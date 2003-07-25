Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly announced the order on Friday, when she said a national security review concluded the company’s ongoing operations “would be injurious to Canada’s national security.”
Canada’s government will stop using any Hikvision products it finds and has banned government agencies from buying any more Hikvision kit.
Hikvision has responded by criticizing the Minister’s “unfounded allegations of national security concerns.”
“Instead of evaluating our technology on its cybersecurity merits, the decision appears to be driven by the parent company’s country of origin, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and an unjustified bias against Chinese companies,” the company stated.
According to Hikvision Canada: "Hikvision Canada Inc. is a full service, end-to-end security solutions provider, employing a number of experienced, professionals situated across the country. Offices which include state of the art customer experience showrooms are located in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. In addition, Hikvision Canada has a full Distribution Warehouse facility in Vancouver."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 05, @08:57AM (1 child)
A few years ago, we had a Hikvision system installed at work. That was a few days after I had read that
they had a data leak of a few million customer records.
Their door camera looks like HAL, I always expect it to call me Dave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 05, @01:44PM
Already banned in USA in 2022, according to this security-system supplier:
https://www.backstreet-surveillance.com/hikvision-cctv-supplier [backstreet-surveillance.com]
Is this just scare marketing by this security dealer (who would love to sell you another system), or something approaching reality? I have no way to know, but maybe someone here does?