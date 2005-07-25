Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Fermented fish sauce, or garum, was an incredibly popular condiment throughout the Roman Empire. For the first time, ancient DNA – scraped from vats used to produce the sauce – has revealed exactly which fish species went into the culinary staple.
Roman fish sauce was prized for its salty and umami flavours – although the philosopher Seneca famously described one version as “the overpriced guts of rotten fish”. It came in several forms, including a liquid sauce called garum or liquamen, as well as a solid paste known as allec. To prepare the condiment, fish-salting plants crushed and fermented fish, a process that can make visual identification of the species difficult or impossible.
“Beyond the fact that bones are extremely small and fractured, the old age and the acidic conditions all contribute to degradation of DNA,” says Paula Campos at the University of Porto in Portugal.
Campos and her colleagues ran DNA sequencing tests on bony samples from roughly the 3rd century AD, extracted from a Roman fish-salting plant in north-west Spain. They were able to compare multiple overlapping DNA sequences and match them to a full fish genome, giving the team “more confidence that we identify the correct species”, says Campos.
The effort identified the fish remains as European sardines – a finding that aligns with previous visual identification of sardine remains in other Roman-era fish-salting plants. Other garum production sites have also contained remnants of additional fish species such as herring, whiting, mackerel and anchovy.
This proof that “degraded fish remains” can yield identifiable DNA “might help identify with more precision some regional variations in the main ingredients of the ancient fish sauces and pastes”, says Annalisa Marzano at the University of Bologna in Italy, who did not participate in the study.
The study also compared the DNA of ancient and modern sardines to show there was less genetic mixing of sardine populations from different ocean regions in ancient times. That insight could help “assess the effects of human-environment interaction over the centuries”, says Marzano.
For their next step, Campos and her colleagues plan to analyse other fish species from additional Roman-era garum production sites. “We are expanding the sampling locations to see if the results are consistent across the entire Roman Empire,” she says.
Journal Reference: Espregueira Themudo G, Fernández-Fernández A, Valle Abad P, et al. Roman Atlantic garum: DNA confirms sardine use and population continuity in north-western Iberia. Antiquity. Published online 2025:1-16. doi:10.15184/aqy.2025.73
(Score: 3, Informative) by stormwyrm on Sunday July 06, @10:33AM
It seems that Max Miller attempted to make garum [youtube.com] exactly the way the Romans did it based on ancient records and archaeological findings known at the time. Miller used mackerel, which the research from TFA says was something that was also sometimes used for ancient Roman garum production. The process seems to be roughly similar to the process of making other fish sauces, such as those in Asia. I'm most familiar with the process for making Philippine patis, which is a byproduct of making the fermented fish/krill paste called bagoong (an analogue of this was a byproduct of garum production, called allec, which was also used in ancient cuisine). A salt weighing about 25% of the fish/krill is generally used, somewhat higher than the recorded ratio for ancient garum (generally 15%). I think other fish sauces like nam pla from Thailand use even higher amounts of salt (30-50%).
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 06, @12:10PM
Nothing much have changed then in a few thousand years. Various fermented fish sauce are still somewhat popular. Seems quite popular in some south eastern Asian cooking. But not at all limited to that region. I can't imagine why. It's a very distinct and acquired taste.
So what have the Romans ever done for us? Fermented fish sauce apparently ...
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday July 06, @12:30PM
...would be finding silphium [wikipedia.org] alive and growing somewhere in North Africa.
Failing that, even a genome would be 'nice'.