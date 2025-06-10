Google's AI search features are killing traffic to publishers, so now the company is proposing a possible solution. On Thursday, the tech giant officially launched Offerwall, a new tool that allows publishers to generate revenue beyond the more traffic-dependent options, like ads.

Offerwall lets publishers give their sites' readers a variety of ways to access their content, including through options like micropayments, taking surveys, watching ads, and more. In addition, Google says that publishers can add their own options to the Offerwall, like signing up for newsletters.

[...] Google notes that it's also using AI to determine when to display the Offerwall to each site visitor to increase engagement and revenue. However, publishers can set their own thresholds before the Offerwall is displayed, if they prefer.

Many of the solutions Offerwall introduces have been tried by publishers before, across a range of products and services. Micropayments, for instance, have repeatedly failed to take off. The economics don't tend to work, and there's additional friction in having to pay per article that's not been worth the payoff for readers or publishers alike, given implementation and maintenance costs.

[...] In Google's case, it's working with a third party, Supertab, which allows site visitors to pay a small amount to access the online content for a period of time — like 24 hours, a few days, a week, etc. The option (currently in beta) also supports subscription sign-ups and integrates with Google Ad Manager.

Google notes that publishers can also configure Offerwall to include their own logo and introductory text, then customize the choices it presents. One option that's enabled by default has visitors watch a short ad to earn access to the publisher's content. This is the only option that has a revenue share, and, on that front, it works the same way all Ad Manager solutions do, Google notes.

Another option has visitors click to choose from a set of topics they're interested in, which is then saved and used for ads personalization.

[...] However, early reports during the testing period said that publishers saw an average revenue lift of 9% after 1 million messages on AdSense, for viewing rewarded ads. Google Ad Manager customers saw a 5% to 15% lift when using Offerwall as well. Google also confirmed to TechCrunch via email that publishers with Offerwall saw an average revenue uplift of 9% during its year-plus in testing.