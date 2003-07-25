A newly unsealed federal criminal indictment says North Korean criminals stole $1 million in cryptocurrency from Atlanta blockchain security startup Starter Labs.

"The defendants used fake and stolen personal identities to conceal their North Korean nationality, pose as remote IT workers, and exploit their victims' trust to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "This indictment highlights the unique threat North Korea poses to companies that hire remote IT workers and underscores our resolve to prosecute any actor, in the United States or abroad, who steals from Georgia businesses."

The FBI indicted Kim Kwang Jin, Kang Tae Bok, Jong Pong Ju and Chang Nam Il on wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. According to the FBI, the men used fake and stolen identities to infiltrate the American business as remote IT workers. They then gained their employer's trust to gain access to the company's virtual currency and steal it.

The Atlanta business and a Serbian company also targeted said they wouldn't have hired the men had they known they were North Korean citizens.

All four men indicted are wanted. FBI agents are now offering a $5 million for information.

The North Koreans worked for the Atlanta company for about two years before striking and cleaning out a cryptocurrency account.