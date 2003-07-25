Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly announced the order on Friday, when she said a national security review concluded the company’s ongoing operations “would be injurious to Canada’s national security.”

Canada’s government will stop using any Hikvision products it finds and has banned government agencies from buying any more Hikvision kit.

Hikvision has responded by criticizing the Minister’s “unfounded allegations of national security concerns.”

“Instead of evaluating our technology on its cybersecurity merits, the decision appears to be driven by the parent company’s country of origin, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and an unjustified bias against Chinese companies,” the company stated.

According to Hikvision Canada: "Hikvision Canada Inc. is a full service, end-to-end security solutions provider, employing a number of experienced, professionals situated across the country. Offices which include state of the art customer experience showrooms are located in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. In addition, Hikvision Canada has a full Distribution Warehouse facility in Vancouver."