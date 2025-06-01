https://www.amiga-news.de/en/news/AN-2025-06-00123-EN.html

Three weeks ago, Youtuber Christian 'Perifractic' Simpson announced in a video that he had received an offer to take over Commodore B.V., the owner of the remaining Commodore trademark rights. In a second video published on June 28 he announced the completed takeover: A group of unnamed angel investors has acquired the company for a low seven-figure sum. He himself is now the acting CEO, but the purchase price has not yet been paid - the company is still looking for investors.

In the half-hour video, Simpson lists a whole series of former Commodore employees (Michael Tomczyk, Bil Herd, David Pleasance, support staff such as James Harrison and Hans Olsen) or actor Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") as future "advisors". A financial participation of the community is not yet possible, as the international legal hurdles are too high. Commodore plans to revive the time before social networks and artificial intelligence, when computer technology was still considered a utopia rather than the scourge of mankind, with new "retro-futuristic" products. The years around the turn of the millennium are cited as a model several times.