The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) this week published guidance urging software developers to adopt memory-safe programming languages.

"The importance of memory safety cannot be overstated," the inter-agency report [PDF] says.

Memory safety refers to the extent to which programming languages provide ways to avoid vulnerabilities arising from the mishandling of computer memory. Languages like Rust, Go, C#, Java, Swift, Python, and JavaScript support automated memory management (garbage collection) or implement compile-time checks on memory ownership to prevent memory-based errors.

C and C++, two of the most widely used programming languages, are not memory-safe by default. And while developers can make them safer through diligent adherence to best practices and the application of static analysis tools, not everyone deploys code with that much care.

To further complicate matters, code written in nominally safe languages may still import unsafe C/C++ libraries using a Foreign Function Interface, potentially breaking memory safety guarantees.

[...] Google and Microsoft have attributed the majority of vulnerabilities in large software projects to memory safety errors. In Google's Android operating system, for example, 90 percent of high-severity vulnerabilities in 2018 came via memory safety bugs. In 2021, the Chocolate Factory noted that more than 70 percent of serious security issues in Chromium came from memory safety flaws.

The infamous Heartbleed flaw in the OpenSSL cryptographic library was the result of a memory safety error (an out-of-bounds read) in C code. And there are many other examples, including the mid-June Google Cloud outage, which Google's incident report attributes to a lack of proper error handling for a null pointer.

Within a few years, the tech industry began answering the call for memory-safe languages. In 2022, Microsoft executives began calling for new applications to be written in memory-safe languages like Rust. By 2023, Consumer Reports – a mainstream product review publication – published a report on memory safety and government officials like Jen Easterly, CISA's director at the time, cited the need to transition to memory-safe languages during public appearances.