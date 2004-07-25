from the I'm-with-the-Google-and-I'm-here-to-help-you dept.
Google Gemini is coming for your private apps. Here's how to stop it
Starting July, Google's AI assistant Gemini will have access to even more apps on your device—even if you don't actually use it:
Google recently informed some users that Gemini AI will have access to numerous new apps starting July 7th, 2025. These include messaging apps and messengers such as WhatsApp, and it applies regardless of whether you actually use Gemini as an app assistant or not.
In an email shared by Android Authority, Google states that they've "made it easier for Gemini to interact with your [Android] device" and that Gemini will "help you use" various apps "whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off." If you don't want this, you'll have to disable the feature in the Apps settings page, but Google hasn't yet provided an explanation of how this will work.
Fortunately, at the request of Android Authority, Google has clarified how this email was meant to be read:
"This update is good for users: they can now use Gemini to complete daily tasks on their mobile devices like send messages, initiate phone calls, and set timers while Gemini Apps Activity is turned off. With Gemini Apps Activity turned off, their Gemini chats are not being reviewed or used to improve our AI models. As always, users can turn off Gemini's connection to apps at any time by navigating to https://gemini.google.com/apps."
Basically, this means that starting July, Gemini will behave more like a local assistant on your Android device and it'll be able to help with simple tasks even if you don't use Gemini Apps Activity at all. Meanwhile, according to Google, the AI can't view private chats.
On July 7, Gemini AI will access your WhatsApp and more
Gemini AI needs to be disabled on Android or it will override your privacy settings and gain full access to your texts, calls, and WhatsApp - even if you've turned off Gemini Apps Activity:
Google recently started notifying users via email that from July 7th, 2025, its AI model, Gemini, will assist apps on Android like WhatsApp, messages, and phone. Simply put, Gemini will get access to your apps even if you previously turned tracking for Gemini Apps Activity off. Soon the AI tool will be able to run tasks like send WhatsApp messages, set timers, and even make calls – regardless of whether you previously told Google's Gemini not to track you. We take a look at how you can disable Gemini on Android from accessing your phone's services, using your data for AI, and how to take back your privacy.
[...] Simply put: this new update will override your previous settings, and Gemini AI will have access to your Phone, your Messages, your WhatsApp, and your Utilities to "help you".
Google has recently started sending notification emails to Android users informing them of a new Gemini update. In the email, it wrote, "Gemini will soon be able to help you use your Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off".
So, what will this update do? Before this update, if you had gone into your Android settings and turned Gemini Apps Activity off, this setting distinguished what Gemini could remember and use for Google products and AI models, then you would have limited Google access for deeper AI integrations on your phone. So Gemini wasn't able to run tasks like placing calls and sending texts due to its lack of access. But soon this is changing, and it seems that your past settings and preferences will not apply anymore.
From July 7th, Gemini can access Messages, Phone, WhatsApp and Utilities on Android – no matter if you had previously turned activity tracking on or off. And no, there was no informed consent from you, the user. Instead, Google is making the choice for you, a similar tactic Google used when allowing Gemini into your Gmail.
[...] The email that Google sent to its users has left many confused because of the vague wording. In the email it first says, Gemini will have access "whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off" but further on it says, "If you don't want to use these features, you can turn them off in the Apps setting page" followed by, "If you have already turned these features off, they will remain off". So, which is it?
In this email notification, Google doesn't name the settings users should look for in the Apps Setting Page, it doesn't give any clear steps for how to easily turn the feature off, and it did not ask users to opt in.
Even if Gemini App Activity is off, Gemini will still get access to these tools on your mobile phone. So how would the user know which feature setting this applies to and how they can stop this?
Gemini is getting ready to replace Google Assistant on Android
You can soon tell Gemini to make calls and send messages without feeding into Google's AI training:
Android users will soon be able to let Gemini control device features and apps with fewer privacy concerns. In an email seen by Android Police, Google recently notified Gemini users that it will start rolling out an update on July 7th that allows the AI bot to "use Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off."
Disabling the Gemini Apps activity setting stops conversations with the chatbot from being used to "provide, improve, develop, and personalize" Google products and AI models. It also currently prevents users from asking Gemini to perform tasks in connected apps, such as setting alarms, calling contacts, sending WhatsApp messages, and controlling media playback settings.
The vague wording of Google's message initially raised some confusion around whether the change would give Gemini unrestricted access to private data or system functions. Google later clarified that Gemini's app connections can still be disabled at any time, and that the update "is good for users."
"They can now use Gemini to complete daily tasks on their mobile devices like send messages, initiate phone calls, and set timers while Gemini Apps Activity is turned off," Google said in a statement to Android Authority. "With Gemini Apps Activity turned off, their Gemini chats are not being reviewed or used to improve our AI models."
The incoming change means that people can use Gemini like a personal assistant for their device without contributing to Google's AI training datasets, just in time for Gemini to actually replace Google Assistant on Android devices later this year. Turning Apps Activity off will also stop Gemini interactions from appearing in the activity log, though Google notes it will still save conversations for up to 72 hours for security purposes, regardless of whether the setting is disabled or not.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 06, @02:01AM (1 child)
Sorry if the answer is in the very long "summary", but what _is_ Gemini? Is it an app? If so, and I do not have it installed, can it still somehow get access to things in my phone?
(Score: 3, Informative) by tekk on Sunday July 06, @04:35AM
If you have an Android phone, I believe it's been force-installed by this point in Google Play Services updates. I never installed it but I have it. Gemini is Google's AI "Assistant".