"In the cyber world, there's no such thing as a ceasefire," he told The Register.

If we see something in cyberspace that can disrupt us, we're going to attack it first, and we have that under US Cyber Command's mission

Bolukbas is chief technology officer and founder of Black Kite, a cyber-risk intelligence firm that assesses businesses' third-party supplier risks. His company also shares and receives threat intel with and from the US National Security Agency (NSA), as do other private security firms.

Prior to founding Black Kite in 2016, Bolukbas worked for NATO as a part of its counter cyberterrorism task force, helping member and partner countries harden their network defenses by simulating offensive cyber attacks against government agencies.

His final mission with NATO involved red-teaming a critical power grid in Kiev, Ukraine. Most of the facilities' systems were airgapped, isolated from external networks, which made it more difficult to break into.

"It wasn't easy to target, so I said, 'OK, let me find the suppliers for this organization'," Bolukbas recalled. "I found 20 of them, picked one that would be the easiest to find and target, and used that to access the grid control panel, literally one command away from taking down the grid."

Shortly after, in 2015, Russia's Sandworm did shut off part of Ukraine's electricity grid, resulting in power outages for tens of thousands of Ukraine residents for a number of hours.

Ten years later, Bolukbas says he's worried about one of Iran's cyber-arms doing something similar to Israeli or American critical infrastructure in retaliation for the air strikes earlier this month.

"My belief is that they're going to go after the supply chain, because that's our weak spot," Bolukbas said, adding that while it's really difficult to breach the Pentagon's networks directly, Iran is "going to go after the supply chains of Israel and US Department of Defense suppliers."

He pointed to Russia compromising Western logistics firms and tech companies, including email providers, as a means of collecting valuable intel about Ukrainian targets and military strategy in that ongoing conflict. Russian cyberspies also breached internet-connected cameras at Ukrainian border crossings to track aid shipments, and targeted at least one provider of industrial control system (ICS) components for railway management, according to a joint government advisory issued last month.