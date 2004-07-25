Google recently started notifying users via email that from July 7th, 2025, its AI model, Gemini, will assist apps on Android like WhatsApp, messages, and phone. Simply put, Gemini will get access to your apps even if you previously turned tracking for Gemini Apps Activity off. Soon the AI tool will be able to run tasks like send WhatsApp messages, set timers, and even make calls – regardless of whether you previously told Google's Gemini not to track you. We take a look at how you can disable Gemini on Android from accessing your phone's services, using your data for AI, and how to take back your privacy.

[...] Simply put: this new update will override your previous settings, and Gemini AI will have access to your Phone, your Messages, your WhatsApp, and your Utilities to "help you".

Google has recently started sending notification emails to Android users informing them of a new Gemini update. In the email, it wrote, "Gemini will soon be able to help you use your Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off".

So, what will this update do? Before this update, if you had gone into your Android settings and turned Gemini Apps Activity off, this setting distinguished what Gemini could remember and use for Google products and AI models, then you would have limited Google access for deeper AI integrations on your phone. So Gemini wasn't able to run tasks like placing calls and sending texts due to its lack of access. But soon this is changing, and it seems that your past settings and preferences will not apply anymore.

From July 7th, Gemini can access Messages, Phone, WhatsApp and Utilities on Android – no matter if you had previously turned activity tracking on or off. And no, there was no informed consent from you, the user. Instead, Google is making the choice for you, a similar tactic Google used when allowing Gemini into your Gmail.

[...] The email that Google sent to its users has left many confused because of the vague wording. In the email it first says, Gemini will have access "whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off" but further on it says, "If you don't want to use these features, you can turn them off in the Apps setting page" followed by, "If you have already turned these features off, they will remain off". So, which is it?

In this email notification, Google doesn't name the settings users should look for in the Apps Setting Page, it doesn't give any clear steps for how to easily turn the feature off, and it did not ask users to opt in.

Even if Gemini App Activity is off, Gemini will still get access to these tools on your mobile phone. So how would the user know which feature setting this applies to and how they can stop this?