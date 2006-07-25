Verizon denies that a database offered for sale on a public forum contains real customer records, describing it as old data not connected to the company or its users.

A report by cybersecurity researchers at SafetyDetectives found a forum post advertising a database labeled "Verizon USA" with over 61 million records. The listing claimed the data was 3.1 gigabytes in CSV or JSON format and included sample screenshots of personal information fields.

Verizon told TechRadar it reviewed the postings and dismissed the data as old information recycled from forums. The company insists it has no link to its systems or customers and rejects any claim of a new breach.

SafetyDetectives updated its findings on June 27, describing the listing on a well-known clearweb forum where users buy and sell leaked databases. The post included screenshots as proof, showing 517 sample records across two images.

SafetyDetectives said the data appeared structurally legitimate. They also stressed they couldn't confirm it belonged to Verizon customers.

[...] Previously leaked data often resurfaces on forums. Threat actors repackage and sell information, creating confusion about its freshness or accuracy.

Clearweb forums allow threat actors to sell stolen or leaked data without requiring specialized dark web access. These platforms enable sellers to share samples, negotiate sales, and reach a wide audience while maintaining anonymity.

Even with Verizon rejecting the claims, the situation shows how exposed personal data can be weaponized. Details like full names, dates of birth, and Tax ID numbers can fuel identity theft, fraudulent loans, and tax scams.