrogant to assume that it was all set up for humanity's benefit.
As far as the argument of "Wow, the way physics works in this universe just happens to be the conditions for life, ergo a god exists", I'll point out that (a) we don't know for sure that other rules of physics couldn't produce life in a different way, and (b) we don't know that there aren't other universes (either simultaneously or before/after our own) with different rules of physics and it could be simply a matter of "try enough times and one time you get this set of rules, so now life exists". Go ahead and believe whatever you like, but science does not justify those beliefs the way you seem to think it does.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Monday June 30, @01:55PM (1 child)
Once you posit gods the whole thing becomes irrelevant. Science doesn't matter because it doesn't necessarily hold. "Our maker" could have devised laws of the universe that don't make any sense. Philosophical ideas about humanity's existence are irrelevant; everything reduces to "the gods willed it so".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 30, @05:03PM
Why do you assume an illogical creator? I lean towards the strong force view where life, our life, as the desired outcome. And, as many others have observed/opined, the universe is far too ordered to be chance.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by day of the dalek on Monday June 30, @08:01PM
Edwin Hubble wasn't the first person to propose the Big Bang theory. It actually originated with a Belgian Catholic priest named Georges Lemaître [wikipedia.org]. Although Hubble and Lemaître both worked on this in the 1920s, it was Father Lemaître who originally proposed the Big Bang in 1927. He also insisted that the expansion of the universe is accelerating [www.pas.va], making him a very early proponent of the existence of dark energy. The bottom line is that Father Lemaître was a very good scientist who was also a Catholic priest.
In the 1950s, Pope Pius XII sought to appropriate the Big Bang theory as evidence for the universe being created at some finite time in the past, suggesting that science supported the Catholic interpretation of Genesis. No, the Catholic Church doesn't believe that the Earth is 6,000 years old or other nonsense like that. But the Catholic Church does believe that God created the universe at a finite point in the past. Lemaître, of course, accepted the Biblical account of creation, but he also disagreed with using science to argue for religion. Here are a couple of articles about his views on the topic:
https://en.unav.edu/web/ciencia-razon-y-fe/ciencia-y-fe-el-origen-del-universo-georges-lemaitre-el-padre-del-big-bang [unav.edu]
https://www.amnh.org/learn-teach/curriculum-collections/cosmic-horizons-book/georges-lemaitre-big-bang [amnh.org]
The latter article includes this quote:
If you prefer something a bit more contemporaneous, here's an article from 1933 in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/1933/02/19/archives/lemaitre-follows-two-paths-to-truth-the-famous-physicist-who-is.html [nytimes.com].
If we use a scientific theory to argue for God, what happens when we find evidence that disproves the theory? Does that also disprove God? Alternatively, we can follow the ideas of Lemaître, which is to keep matters of science and religion separate but complementary. Science explains how the universe formed and why behaves as we observe. Religion, however, attempts to give meaning to our existence. They are two separate matters, and it's not helpful to try to mix them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Monday June 30, @11:44AM
So, it's not just a matter of the physical constants being in balance for us to be here and observe things, but also that we're here *now* in the relatively small window of time that the universe provides where we can observe them. While the anthropic principle covers that aspect off in that we - or any other observers - could only exist when and where they physically can exist, but it's yet another layer of improbability to lengthen the odds of it all being down to random chance. That's pretty much the point where you're blurring the lines between whether your actually doing physics or just engaging in some philosophy, IMHO.
Philosophically, this is a pretty big mindfsck; either the universal constants are naturally going to fall into alignment condusive with supporting life no matter what (in which case the question for both physicists and philosophers would become "*why* do they do that?"), they fell that way as a result of a highly improbable chance (and we wouldn't exist to know otherwise if they hadn't) in our universe regardless of whether that's just one of many in a multiverse or not, or they were deliberately engineered to fall that way. If the latter, then you're looking at something you might as well call "God", regardless of whether that's a civilization existing at a Kardashev level way beyond the three originally defined (Omega Minus in Barrow's version), that we're all just in a simulation of some sort, or some other equally strange theory - all of which are almost certainly going to remain completely beyond our ability to definitely prove either way.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 30, @12:59PM (3 children)
Why do planes with no holes around these spots make it back from their missions more often?
Our universe is "so perfect" for life as we know it because: we are life as we know it and we are observing our universe.
Universes with other parameters which seem absolutely incompatible with life as we know it may well support other kinds of life unimaginable to us.
Assuming we're going with definitions of "Universe" as self-contained structures which cannot communicate with other "Universes" - we should be relatively safe from that scary life in those scary hellscapes.
Conway's game of Life not only imagines, but implements self contained universes, some of which support life. Imagine yourself in the place of a glider, what would you think about the nature of your universe as opposed to those which would kill you instantly?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday June 30, @01:53PM
They were not made by Boeing? /rimshot (Actually, for anyone that doesn't know the fascinating story behind the lightbulb moment of this, it's because the ones with the holes in other spots *didn't* make it back.)
Sure, but some of the universal constants they are talking about don't just preclude the existance of life as we know it if they are far enough away from where they are, but they preclude the formation of some of the fundamental structures of the universe, ranging from stars and planets right down to matter itself ("destabilising every atom"), that are kind of a pre-requisite for far more exotic forms of life as well. That's not to say that some form of life couldn't exist in - say - a universe consisting entirely of energy, or with radically different rules of physics, but that's on such a completely different level of the "It's life, Jim, but not as we know it" stakes that we probably wouldn't even be able to comprehend what we were looking at, let alone determine its nature or state of sentience. [And, yes, I know that line is from the parody song and was never actually spoken in an episode too].
Of course, anything that might exist in one of those alternative universes would find our universe to be no less inhospitable to life than us their universe, so no worries on that front. Probably.
(Score: 3, Informative) by KritonK on Monday June 30, @01:55PM (1 child)
Indeed. I thought that the anthropic principle was along the lines of our universe just happening to be the way it is, supporting our kind of life. Had it happenned to be different, then a different kind of life forms would have been looking at the universe and wondering how it was so well-suited for their kind of life.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday June 30, @05:31PM
That's certainly my assumption. It's definitely possible that no life of any sort would have arisen, but it's foolish to just assume that this type of life is the only possibility. Just look at the range of life forms on this planet that are here right now, let alone those that have gone extinct over time.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Dr Spin on Monday June 30, @02:03PM (2 children)
... The egg or the spoon?
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday June 30, @06:15PM
Clearly the egg. There is no spoon.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 30, @09:53PM
The last time I tried that, myself and the spoon got across the line well before the egg. Unfortunately, so did everyone else in the class.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gznork26 on Monday June 30, @03:41PM
... and start with the idea that a form of consciousness was a necessary pre-condition for the spontaneous generation of an environment for it to experience, and that the nature of said environment (a universe of forces, particles, atoms, molecules and so forth) was then a reflection of the requirements of that consciousness to be able to experience that environment. A kind of strange loop of self-creation.
Our questions contain assumptions about which we are unaware, and which then constrain the answers.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by VLM on Monday June 30, @06:08PM
Intelligent design is like TDS or EDS, where it makes the worst people rabidly insanely mad, such that people tend to like it by association without even bothering to pay much attention to the details.
And then that makes those people even madder and crazier, which turns into a feedback loop of popularity.
It's like going on Reddit and posting that you like Nickelback solely because the people that hate Nickelback the loudest are just such awful people.
Sure, maybe the only evidence of intelligent design we'll ever get is the mass of the neutron is super chill; some of the world people in the world being bitter haters about that, is not exactly a problem for me LOL. If I say intelligent design sounds super cool, then the people whom are the least fun to hang out with at parties won't hang out with me; cool, where do I sign up?
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday June 30, @06:32PM
The way knots are only possible in R³ makes me think that beyond some quantum phenomena like electrical stuff in quasicrystals, matter just can't bunch together into complex molecules (let alone how proteins work) in other dimensions.
From there, I guess you get the chaos before the big bang where/when time/causality wasn't defined only being able to stabilize into R³ + time/causality by some iteration-elimination process towards a critical mass of matter of some sort?
Anyhow, point is, in the (infinite? finite?) set of possible physical laws, there should only be a a limited number of somewhat stable universes (that don't collapse shortly after creation) so that they can sustain for long enough for life, which depends on physical complexity like knots, to form. So, it's possible the same complexity that stabilizes a possible universe facilitates life as a matter of statistical likelihood. And, with enough time and/or iterations, the primordial ooze becomes DNA [wikipedia.org]...
Either way, nothing about this is falsifiable so it's probably no better than "God said so".
(Score: 3, Informative) by day of the dalek on Monday June 30, @07:06PM
This is a terrible summary. The fault isn't with SN's editing but rather the poorly-written source material.
There are a couple of big issues: 1) the mass of the Higgs Boson and 2) the cosmological constant. In both cases, the issue is a hierarchy problem [wikipedia.org]. This is totally not my field, but I'll talk about the mass of the Higgs anyway and try to explain the issue to the best of my ability.
The first answer on this Stack Exchange question [stackexchange.com] describes the mass of the Higgs arising from the sum of the Higgs field's interactions both with itself and with various virtual particles. In effect, the mass of the Higgs would be determined by an equation where each of those interactions is a term, and those terms are summed together. No problem, right? The issue arises when many of those terms are many orders of magnitude larger than the mass of the Higgs. It wouldn't be too strange if those terms canceled each other out exactly, giving a result of zero. Instead, the terms very nearly cancel each other out, but not exactly, giving a result that is many orders of magnitude smaller than the individual terms of the equation. That result does seem rather unnatural.
One approach is to apply renormalization [wikipedia.org], in essence turning quantities like the Higgs mass into free parameters. That makes the mathematical models work to describe our own universe, but then it leaves a large multi-dimensional parameter space, and our universe happens to reside in a small portion of that parameter space capable of creating a universe that gives rise to observers who can ask questions like these. If there's a multiverse with a sufficiently large number of universes, and those free parameters are determined at random during the origin of each universe, it's not entirely surprising that one of those universes would support the formation of observers. But if there's just a single universe, the weak anthropic principle really isn't a satisfying explanation for why our universe's free parameters just happen to allow for observers. The alternative is a yet undiscovered and more fundamental theory that would explain why the parameters of our universe are what we observe them as.
If you'd like a better explanation of this, I'll refer you to Matt O'Dowd's video last week on this topic [youtube.com], a 2022 article in the CERN Courier [cerncourier.com], and a 2020 article published by the American Physical Society [aps.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by cmdrklarg on Monday June 30, @07:11PM
Why is the universe "just right" for our type of life?
Because we wouldn't be here if it wasn't "just right".
The universe wasn't made for us. We evolved because of the universe.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.