Work has begun on a controversial project to create the building blocks of human life from scratch, in what is believed to be a world first.
The research has been taboo until now because of concerns it could lead to designer babies or unforeseen changes for future generations.
But now the World's largest medical charity, the Wellcome Trust, has given an initial £10m to start the project and says it has the potential to do more good than harm by accelerating treatments for many incurable diseases.
Dr Julian Sale, of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, who is part of the project, told BBC News the research was the next giant leap in biology.
"The sky is the limit. We are looking at therapies that will improve people's lives as they age, that will lead to healthier aging with less disease as they get older.
"We are looking to use this approach to generate disease-resistant cells we can use to repopulate damaged organs, for example in the liver and the heart, even the immune system," he said.
But critics fear the research opens the way for unscrupulous researchers seeking to create enhanced or modified humans.
Dr Pat Thomas, director of the campaign group Beyond GM, said: "We like to think that all scientists are there to do good, but the science can be repurposed to do harm and for warfare".
[...] The Human Genome Project enabled scientists to read all human genes like a bar code. The new work that is getting under way, called the Synthetic Human Genome Project, potentially takes this a giant leap forward – it will allow researchers not just to read a molecule of DNA, but to create parts of it – maybe one day all of it - molecule by molecule from scratch.
[...] "Building DNA from scratch allows us to test out how DNA really works and test out new theories, because currently we can only really do that by tweaking DNA in DNA that already exists in living systems".
The project's work will be confined to test tubes and dishes and there will be no attempt to create synthetic life. But the technology will give researchers unprecedented control over human living systems.
And although the project is hunting for medical benefits, there is nothing to stop unscrupulous scientists misusing the technology.
[...] Ms Thomas is concerned about how the technology will be commercialised by healthcare companies developing treatments emerging from the research.
"If we manage to create synthetic body parts or even synthetic penis, then who owns them. And who owns the data from these creations? "
Given the potential misuse of the technology, the question for Wellcome is why they chose to fund it. The decision was not made lightly, according to Dr Tom Collins, who gave the funding go-ahead.
"We asked ourselves what was the cost of inaction," he told BBC News.
"This technology is going to be developed one day, so by doing it now we are at least trying to do it in as responsible a way as possible and to confront the ethical and moral questions in as upfront way as possible".
A dedicated social science programme will run in tandem with the project's scientific development and will be led by Prof Joy Zhang, a sociologist, at the University of Kent.
"We want to get the views of experts, social scientists and especially the public about how they relate to the technology and how it can be beneficial to them and importantly what questions and concerns they have," she said.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Sunday June 29, @11:50PM
Plug in an AI as early as possible, grant money will flow.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday June 29, @11:58PM (3 children)
So they could do the research and "open the way" for unscrupulous research. Or they could not do the research and let the unscrupulous research have complete control over everything in this area. Perhaps the writer deliberately trivialized these concerns into a straw man argument, but if this is the genuine argument, it is deeply flawed.
I agree.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 30, @02:07AM (2 children)
They're still advancing the day we meet Khan Noonien Singh.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 30, @05:50PM (1 child)
Better make sure we have a society that can assimilate him peacefully rather than require the deaths of millions of people. I think the future will have a lot of stuff like that. And the developed world is filled with societies that can handle it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 30, @07:20PM
>Better make sure we have a society that can assimilate him peacefully
I agree - build institutions that can adapt to challenges and overcome them - not just slash 'em all down with a chainsaw and replace with something that's supposed to be better because it's new.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 30, @02:13AM (2 children)
They'll live a healthier and longer life of AI-created jobless misery on an overheating runaway greehouse effect Earth, most likely in some fascist country or other.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday June 30, @07:58AM (1 child)
Don't worry, those designer babies will be perfectly prepared for the "jobless misery on an overheating runaway greehouse effect Earth", being the descendants of the today's oligarchy and active part of their generation's one.
The rest of the unenhanced population... oh, well, their fault for not being born rich.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by liar on Monday June 30, @08:21PM
Yes, welcome to "Almost Human": Chromes, people genetically engineered from birth for beauty, intelligence, and perfect health. The procedures are so expensive that only the wealthy can afford them in the first place, ensuring that they have a leg up over everyone else in every respect.
One of my favorite lines from the show:
John: Wait, you're a robot. What do you do with it?
Dorian: Probably the same thing you do with yours—nothing.
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Tuesday July 01, @01:25PM
Any technology can, and will, be used for bad things. That's not a reason to stagnate.